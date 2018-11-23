Report: USSF interviewed Pareja; FC Dallas could hire Ramos

Yahoo Sports’ Doug McIntyre has added a second name to the list of people interviewed for the USMNT opening.

McIntyre reports that Oscar Pareja had an in-person interview with U.S. Soccer general manager Earnie Stewart, joining presumed favorite Gregg Berhalter in a fairly exclusive group of four.

[ MORE: Fabian to MLS? ]

The post, which also says Berhalter has a lot of leverage in negotiations thanks to interest in LA and his current home of Columbus, has this to offer:

I’m hearing that Berhalter and Pareja were among four finalists identified by Stewart. I don’t know the identity of the others, at least not yet, but am told that the list included at least one international candidate from outside MLS.

So it’s going to end up being Berhalter, Pareja, David Moyes, and Tab Ramos, right?

Again, this process stinks, but it would be very wrong of USMNT supporters to grade Berhalter as anything other than a strong candidate. He’s succeeded with low resources, and respects the overseas standard of the game.

McIntyre also says Ramos is a prime candidate to take over for Pareja in FC Dallas, raising the question of whether the U.S. U-20 coach would be granted leave for the U-20 World Cup during Dallas’ season. It would be nice to see, but a lot of pro clubs wouldn’t risk showing their sides as anything but the only thing that matters to a coach. That said, the team could hold its pre-tournament in Dallas, and is likely to have at least two FCD youths (Brandon Servania, Paxton Pomykal) on the roster.

Pareja spent all but four of the past 20 years in Dallas, but left for Club Tijuana this month.

Follow @NicholasMendola