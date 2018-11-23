More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

N’Golo Kante signs new long-term deal at Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2018, 8:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

N'Golo Kante will remain as the heartbeat of Chelsea’s midfield.

The Frenchman signed a new five-year contract with the Blues on Friday, as Kante’s future now lies at Stamford Bridge until at least 2023. It has been reported that Kante’s new deal will see him earn $19.9 million per season, which is double what he earned before.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

In the past three seasons the 27-year-old has been a revelation in the Premier League, winning the title back-to-back with Leicester and Chelsea in his first two years in England, then winning the FA Cup with Chelsea last season.

Kante added a World Cup winners medal over the summer with France and his destructive play in midfield is admired throughout the soccer world. That said, his game has evolved under Maurizio Sarri this season as he’s been asked to play in a slightly more advanced role.

Speaking about his new deal, Kante was typically laid back and, as always, almost seemed a little embarrassed by all of the attention on him.

It is impossible to not love Kante, who worked his way up through the French lower leagues and then landed at Leicester and led their incredible title success in 2015-16.

The way he seamlessly transitioned to Chelsea as they also won the title in the following season — Kante was named the PFA Player of the Year and the FWA Player of the Year for 2016-17 — was quite remarkable and he remains one of the most consistent players in the entire Premier League.

The way he reads the game, intercepts the ball and times his tackles to perfection remain a thing of beauty.

Mourinho slams Man United’s young players

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2018, 7:26 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho has hit out at the lack of “character and personality” of Manchester United’s players.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

United currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, seven points off the top four after a shaky start to the new season. Mourinho has time and again complained about the squad evolution and how the likes of Manchester City are way ahead of his side in terms of the level they can reach and the expectations.

But these comments ahead of United’s home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) seem a little too personal from Jose.

Talking to Univision, Mourinho revealed the following about the makeup of his current squad.

“They are spoilt kids now, the kids of today have a different life, an easier environment and I’m talking about the people around the players,” Mourinho said. “These people give them too much affection and too many excuses. People mature much more slowly now. We’re talking about Luke Shaw, Martial, Lingard, Rashford – young, big potential, but at the end of the day it results in the word I cannot say, but you use it a lot here… character, personality, they lack a little.”

Mourinho spoke to the media in the UK on Friday and refused to comment further when asked about the Univision quotes, saying something about the “context” and adding that he “wouldn’t play the game” of the media. It appears some of these comments may have been lost in translation, but Mourinho’s refusal to confirm that suggests otherwise.

It wouldn’t be the first and won’t be the last time he has hit out at young players, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Shaw, Rashford and Martial all on the receiving end of comments like this in the past.

Ranieri’s task at struggling Fulham: Getting back to basics

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 22, 2018, 6:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Before burgers must come the basics.

The arrival of Claudio Ranieri as Fulham coach should ensure an end to the chaotic selections, loose defending and naive approach that marked the promoted team’s turbulent first three months back in the Premier League under his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic.

Soccer is a simple game to Ranieri, who values hard work, togetherness and typically a straightforward 4-4-2 formation more than anything else.

They were the enduring virtues of his Leicester team that pulled off the most improbable title triumph in English soccer history in 2015-16, so expect Fulham to show similar characteristics under the amiable Italian as he bids to steer his new side to safety.

Ranieri has taken over a team that is bottom with five points from 12 games and that has the worst defensive record of any professional side in English soccer – with an average of nearly 2.6 goals conceded per match. Jokanovic sent out Fulham to play in an expansive and open style that allowed them to be picked off with ease. He never fielded the same back four.

No wonder Ranieri said his priority was to sort out the defense and finally keep clean sheets, with the reward for the players a trip to fast-food chain McDonald’s for burgers. Famously, pizzas were his gift to Leicester’s squad for shutouts.

“Today I said this: Restart every time,” Ranieri said Thursday. “We can win, lose, clean and restart tomorrow. Forget the past.”

Compared with masterminding a title success for Leicester over the superpowers of the league, keeping Fulham up should be child’s play for the 67-year-old Ranieri.

Fulham, after all, is only three points from safety. It has 26 games left to play. It has a squad containing more than $113 million worth of new talent bought in the offseason. In theory, there are at least three rival teams less equipped to stay up.

“This Fulham squad has exceptional talent that is contrary to its position in the table,” Ranieri said.

He could hardly have a kinder first match either, a home game against a Southampton side that has failed to score in half of its league games and has only one victory.

Ranieri needs to settle on a goalkeeper — Jokanovic played three in 12 — and a fixed back four. He also requires a central midfield combination that provides better protection for his defense and must get more out of 18-year-old Ryan Sessegnon, who was Fulham’s standout in the second-tier Championship when playing on the left wing but has sometimes featured at left back this season.

In attack, can Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andre Schuerrle be Fulham’s version of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, Leicester’s attacking pair that excelled under Ranieri? The combinations have different — where Vardy had sheer pace, Mitrovic has presence and strength; where Mahrez was all about touch and technique, Schuerrle has a lethal shot and an eye for goal — but their importance is similar.

Can the coach once nicknamed “The Tinkerman” when in charge of Chelsea provide some stability at Fulham?

“I am Tinkerman,” he said, “but I tinker clever. It’s important to maintain the same lineup for some matches but you never know. I want everybody available and then I can choose.”

Ranieri must also instill a new mindset.

“I think now it is important to not think about miracles, but think about a lot of battles and be ready together,” he said. “I repeat, together. The club, the players, the fans.”

Liverpool lock up Mane with new deal through 2023

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 22, 2018, 5:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sadio Mane has committed his long-term future to Liverpool by signing a new five-year contract that’ll keep him at the club through the summer of 2023.

[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines for Week 13 ]

Since arriving at Anfield from Southampton (from $44 million) in the summer of 2016, Mane has proven to be one of the most dangerous, explosive attackers in the Premier League.

The Senegalese attacker’s 40 goals in 89 appearances (all competitions) would rank him among the most productive strikers over the last two-plus seasons, let alone someone who’s exclusively deployed as a winger.

 

“I am very happy to extend my time at Liverpool. It is a great day for me and I have made the best decision in my career.

“I am looking forward to everything — to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

“I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice. The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy.”

PL Matchweek 13 odds: Chelsea slight favorite at Tottenham

Getty Images
OddsSharkNov 22, 2018, 4:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

The timing for a top-four showdown certainly is better for Chelsea than it is for Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham Hotspur are the slight moneyline underdog at +175 on this week’s Premier League odds with Chelsea coming back at +160, while the draw is at +245 with a 2.5-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Chelsea, one of the three teams still yet to lose, appears to be coming into the matchup with a healthier lineup, as the host Spurs have ruled out center back Dávinson Sánchez and could also be without defender Juan Foyth and midfielder Erik Lamela, who are recharging after international-break commitments.

That would seem to work in favor of Chelsea and standout scorer Eden Hazard (+500 first goal scorer, +150 anytime). While Chelsea has shutouts in five of its last seven away matches, the head-to-head trends point toward some scoring, as both teams have scored in  five of the last six games in this matchup, with all five of those going over 2.5 goals.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+200) and Leicester City (+150, draw +220) are separated by only two places in the league standings, which could lead to a conservatively played match when they meet on Saturday. With Brighton having a plethora of injury concerns, Leicester City has some modest value on the double chance (-235), while tie/yes (+350) in both teams to score (BTTS) props is the higher-percentage play.

Last-place Fulham (+160) takes on the similarly relegation-threatened Southampton (+180, draw +240) in its first outing since installing Claudio Ranieri as manager. Southampton is on an eight-match winless streak in the league, so this would seem like a tailor-made chance for Fulham to get a badly needed win. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (+550 first scorer, +175 anytime) should be prominent offensively.

Watford (+550) faces a Liverpool (-195, draw +330) side that might be looking ahead to a Champions League fixture next week against Paris Saint-Germain of France. Watford offers good value on the double chance (+160), and its last five home games have all gone OVER 2.5 goals, meaning the OVER (+110) on the 3.0-goals total is attainable.

Bournemouth (+265) and Arsenal (even, draw +280) each take strong OVER trends into a Sunday EPL matchup, with the host Cherries having gone over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games, while it’s been over 2.5 in nine of Arsenal’s last 10 away matches.

And Wolverhampton (-200) and Huddersfield (+650, draw +320), conversely, is a matchup of UNDER trends, with 10 of the Wolves’ last 11 games having had UNDER 2.5 goals, while the same is true of five of Huddersfield’s last six overall. Wolverhampton offers +105 for a shutout win.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.