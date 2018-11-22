More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Liverpool lock up Mane with new deal through 2023

By Andy EdwardsNov 22, 2018, 5:43 PM EST
Sadio Mane has committed his long-term future to Liverpool by signing a new five-year contract that’ll keep him at the club through the summer of 2023.

Since arriving at Anfield from Southampton (from $44 million) in the summer of 2016, Mane has proven to be one of the most dangerous, explosive attackers in the Premier League.

The Senegalese attacker’s 40 goals in 89 appearances (all competitions) would rank him among the most productive strikers over the last two-plus seasons, let alone someone who’s exclusively deployed as a winger.

 

“I am very happy to extend my time at Liverpool. It is a great day for me and I have made the best decision in my career.

“I am looking forward to everything — to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

“I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice. The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy.”

PL Matchweek 13 odds: Chelsea slight favorite at Tottenham

OddsSharkNov 22, 2018, 4:39 PM EST
The timing for a top-four showdown certainly is better for Chelsea than it is for Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham Hotspur are the slight moneyline underdog at +175 on this week’s Premier League odds with Chelsea coming back at +160, while the draw is at +245 with a 2.5-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Chelsea, one of the three teams still yet to lose, appears to be coming into the matchup with a healthier lineup, as the host Spurs have ruled out center back Dávinson Sánchez and could also be without defender Juan Foyth and midfielder Erik Lamela, who are recharging after international-break commitments.

That would seem to work in favor of Chelsea and standout scorer Eden Hazard (+500 first goal scorer, +150 anytime). While Chelsea has shutouts in five of its last seven away matches, the head-to-head trends point toward some scoring, as both teams have scored in  five of the last six games in this matchup, with all five of those going over 2.5 goals.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+200) and Leicester City (+150, draw +220) are separated by only two places in the league standings, which could lead to a conservatively played match when they meet on Saturday. With Brighton having a plethora of injury concerns, Leicester City has some modest value on the double chance (-235), while tie/yes (+350) in both teams to score (BTTS) props is the higher-percentage play.

Last-place Fulham (+160) takes on the similarly relegation-threatened Southampton (+180, draw +240) in its first outing since installing Claudio Ranieri as manager. Southampton is on an eight-match winless streak in the league, so this would seem like a tailor-made chance for Fulham to get a badly needed win. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (+550 first scorer, +175 anytime) should be prominent offensively.

Watford (+550) faces a Liverpool (-195, draw +330) side that might be looking ahead to a Champions League fixture next week against Paris Saint-Germain of France. Watford offers good value on the double chance (+160), and its last five home games have all gone OVER 2.5 goals, meaning the OVER (+110) on the 3.0-goals total is attainable.

Bournemouth (+265) and Arsenal (even, draw +280) each take strong OVER trends into a Sunday EPL matchup, with the host Cherries having gone over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games, while it’s been over 2.5 in nine of Arsenal’s last 10 away matches.

And Wolverhampton (-200) and Huddersfield (+650, draw +320), conversely, is a matchup of UNDER trends, with 10 of the Wolves’ last 11 games having had UNDER 2.5 goals, while the same is true of five of Huddersfield’s last six overall. Wolverhampton offers +105 for a shutout win.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Emery “had to change things” after Arsenal fell flat under Wenger

By Andy EdwardsNov 22, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
Unai Emery has said what anyone and everyone who watched Arsenal at any point during the final few years of Arsene Wenger‘s tenure observed: the club had lost its way under the legendary Frenchman and needed a drastic refresh.

Emery feels he’s managed to do just that in a very short time — his first three months on the job — and sees the club already headed in the right direction. Particularly, it was the balance of attacking and defending that Emery noted wasn’t quite right, which undoubtedly came down to the mentality of the club and its players — quotes from the Guardian:

“I met once with him, and little else. I respect him a lot but no matter how much info he gave me, I had to change things. I told the players, ‘We started at kilometer zero.’ Even now, four months later, I still say it, ‘We are in the beginning.”

“Over time, only technical quality and offensive freedom were taken care of, and the team lost the defensive structure. What I want is to unite both essences and be more competitive. The Arsenal was in decline. We had to stop it and start climbing.”

Top Premier League storylines for Week 13

By Andy EdwardsNov 22, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
The final international break of 2018 is in the rearview mirror, thus the Premier League takes center stage for the next three and a half months.

Here are the five storylines we’ll be watching most closely this weekend…

Tottenham look to spoil Chelsea’s unbeaten start
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC [ STREAM ]

Chelsea, alongside Manchester City and Liverpool, remain undefeated to begin the 2018-19 season, but the Blues are set for a tough test on Saturday when they take on Tottenham, the only side in the PL without a draw this season, at Wembley Stadium. Maurizio Sarri‘s side might be unbeaten, but they’ve endured a largely indifferent run of results in recent weeks, as they’ve drawn more games (four) than they’ve won (three) over the last two months. Each side won away from home in their two meetings last season.

Who will can play for Spurs?
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC [ STREAM ]

Mauricio Pochettino has enough defenders and midfielder to pick a standard starting lineup on Saturday… probably. It’s been a tough season for Spurs on the injury front, but here’s a list of who’s currently unavailable: Davinson Sanchez, Mousa Dembele, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose. Jan Vertonghen has been out for two months but is one of three players, alongside Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama, who could return just in time for this London derby. And yet, Spurs have managed nine wins from their first 12 games and sit fourth in the table. They are, however, yet to beat a side currently in the top-seven (losses to Man City, Liverpool and Watford).

Man City, Liverpool take title race on the road
West Ham vs. Man City, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Watford vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

They look set to run neck and neck with one another all season — currently separated by just two points — and they’ll both hit the road on Saturday. Liverpool have the tougher of the two tests, as they’ll take on Marco Silva‘s seventh-place (just ahead of Manchester United) Watford at Vicarage Road. City will also be in London, taking on 12th-place West Ham at the London Stadium.

Bournemouth-Arsenal is a top-six clash
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Ever since Arsenal’s seven-game winning streak was snapped nearly a month ago, the points have been trickling in one at a time for Unai Emery‘s Gunners. Three straight draws — against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers — have dropped Arsenal to fifth place, three points behind Spurs, and made Sunday’s trip to the south coast of England a massively important one. No one has outperformed expectations more than Bournemouth thus far, as Eddie Howe‘s Cherries sit just four points back of Arsenal in sixth place.

Ranieri takes charge at Craven Cottage
Fulham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

The bad news for Fulham: they sit bottom of the league with just five points from 12 games. Now, the good news: they’re only three points from safety and there are 26 games still to play. Claudio Ranieri is set to make his Fulham debut when Southampton come to west London on Saturday, and nothing would do more to rally the club around the new boss than snapping the Cottagers’ six-game losing streak and securing their first victory since August..

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2018, 1:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Week 13 of the Premier League season is nearly here, as we return to league play with the international breaks over until March 2019.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham 1-4 Man City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Wolves 3-1 Huddersfield – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 2-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Watford 2-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Fulham 2-2 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Man United 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-0 Newcastle – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM