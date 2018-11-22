Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 13

The international break is over and Week 13 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is almost here.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.
Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: Premier League live here ]
You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.
[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]
If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.
Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea – NBC [STREAM]
Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]
Monday
3 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]
The connection between the Premier League and the United States of America continues to grow all of the time, and plenty of clubs have been sending Thanksgiving messages to their fans in the USA.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
From Gunnersaurus dressed as a pilgrim to Chelsea dishing out thanksgiving gifts across the U.S., the English top-flight has shown its appreciation for its fans Stateside on this special day.
Below is a look at how PL clubs have been sending their messages of thanks across the pond.
Tottenham Hotspur have been hit by several injuries in recent months, and things aren’t calming down.
The club confirmed on Thursday that Jam Vertonghen could make a speedy return to action against Chelsea this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), but Danny Rose remains out, Kieran Trippier will be out for another few weeks and Davinson Sanchez is out until the end of the year.
Add in Mousa Dembele getting treatment on his ankle injury in Qatar, and that means Spurs will be without at least four starters this weekend.
Mauricio Pochettino‘s side have no doubt been impacted by players from England, Belgium and France all reaching the final week of the 2018 World Cup.
Out of the 11 Spurs players who went to the World Cup, only Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Heung-Min Son haven’t gone down with an injury so far this season.
Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ben Davies will help out Alderweireld and Vertonghen at the back, and it will be intriguing to see if Pochettino lines them up with three or four in defense.
Tottenham have had a fine start to the season and although they’ve yet to hit top form they are only 5 points off the top of the table. Keeping players fit will be Spurs’ biggest challenge this season, especially after not adding a single player in the transfer window over the summer.
TIRANA, Albania (AP) Kosovo’s government has decided to give a reward of 500,000 euros ($570,000) to the national soccer team as a reward for topping their group in the UEFA Nations League and securing at least a playoff spot in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship.
Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, has only been a UEFA and FIFA member since 2016.
The small Balkan republic routed Azerbaijan 4-0 in Pristina on Tuesday to win Group 3 of the lower-tiered League D and get promoted to League C for the next Nations League.
Playing in the playoffs could give Kosovo a shortcut to Euro 2020, which would be a huge sporting success for the country.
The U-20 U.S. men’s national team had already clinched a spot in the U-20 World Cup in Poland next summer, but Tab Ramos’ youngsters sealed their second-straight CONCACAF Championship title on Wednesday.
Get ready to see a few of these players in USMNT squads in the months and years to come.
The young Yanks beat Mexico 2-0 in Bradenton, Florida with Alex Mendez scoring twice with a lovely finish in the first half and then the SC Freiburg product finished off a rapid counter in the second half to seal the win.
Mendez won the Golden Ball at the tournament for the best player and he also had the most goals with eight, while U.S. stopper Brady Scott was awarded the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper. Before the last two tournaments the U.S. had never won the U-20 CONCACAF Championship.
Ramos’ work with these youngsters should not be overlooked, as they’ve now been crowned champs of CONCACAF for the second time on the trot under his tutelage and he’s also led them to four-straight World Cups.
Below you can watch the two goals from Mendez which sealed the title for the youngsters.