Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Infantino: Sharing 2022 WC could bring peace to Middle East

By Andy EdwardsNov 21, 2018, 6:40 PM EST
FIFA president Gianni Infantino appears hugely hopeful that he has stumbled upon the long-lost secret to filling one of the world’s greatest voids: peace in the Middle East.

Speaking on Wednesday, four years to the day from the opening kickoff of the 2022 World Cup, Infantino showed no shame whatsoever in using the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as a way to further his agenda of an expanded field of teams at the tournament in Qatar. Sharing is caring, after all quotes from the Guardian:

“Maybe football is a way to build bridges. We have seen as well with the bidding for 2026, the right to organize the World Cup was awarded to three countries [United States, Mexico and Canada] which I think also don’t have the very best political or diplomatic relationships. But football makes miracles, as we know.”

“Obviously the relationship with [Qatar’s] neighboring countries is a factor which is complicating the situation. On the other [hand], even though there are complicated or difficult diplomatic relations, when it comes to football, people talk to each other.”

“Be positive about it. We can do something for the world — and for football. It could happen, anything could happen. Let’s take it step by step. Yes, maybe the chances are small, but I am a very optimistic person, generally, so we will see the situation.”

There is, of course, a catch massive upside for FIFA. You might not believe this, but it involves soccer’s governing body making a lot of money.

In order to convince the Qatari delegates to share hosting right, the field would likely have to be expanded from 32 to 48 teams — something Infantino has been pushing for quite some time now.

It’s already going to happen when the World Cup comes to the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2026, so why wait eight years to make all that extra money when you can do it in four? More teams equals more games, equals more host cities/countries, equals more money for FIFA.

Neymar, Mbappe injury updates ahead of pivotal Liverpool clash

AP Photo/Thibault Camus
By Andy EdwardsNov 21, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
With only two games left to play, it’s looking more and more likely that one of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool will crash out of Group C in the UEFA Champions League and fall into the Europa League knockout rounds.

With the two giants — currently third and second in the group, respectively, behind Napoli — set to face off in the French capital next Wednesday, this week’s international break was hardly the ideal time for PSG’s most talent, irreplaceable superstars to pick up injuries. Alas, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both did so on Tuesday.

PSG issued on Wednesday an update on the dynamic duo — neither injury is believed to be serious — leaving plenty of room for interpretation. Read one way, they could both be available in seven days’ time; read another, it could be a bit too soon to rush them back.

“Neymar and Kylian Mbappe today underwent medical examinations that confirmed:

– for Neymar an elongation of the right abductors

– for Kylian Mbappe a contusion of the right shoulder.

“They will undergo a 48-hour period of treatment before further evaluation.”

Before next week’s clash with Liverpool, PSG will host 15th-place Toulouse in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

Barca’s next signing of a Liverpool player will cost extra $114M

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 21, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
Don’t expect Barcelona to sign another player from Liverpool anytime soon, unless they just so happen to have an extra $114 million they don’t particularly want or need.

According to a report from the BBC, the two clubs agreed the add-on fee as part of last January’s $192-million transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool to Barca.

Thus, should Barca bid for another Liverpool player before the clause’s end date in 2020, they will be forced to pay $114 million on top of the standard transfer fee agreed by the two sides.

Barcelona signed two other Liverpool players, Javier Mascherano (2010) and Luis Suarez (2014), this decade, but neither of those deals were surrounded by the ongoing drama that Coutinho’s want-away saga quickly became.

After Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Coutinho was immediately identified as one of a handful of targets to replace him, but Liverpool refused to sell in August, at which time Coutinho missed games due to “injury.” After the transfer window closed, he returned to the field and resumed regular service as one of the Premier League’s best attackers. Barca came back in for him in the winter window, breaking up Liverpool’s superstar quartet of attackers and, presumably, incurring the $114-million premium.

Report: Crew valued at $150 million ahead of potential sale

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 21, 2018, 3:17 PM EST
The Columbus Crew’s new ownership group will reportedly have to pay a large fee to purchase the club, effectively paying outgoing owner Anthony Precourt’s expansion fee to create a team in Austin, Texas.

According to a report in Forbes, it will take a fee of $150 million to buy the Columbus Crew. A potential ownership group featuring investors from the Columbus Partnership, local investor Pete Edward’s Jr. and the Haslam family are reportedly in discussions to purchase the team from Precourt and pour money into building a new soccer-specific stadium. The Crew currently play in the nation’s first soccer-specific stadium, MAPFRE Stadium, located at the Ohio state fairgrounds, about 3.5 miles from the arena district in Columbus.

While MAPFRE Stadium is still in good condition, it doesn’t contain any of the bells and whistles that many owners want from stadiums in 2018 and beyond.

The Forbes report, which added that Forbes recently valued the Crew at $160 million, second to last in the league, said that Precourt wouldn’t have to pay an expansion fee to move to Austin.

If this report is true along with the potential purchase, it’s a positive ending to a horrible situation, even if it leaves a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. $150 million is about the going rate for MLS expansion clubs in 2018, and while it’s frustrating that Precourt won’t have to pay that fee himself to start his Austin franchise, it will be worth it just to get him out of Columbus.

Regardless, a big offseason is approaching in Columbus. Head coach Gregg Berhalter is expected to leave, whether to coach the U.S. men’s national team or even move to his former club, LA Galaxy. Federico Higuain is edging towards the end of his career, while Wil Trapp and Zack Steffen are coming off solid seasons and could test the waters in Europe or elsewhere in MLS. And the longer the protracted negotiations go, the more that potential Crew signings will avoid the club, not knowing whether they’ll be moved to Austin or not.

Report: Regardless of Brexit, FA still pushing to cut down on foreign players

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellNov 21, 2018, 2:38 PM EST
The Premier League could look very different in the years ahead if the FA gets its way.

The Guardian reports that the FA is pushing ahead with its plan to cut the number of non-homegrown players in Premier League squads (effectively, players born or raised outside the United Kingdom) from 17 to 13, regardless of whether England leaves the European Union. As it stands, D-Day for the United Kingdom is March 29, 2019, when either there will be a deal to leave or there will be a “hard” exit, with the UK leaving the European body with no trade or customs deals in place.

In response, the Premier League released a lengthy statement, stating their opposition to the FA’s plan. The Premier League stated, “…Brexit should not be used to weaken playing squads in British football, nor to harm clubs’ ability to sign international players.”

The FA previously stated its intention to lower the amount of non-homegrown players to 12, per the Times of London, and now appears to be pushing through its mandate regardless of cooperation from Premier League clubs. The Guardian report states that Premier League club executives rejected the proposal from FA CEO Martin Glenn at a recent owners meeting.

It’s important to remember that the FA and the Premier League have different goals. The FA, which has a bumper crop of talented English youngsters from their World Cup winning Under-17 and Under-20 teams, wants to create more high-level opportunities for their players domestically. The Premier League meanwhile wants to make money, whether that’s using domestic or foreign players.

If the FA’s plan went through, it would force massive changes across the Premier League, especially at the Big 6 clubs who primarily rely on foreign-born players. Currently, five clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham have the maximum 17 registered foreign players, while a further four clubs have 16 registered non-homegrown players. A player is considered a homegrown player if they’ve been registered at a Premier League club for three years before their 21st birthday. This has enabled some players, such as Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin and former Arsenal (current Chelsea) midfielder Cesc Fabregas to be considered homegrown players even though they were born abroad.

In addition to massive changes in the Premier League, this plan could also have a negative reaction on the U.S. Men’s National Team. If it wasn’t already hard enough for American players to get work permits in England, it could become even more difficult, as the player will have to be good enough to be one of the 12 or 13 non-homegrown players.