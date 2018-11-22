Emery “had to change things” after Arsenal fell flat under Wenger

The timing for a top-four showdown certainly is better for Chelsea than it is for Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham Hotspur are the slight moneyline underdog at +175 on this week’s Premier League odds with Chelsea coming back at +160, while the draw is at +245 with a 2.5-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Chelsea, one of the three teams still yet to lose, appears to be coming into the matchup with a healthier lineup, as the host Spurs have ruled out center back Dávinson Sánchez and could also be without defender Juan Foyth and midfielder Erik Lamela, who are recharging after international-break commitments.

That would seem to work in favor of Chelsea and standout scorer Eden Hazard (+500 first goal scorer, +150 anytime). While Chelsea has shutouts in five of its last seven away matches, the head-to-head trends point toward some scoring, as both teams have scored in five of the last six games in this matchup, with all five of those going over 2.5 goals.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+200) and Leicester City (+150, draw +220) are separated by only two places in the league standings, which could lead to a conservatively played match when they meet on Saturday. With Brighton having a plethora of injury concerns, Leicester City has some modest value on the double chance (-235), while tie/yes (+350) in both teams to score (BTTS) props is the higher-percentage play.

Last-place Fulham (+160) takes on the similarly relegation-threatened Southampton (+180, draw +240) in its first outing since installing Claudio Ranieri as manager. Southampton is on an eight-match winless streak in the league, so this would seem like a tailor-made chance for Fulham to get a badly needed win. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (+550 first scorer, +175 anytime) should be prominent offensively.

Watford (+550) faces a Liverpool (-195, draw +330) side that might be looking ahead to a Champions League fixture next week against Paris Saint-Germain of France. Watford offers good value on the double chance (+160), and its last five home games have all gone OVER 2.5 goals, meaning the OVER (+110) on the 3.0-goals total is attainable.

Bournemouth (+265) and Arsenal (even, draw +280) each take strong OVER trends into a Sunday EPL matchup, with the host Cherries having gone over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games, while it’s been over 2.5 in nine of Arsenal’s last 10 away matches.

And Wolverhampton (-200) and Huddersfield (+650, draw +320), conversely, is a matchup of UNDER trends, with 10 of the Wolves’ last 11 games having had UNDER 2.5 goals, while the same is true of five of Huddersfield’s last six overall. Wolverhampton offers +105 for a shutout win.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.