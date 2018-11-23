More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Preview: Tottenham v. Chelsea in London derby

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2018, 12:38 PM EST
  • Chelsea remain unbeaten this season
  • Spurs 4th, Chelsea 3rd in PL table
  • Chelsea have won 2 of last 12 PL games at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in a big London derby on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams eager to kick on this season and push for the Premier League title.

While a top four berth is more likely for both, Chelsea have shown under Maurizio Sarri that they are capable of hanging with Manchester City and Liverpool as genuine title contenders. As for Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t been too pleased with the nature of their performances but their young team continue to grind out wins which is an impressive skill to have when you aren’t at your best.

There is no love lost in this particular London derby. Expect hefty challenges and an intense battle at Wembley.

In team news Spurs have plenty of injury concerns with Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose and Davinson Sanchez out but Jan Vertonghen is available after recovering from a hamstring injury. Christian Eriksen is also pushing for a full return.

Chelsea have Mateo Kovacic available again, while Sarri has several small injury issues to asses over the next 24 hours.

What they’re saying…

Mauricio Pochettino on international action impacting Spurs’ squad: “I was talking with Harry [Kane] a few days ago — England were playing a very competitive game against Croatia. Yes, of course I am concerned. We’re going to finish competing on May 12 and we hope to be in the FA Cup or Champions League Final. They then arrive back here and they’re excited to train, but they need to relax. We put a lot of emphasis on looking after them but, in the end, when the competition arrives, the competition does not wait for you. And who pays? The club.”

Maurizio Sarri on Chelsea’s title hopes: “At the moment, in the Premier League there is a team above the others. This team is Manchester City. Then there is a very good team, Liverpool, and for sure, they will be in the first four positions. Then there are four or five teams who will have to fight for the Champions League places: Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and maybe somebody else. Usually in a season there is a surprise. We have to work very hard just to try to recover the gap but, at the moment, the gap is still there.”

Prediction

As you can see from the preview video above, I’ve gone for a 2-1 win to Tottenham and that is genuinely an upset. Anybody who has watched Spurs play this season knows they have been struggling through injuries and a World Cup hangover for most of their squad, but somehow they keep grinding out results. Chelsea is unbeaten under Maurizio Sarri but there have been some cracks appearing in recent weeks. I fancy Harry Kane to get the better of this Chelsea defense. 2-1 to Spurs.

How will Tottenham, Chelsea line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2018, 1:28 PM EST
Battles between these London rivals haven’t been for the faint-hearted in recent seasons, and this encounter will be no different as fourth-place Spurs host third-place Chelsea.

With plenty of injuries for Spurs and plenty of selection dilemmas for Chelsea, it will be intriguing to see the decision both managers line up their teams. Could Spurs go all-out attack? Will Chelsea be more defensive than usual?

Here’s a look at how Spurs and Chelsea could line up tomorrow.

Projected starting lineup: Tottenham

—- Lloris —-

—- Aurier — Alderweireld — Vertonghen — Davies —

—- Dier —- Winks —-

—- Alli —- Eriksen —- Lamela —-

—- Kane —-

Projected starting lineup: Chelsea

—- Kepa —-

— Azpilicueta — Rudiger — Luiz — Alonso —

—- Kante —- Jorginho —- Barkley —-

—- Hazard —- Morata —- Willian —-

Evaluation

When it comes to Spurs, they are pretty threadbare right now. Danny Rose, Davinson Sanchez and Mousa Dembele are all missing, while the likes of Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son are working their way back to full fitness. In defense they don’t have many players to choose from, but the big selection decision for Pochettino appears to be in attack. With Eriksen almost fully fit, does he come in for Lucas Moura and play in a three with Lamela and Alli behind Kane? With Wanyama and Dembele out, Winks seems the most likely to play alongside Dier in midfield but then Mousa Sissoko has been superb in recent weeks. Even with their injury issues, Poch has plenty of options in midfield and attack.

For Chelsea, the selection dilemmas are a little straight forward. The back four picks itself and both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are automatic starters. But with Kovacic back fit, does he start ahead of Ross Barkley? And will Morata or Giroud get the nod up top? Given his recent good form, Morata should start with Eden Hazard and either Willian or Pedro in support of him.

Rules panel aims to let goalkeepers move more at penalties

AP
Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 11:36 AM EST
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) World soccer’s rule-making panel wants to give goalkeepers more freedom to move when facing a penalty.

Currently, the Laws of the Game state goalkeepers “must remain on the goal line … until the ball has been kicked.”

The panel, known as IFAB, proposed Thursday that goalkeepers should need “only one foot on the goal line when a penalty is taken.”

This would allow `keepers to begin moving forward earlier without risking referees ordering the kick to be retaken if they make a save.

Penalty kicks were the main focus of the International Football Association Board’s business meeting to prepare for a March 1 session when law changes can be approved. New laws will take effect June 1 – the date of the Champions League final.

Other proposals included aiming to write a more precise wording for accidental handball offenses.

“The most significant clarifications relate to `non-deliberate’ handball situations, where there is an unfair `outcome/benefit’ due to the ball making contact with a player’s hand/arm,” IFAB said.

At the World Cup in June, Portugal almost lost its place in the round of 16 when Iran was awarded a stoppage-time penalty for a handball harshly judged against defender Cedric Soares. Iran scored the spot kick, then missed a clear chance to win the game.

IFAB also ended trials with the so-called ABBA order of teams taking penalties in a shootout. To relieve the pressure of one team potentially always taking spot kicks while trailing, the order could be reversed in each successive round.

“The board noted the absence of strong support, mainly because the procedure is complex, and agreed that it will no longer be a future option for competitions,” the panel said.

In other proposals, IFAB wants to cut timewasting by forcing substituted players to leave the field at the nearest touchline, make team officials in the dugouts eligible to receive yellow and red cards, and allow goal kicks to be touched again without leaving the penalty area.

IFAB said it is also looking at ways to curb attacking players disrupting defensive walls, and ordering a dropped ball if an attacking team gains too much advantage from the ball hitting a referee.

The panel includes delegates from soccer’s ruling body FIFA, which has four votes, plus the four British soccer federations. Proposals need six of eight votes to pass.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tottenham fan in the USA? You need to enter this competition

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2018, 10:47 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur fans in the USA, here is your chance to see Harry Kane and Co. ripping it up in the flesh.

Spurs have given their supporters in the U.S. a chance to win a VIP trip for two to London, where they can watch their heroes play in a game of their choice.

You can enter the competition here. So, what the heck are you waiting for, Spurs fans?

More details on the prize can be found below.

• Airfare from the U.S. to London
• Hotel
• Ground transportation
• Two tickets and a VIP experience at a Tottenham Hotspur home match of your choice

This competition closes on Friday 30 November 2018. Official rules and prize details can be found on the entry page.

Injury update: Ings, Vardy doubts, Mendy, Silva out, United’s stars return

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2018, 9:44 AM EST
Ahead of the Premier League’s return on Saturday, there are plenty of injury updates around the league.

With the international break always causing a headache for PL managers as their stars give their all for their nations and have to travel thousands of miles around the globe, the past 24 hours has been about assessing which players are fit and ready for the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the key players who could be missing and who may be back for their teams after a rest over the past 10 days or so.

Manchester United
Jose Mourinho has revealed that both Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba are fit to play against Crystal Palace, with the duo not linking up with France over the international break due to injuries. Romelu Lukaku is fit “with a risk” and the likes of Antonio Valencia, Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini are all available to play.

Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Bernardo Silva will miss City’s trip to West Ham this weekend after picking up a knock on international duty, while Benjamin Mendy had successful knee surgery but will be out for the next 12 weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur
Mousa Dembele is in Qatar having treatment on an ankle injury, while Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose remain out. Rose has returned to training and could be back soon, while Sanchez is unlikely to be back until January 2019 with a hamstring injury. The good news: Jan Vertonghen has recovered from his hamstring injury and could play against Chelsea this Saturday.

Leicester City
Jamie Vardy has a groin injury and is a doubt for Leicester who travel to Brighton, as Claude Puel also has to deal with Harry Maguire remaining out and James Madisson struggling with a knee injury. The English trio have been key for the Foxes this season, so this is no doubt a blow.

Everton
A big boost for Marco Silva as midfielders Gylfi Sigurdsson and Andre Gomes are both available to play against Cardiff City on Saturday. The duo have been a key part of Everton’s recent good form with Gomes linking things together in midfield and Sigurdsson creating chances and scoring goals.

Southampton
Saints’ top scorer Danny Ings is a huge doubt for their massive trip to fellow strugglers Fulham. Ings has scored over half of Southampton’s goals this season, but Mark Hughes revealed Ings is still struggling with a hamstring injury which forced him off in the first half against Watford before the break. 

Fulham
Talking about Fulham, new manager Claudio Ranieri revealed he will be without Frank Anguissa and Kevin McDonald for his first game in charge, against Southampton at Craven Cottage.

Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson has confirmed Wilfried Zaha is fit after missing the game against Tottenham before the break. Palace will need Zaha’s power and pace on the break against his former club, as a tough trip to Old Trafford awaits the out of form Eagles.