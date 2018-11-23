El Tri’s Fabian admits interest in MLS move

As salaries rise in Major League Soccer, it’s no surprise that more CONCACAF players grow more interested in playing closer to home.

The latest player linked with an MLS move, via his own words, is Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Marco Fabian.

Fabian, 29, has only played twice this season due to injuries and, of course, selection, but has eight goals and seven assists in 50 appearances for the Bundesliga side since leaving Mexico for Germany in 2016.

The 42-times capped Mexican international can play left and right mid but is more regularly used as a playmaking center mid. He played 25 minutes at the World Cup and has since captained El Tri in one of his two post-tournament friendly appearances.

It should be noted that Fabian is also interested in another European stop and isn’t simply angling for a return to the North America. But he has spent the majority of his career in the hemisphere and players of his ilk have taken decent European careers and turned them into MLS star shows on a regular basis in recent seasons (Victor Vazquez and Carlos Vela fit this bill, though Vela had some downright phenomenal seasons in La Liga several years before heading to MLS).

