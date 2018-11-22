More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Top Premier League storylines for Week 13

By Andy EdwardsNov 22, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

The final international break of 2018 is in the rearview mirror, thus the Premier League takes center stage for the next three and a half months.

[ MORE: Barca’s next signing of a Liverpool player will cost extra $114M ]

Here are the five storylines we’ll be watching most closely this weekend…

Tottenham look to spoil Chelsea’s unbeaten start
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC [ STREAM ]

Chelsea, alongside Manchester City and Liverpool, remain undefeated to begin the 2018-19 season, but the Blues are set for a tough test on Saturday when they take on Tottenham, the only side in the PL without a draw this season, at Wembley Stadium. Maurizio Sarri‘s side might be unbeaten, but they’ve endured a largely indifferent run of results in recent weeks, as they’ve drawn more games (four) than they’ve won (three) over the last two months. Each side won away from home in their two meetings last season.

Who will can play for Spurs?
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC [ STREAM ]

Mauricio Pochettino has enough defenders and midfielder to pick a standard starting lineup on Saturday… probably. It’s been a tough season for Spurs on the injury front, but here’s a list of who’s currently unavailable: Davinson Sanchez, Mousa Dembele, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose. Jan Vertonghen has been out for two months but is one of three players, alongside Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama, who could return just in time for this London derby. And yet, Spurs have managed nine wins from their first 12 games and sit fourth in the table. They are, however, yet to beat a side currently in the top-seven (losses to Man City, Liverpool and Watford).

Man City, Liverpool take title race on the road
West Ham vs. Man City, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Watford vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

They look set to run neck and neck with one another all season — currently separated by just two points — and they’ll both hit the road on Saturday. Liverpool have the tougher of the two tests, as they’ll take on Marco Silva‘s seventh-place (just ahead of Manchester United) Watford at Vicarage Road. City will also be in London, taking on 12th-place West Ham at the London Stadium.

Bournemouth-Arsenal is a top-six clash
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Ever since Arsenal’s seven-game winning streak was snapped nearly a month ago, the points have been trickling in one at a time for Unai Emery‘s Gunners. Three straight draws — against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers — have dropped Arsenal to fifth place, three points behind Spurs, and made Sunday’s trip to the south coast of England a massively important one. No one has outperformed expectations more than Bournemouth thus far, as Eddie Howe‘s Cherries sit just four points back of Arsenal in sixth place.

Ranieri takes charge at Craven Cottage
Fulham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ET, Saturday, on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

The bad news for Fulham: they sit bottom of the league with just five points from 12 games. Now, the good news: they’re only three points from safety and there are 26 games still to play. Claudio Ranieri is set to make his Fulham debut when Southampton come to west London on Saturday, and nothing would do more to rally the club around the new boss than snapping the Cottagers’ six-game losing streak and securing their first victory since August..

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2018, 1:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Week 13 of the Premier League season is nearly here, as we return to league play with the international breaks over until March 2019.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham 1-4 Man City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Wolves 3-1 Huddersfield – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 2-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Watford 2-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Fulham 2-2 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Man United 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-0 Newcastle – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Diego Costa in scoring slump before Atletico hosts Barcelona

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 22, 2018, 12:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) With his imposing frame, aggressive attitude and talent for scoring difficult goals, Diego Costa has rightfully earned his reputation as a terror for defenders.

But that status is in serious danger after a scoring drought in the Spanish league that dates back to February.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

The 30-year-old Costa hasn’t scored in nine appearances for Atletico Madrid in the league this season, partly because he has been hampered by two muscle injuries which have also cost him a place on Spain’s national team.

Saturday offers an ideal scenario for Costa to break out of his slump when Atletico hosts Barcelona on Saturday with the league lead on the line. Barcelona leads the competition by one point ahead of three teams, including Atletico in third place.

Costa is expected to be cleared to play against Barcelona after returning to practice this week following an international break.

True to coach Diego Simeone’s emphasis on keeping a clean sheet, Atletico is in the title hunt thanks to a stingy defense that has given it six wins, five draws and one loss. The team leads the league with only eight goals allowed, while scoring 16. That contrasts with Barcelona, which has scored a league-leading 34 times and conceded 18 goals.

After an erratic start to his career when he was loaned out to several smaller clubs, Costa found a backer when Simeone took over the team in 2011. The match was perfect. Costa gave Simeone the enforcer on the field that he needed to inspire his code of maximum effort from his players.

The result was the club’s most successful era. Costa helped win the 2013 Copa del Rey title and was the driving force in attack for Atletico’s 2014 league win.

“He gives us strength and energy,” Simeone said about Costa last month. “It is important to have his personality and force. … He gives a boost to our fans, his teammates and our coaching staff.”

Costa returned to Atletico midway through last season after spending three years at Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles. Despite only scoring three goals in the league, he helped Atletico win the Europa League title and finish second to Barcelona in the league.

After scoring three goals for Spain at the World Cup, the Costa of old appeared to have resurfaced at the start of this season when he netted two goals in a 4-2 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in August. But his only other goal in any competition since then came on Sept. 18 when he scored in a 2-1 win at Monaco in the Champions League.

Simeone still values Costa’s contributions even when he is not scoring goals. That said, Costa’s problem is not a question of lacking his scoring touch or running across inspired goalkeepers.

He is not producing the scoring chances of a top-notch striker.

Costa has only managed to generate seven shots in the league this season. Teammate Antoine Griezmann has three goals from 24 shots, while Barcelona counterpart Luis Suarez has scored nine goals from 36 shots.

And it seems that Simeone may be losing faith in the player.

Simeone substituted Costa at halftime of the 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao after seeing he was incapable of threatening to score or set up a teammate.

Simeone, however, doesn’t have a great second option if he wants to sit Costa against Barcelona. His only other true striker is the untested Nikola Kalinic. Otherwise, he could align another playmaker like Angel Correa or forwards Victor “Vitolo” Machin or Gelson Martins, or just bulk up his defense to slow down Lionel Messi.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League clubs send Thanksgiving messages

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The connection between the Premier League and the United States of America continues to grow all of the time, and plenty of clubs have been sending Thanksgiving messages to their fans in the USA.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

From Gunnersaurus dressed as a pilgrim to Chelsea dishing out thanksgiving gifts across the U.S., the English top-flight has shown its appreciation for its fans Stateside on this special day.

Below is a look at how PL clubs have been sending their messages of thanks across the pond.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 13

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 22, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

The international break is over and Week 13 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is almost here.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Liverpool  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Huddersfield Town – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]