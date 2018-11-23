Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Man City

Man City has won five-straight vs. West Ham

Boasts 18-3 combined score line in those matches

Man City leads all-time 53W-17D-37L

Longtime Man City men Manuel Pellegrini and Pablo Zabaleta welcome their old club to the London Stadium on Saturday when West Ham United looks to boost its unbeaten run to four (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham has drawn Leicester City and Huddersfield Town while defeating Burnley on its current run, though Man City is a different animal.

Pep Guardiola‘s City sits atop the Premier League and has won its last four by a combined score of 15-2.

Pellegrini led Man City to the 2013-14 Premier League title and two League Cups, while Zabaleta claimed two PL crowns, a League Cup, and an FA Cup from his 333 appearances in City’s colors.

What they’re saying

West Ham United’s Pablo Zabaleta on playing his former club: “It’s special, but it is hard as well because I know most of the lads. When you play against some former teammates it’s difficult, but now I am a West Ham player and I want West Ham to win the game.”

Pep Guardiola on facing former Man City boss Pellegrini: “His career speaks for itself in terms of the quality. When you see the teams of Manuel Pellegrini, when you are blind you recognize his style. He put this team on another level. The way they played and created a style was impressive. He went to Real Madrid [in 2009] and made 96 points. It was good. Here he won the league and helped this club be where we are right now. He will do well at West Ham where there are many good supporters.”

Prediction

The Hammers are improving for sure, but they aren’t quite ready to overturn their City fortunes. Man City 3-0.

