AP

Kosovo government gives financial reward to national team

Associated PressNov 22, 2018, 9:27 AM EST
TIRANA, Albania (AP) Kosovo’s government has decided to give a reward of 500,000 euros ($570,000) to the national soccer team as a reward for topping their group in the UEFA Nations League and securing at least a playoff spot in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship.

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, has only been a UEFA and FIFA member since 2016.

The small Balkan republic routed Azerbaijan 4-0 in Pristina on Tuesday to win Group 3 of the lower-tiered League D and get promoted to League C for the next Nations League.

Playing in the playoffs could give Kosovo a shortcut to Euro 2020, which would be a huge sporting success for the country.

US U-20’s win CONCACAF Championship

US Soccer
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2018, 8:23 AM EST
The U-20 U.S. men’s national team had already clinched a spot in the U-20 World Cup in Poland next summer, but Tab Ramos’ youngsters sealed their second-straight CONCACAF Championship title on Wednesday.

Get ready to see a few of these players in USMNT squads in the months and years to come.

The young Yanks beat Mexico 2-0 in Bradenton, Florida with Alex Mendez scoring twice with a lovely finish in the first half and then the SC Freiburg product finished off a rapid counter in the second half to seal the win.

Mendez won the Golden Ball at the tournament for the best player and he also had the most goals with eight, while U.S. stopper Brady Scott was awarded the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper. Before the last two tournaments the U.S. had never won the U-20 CONCACAF Championship.

Ramos’ work with these youngsters should not be overlooked, as they’ve now been crowned champs of CONCACAF for the second time on the trot under his tutelage and he’s also led them to four-straight World Cups.

Below you can watch the two goals from Mendez which sealed the title for the youngsters.

Guardiola warned over comments before Manchester derby

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 9:05 PM EST
LONDON (AP) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been formally warned by the English Football Association about comments he made about the referee ahead of the Manchester derby.

Guardiola backed the appointment of Anthony Taylor as referee for the Nov. 11 match and dismissed accusations of potential bias. FA rules say managers are not permitted to talk about referees ahead of matches.

The FA did not believe it was necessary to charge Guardiola because it was his first such offense and the nature of his comments was regarded as largely neutral.

City won the derby against Manchester United, 3-1.

United manager Jose Mourinho was fined $64,000 in November 2016 for talking about Taylor ahead of a Premier League match against Liverpool, but he was already on notice after previously being warned for a similar offense while coach of Chelsea.

UEFA Nations League “even more successful than we thought”

Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 21, 2018, 7:50 PM EST
For Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA Nations League was an overwhelming thumbs up.

Across the continent, skepticism seems to have been replaced by positivity as European soccer’s latest innovation replaced many unpopular friendly games in a busy calendar.

“The Nations League is even more successful than we thought,” Ceferin, the president of UEFA, said after group play ended Tuesday.

Most Nations League games were taken seriously and some, like the Netherlands’ dramatic comeback draw against Germany on Monday, provided real drama. What initially appeared to be a complex format started to make sense.

The competition involves all 55 European national teams, playing in small groups and separated into four tiers using promotion and relegation. A champion will emerge from a Final Four after a mini-tournament in June.

The Nations League will also award at least one place at the 2020 European Championship to one of the lowest-ranked teams on the continent.

A look at the Nations League’s impact:

With World Cup finalists France and Croatia failing to win their groups – while Spain, Germany and Belgium also missed out – the Final Four in June will take place without several top teams. Instead, the surprise lineup of finalists includes Portugal, England, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Can Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo win another trophy? That’s if he plays, of course. The Juventus forward, who will be 34 in February, has been absent from international duty since the World Cup and faces a rape allegation in the United States.

Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in September in Nevada claiming Ronaldo raped her in his Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Police reopened an investigation into the allegation at her request. Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing.

Will Harry Kane-led England capture its first international title since the World Cup in 1966? The debate over whether winning the Nations League would genuinely end the title drought will ramp up in the coming months but coach Gareth Southgate will view it as another important step for a young team which also reached the World Cup semifinals.

Is this the start of a new, exciting era for the Dutch after the dark days when they failed to qualify for the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 World Cup? Highly rated youngsters Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt are key members of the team and Memphis Depay is seemingly fulfilling his potential.

Can Switzerland, which hasn’t reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament since 1954, continue to upset the odds after ousting Belgium in group play? The Swiss will be the outsiders.

The Final Four, as well promotion and relegation in the four leagues, are easy enough to understand. However, the Nations League is also a backdoor into the 2020 European Championship.

That’s where things can get confusing.

There will still be a typical European Championship qualifying campaign, but 16 teams get a second chance through playoffs.

In spring 2020, the 2018 Nations League results will be dusted off as the qualifying criteria for the playoffs, handing places to the four best-placed teams from each Nations League tier who missed out in qualifying.

Currently, that means Kosovo is guaranteed a playoff spot but World Cup champion France isn’t – although the French are almost certain to qualify for 2020 the usual way.

Europe’s smallest teams finally have something to play for.

The likes of Georgia, Macedonia and Kosovo usually spend their time scrambling to organize barely watched friendlies. The Nations League gives them meaningful games and, since all three won their League D groups, a shot at qualifying for a European Championship – something that’s normally all but impossible.

Gone are the days when several of the tiniest nations waited years to earn a single point. The Nations League division system means UEFA’s smallest member, Gibraltar, was playing comparable opponents and earned two rare wins, while Luxembourg came within four points of winning its group.

No change for perennial struggler San Marino, though. It still lost all six of its games without scoring a goal.

The games may be exciting, but they’re rarely sold out.

There were more than 20,000 empty seats in Gelsenkirchen for Germany’s dramatic 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, while Tuesday’s game between World Cup quarterfinalists Sweden and Russia was roundly criticized for its flat atmosphere even though promotion was at stake.

For Scotland’s 3-2 home win over Israel – a promotion decider billed as the host nation’s biggest game in a decade – Hampden Park was less than half full.

That shows that some European soccer fans have been slow to fall in love with the new Nations League format, though the old friendlies weren’t always crowd pleasers.

FIFA is sure to be watching, since president Gianni Infantino – formerly of UEFA – is looking to build a worldwide Nations League clone.

Infantino: Sharing 2022 WC could bring peace to Middle East

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 21, 2018, 6:40 PM EST
FIFA president Gianni Infantino appears hugely hopeful that he has stumbled upon the long-lost secret to filling one of the world’s greatest voids: peace in the Middle East.

Speaking on Wednesday, four years to the day from the opening kickoff of the 2022 World Cup, Infantino showed no shame whatsoever in using the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as a way to further his agenda of an expanded field of teams at the tournament in Qatar. Sharing is caring, after all quotes from the Guardian:

“Maybe football is a way to build bridges. We have seen as well with the bidding for 2026, the right to organize the World Cup was awarded to three countries [United States, Mexico and Canada] which I think also don’t have the very best political or diplomatic relationships. But football makes miracles, as we know.”

“Obviously the relationship with [Qatar’s] neighboring countries is a factor which is complicating the situation. On the other [hand], even though there are complicated or difficult diplomatic relations, when it comes to football, people talk to each other.”

“Be positive about it. We can do something for the world — and for football. It could happen, anything could happen. Let’s take it step by step. Yes, maybe the chances are small, but I am a very optimistic person, generally, so we will see the situation.”

There is, of course, a catch massive upside for FIFA. You might not believe this, but it involves soccer’s governing body making a lot of money.

In order to convince the Qatari delegates to share hosting right, the field would likely have to be expanded from 32 to 48 teams — something Infantino has been pushing for quite some time now.

It’s already going to happen when the World Cup comes to the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2026, so why wait eight years to make all that extra money when you can do it in four? More teams equals more games, equals more host cities/countries, equals more money for FIFA.