Injury update: Ings, Vardy doubts, Mendy, Silva out, United’s stars return

Ahead of the Premier League’s return on Saturday, there are plenty of injury updates around the league.

With the international break always causing a headache for PL managers as their stars give their all for their nations and have to travel thousands of miles around the globe, the past 24 hours has been about assessing which players are fit and ready for the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the key players who could be missing and who may be back for their teams after a rest over the past 10 days or so.

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has revealed that both Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba are fit to play against Crystal Palace, with the duo not linking up with France over the international break due to injuries. Romelu Lukaku is fit “with a risk” and the likes of Antonio Valencia, Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini are all available to play.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Bernardo Silva will miss City’s trip to West Ham this weekend after picking up a knock on international duty, while Benjamin Mendy had successful knee surgery but will be out for the next 12 weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur

Mousa Dembele is in Qatar having treatment on an ankle injury, while Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose remain out. Rose has returned to training and could be back soon, while Sanchez is unlikely to be back until January 2019 with a hamstring injury. The good news: Jan Vertonghen has recovered from his hamstring injury and could play against Chelsea this Saturday.

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has a groin injury and is a doubt for Leicester who travel to Brighton, as Claude Puel also has to deal with Harry Maguire remaining out and James Madisson struggling with a knee injury. The English trio have been key for the Foxes this season, so this is no doubt a blow.

Everton

A big boost for Marco Silva as midfielders Gylfi Sigurdsson and Andre Gomes are both available to play against Cardiff City on Saturday. The duo have been a key part of Everton’s recent good form with Gomes linking things together in midfield and Sigurdsson creating chances and scoring goals.

Southampton

Saints’ top scorer Danny Ings is a huge doubt for their massive trip to fellow strugglers Fulham. Ings has scored over half of Southampton’s goals this season, but Mark Hughes revealed Ings is still struggling with a hamstring injury which forced him off in the first half against Watford before the break.

Fulham

Talking about Fulham, new manager Claudio Ranieri revealed he will be without Frank Anguissa and Kevin McDonald for his first game in charge, against Southampton at Craven Cottage.

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson has confirmed Wilfried Zaha is fit after missing the game against Tottenham before the break. Palace will need Zaha’s power and pace on the break against his former club, as a tough trip to Old Trafford awaits the out of form Eagles.

