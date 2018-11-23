More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Dortmund completes permanent signing of Alcacer

Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 2:21 PM EST
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund has completed the permanent signing of Spain striker Paco Alcacer from Barcelona.

The 25-year-old Alcacer joined the German leader on a season-long loan in August, and Dortmund had the option of making the deal permanent.

[ MORE: How will Spurs, Chelsea line up? ]

Dortmund says on Friday that Alcacer’s contract will run until June 2023.

Alcacer has nine goals in eight competitive matches this season, with his form earning him a recall to the Spain squad.

Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Man City

By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2018, 4:39 PM EST
  • Man City has won five-straight vs. West Ham 
  • Boasts 18-3 combined score line in those matches
  • Man City leads all-time 53W-17D-37L

Longtime Man City men Manuel Pellegrini and Pablo Zabaleta welcome their old club to the London Stadium on Saturday when West Ham United looks to boost its unbeaten run to four (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham has drawn Leicester City and Huddersfield Town while defeating Burnley on its current run, though Man City is a different animal.

Pep Guardiola‘s City sits atop the Premier League and has won its last four by a combined score of 15-2.

Pellegrini led Man City to the 2013-14 Premier League title and two League Cups, while Zabaleta claimed two PL crowns, a League Cup, and an FA Cup from his 333 appearances in City’s colors.

What they’re saying

West Ham United’s Pablo Zabaleta on playing his former club“It’s special, but it is hard as well because I know most of the lads. When you play against some former teammates it’s difficult, but now I am a West Ham player and I want West Ham to win the game.”

Pep Guardiola on facing former Man City boss Pellegrini“His career speaks for itself in terms of the quality. When you see the teams of Manuel Pellegrini, when you are blind you recognize his style. He put this team on another level. The way they played and created a style was impressive. He went to Real Madrid [in 2009] and made 96 points. It was good. Here he won the league and helped this club be where we are right now. He will do well at West Ham where there are many good supporters.”

Prediction

The Hammers are improving for sure, but they aren’t quite ready to overturn their City fortunes. Man City 3-0.

Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
  • Man Utd 10W-1D in last 11 vs. Palace
  • Palace’s last win at Old Trafford came in 2011 League Cup
  • Man Utd leads all-time 36W-10D-7L

Will Manchester United’s young players respond to the latest hail of public criticism from boss Jose Mourinho when the Red Devils host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com)?

The United manager used part of his prematch press conference to question the character of and rip into the “spoilt” nature of young players like Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, and Marcus Rashford.

United lost its last match before the break, a two-goal defeat in the Manchester Derby no less, and will be itching to get back in the win column after slipping seven points back of the Top Four.

Palace has earned just one point from the last 18 available, though plenty of that is aided by a fixture list which sees United at the end of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs.

What they’re saying

Manchester United’s Juan Mata on Palace“When they play away also because they defend quite compact and they go for the counter-attack, so we need to be ready for that and we need to know what we’re going to face. We need to try to score, try to win and try to enjoy it. Obviously, we’re always respecting the opponent, and Crystal Palace deserves that respect.”

Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson on Wilfried Zaha“I think that his attitude to each and every game, be it a home game here at Selhurst Park against a team lower in the league or whether it’s a top match against the Manchester Uniteds, Cities and Liverpools is that he goes out each time to give a performance, to go and do what he knows he’s good at doing. We try to profit from that as best we can by getting the ball to him and hoping he can weave that magic which he’s capable of and win us the matches. I believe in his abilities.”

Prediction

Who knows what Mourinho is doing with his comments, but United is facing a wounded Palace? The Eagles would be forgiven for looking ahead to Burnley and Brighton, but might Zaha have enough magic to get them a result at Old Trafford? We’ll hand a 3-1 to United.

Real slams reports of doping breaches by Ramos

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2018, 2:56 PM EST
Real Madrid has shot down a report that defender Sergio Ramos has twice breached anti-doping rules.

Der Spiegel claims that Ramos skipped refused one test by going to the shower and failed another, which was overruled because the drugs were administered for legitimate medical reasons.

[ MORE: How will Spurs, Chelsea line up? ]

But Real released a three-point rejection of the report, beginning with a strong “Sergio Ramos has never breached anti-doping regulations.”

Ramos is probably the biggest villain in the top European leagues, but Real claims that he passed tests from UEFA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

As much as any number of supporters would be thrilled to caught Ramos cheating, it seems La Liga’s giants have his back.

How will Tottenham, Chelsea line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2018, 1:28 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in a big London derby on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as supreme tacticians Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri lock horns.

Battles between these London rivals haven’t been for the faint-hearted in recent seasons, and this encounter will be no different as fourth-place Spurs host third-place Chelsea.

With plenty of injuries for Spurs and plenty of selection dilemmas for Chelsea, it will be intriguing to see the decision both managers line up their teams. Could Spurs go all-out attack? Will Chelsea be more defensive than usual?

Here’s a look at how Spurs and Chelsea could line up tomorrow.

Projected starting lineup: Tottenham

—- Lloris —-

—- Aurier — Alderweireld — Vertonghen — Davies —

—- Dier —- Winks —-

—- Alli —- Eriksen —- Lamela —-

—- Kane —-

Projected starting lineup: Chelsea

—- Kepa —-

— Azpilicueta — Rudiger — Luiz — Alonso —

—- Kante —- Jorginho —- Barkley —-

—- Hazard —- Morata —- Willian —-

Evaluation

When it comes to Spurs, they are pretty threadbare right now. Danny Rose, Davinson Sanchez and Mousa Dembele are all missing, while the likes of Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son are working their way back to full fitness. In defense they don’t have many players to choose from, but the big selection decision for Pochettino appears to be in attack. With Eriksen almost fully fit, does he come in for Lucas Moura and play in a three with Lamela and Alli behind Kane? With Wanyama and Dembele out, Winks seems the most likely to play alongside Dier in midfield but then Mousa Sissoko has been superb in recent weeks. Even with their injury issues, Poch has plenty of options in midfield and attack.

For Chelsea, the selection dilemmas are a little straight forward. The back four picks itself and both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are automatic starters. But with Kovacic back fit, does he start ahead of Ross Barkley? And will Morata or Giroud get the nod up top? Given his recent good form, Morata should start with Eden Hazard and either Willian or Pedro in support of him.