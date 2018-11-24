Bundesliga wrap: Bayern falls, Eintracht rises, USMNT’s Wright debuts

Goals, goals, goals: The Bundesliga returned from international break with a fury, with only 1-0 in the seven matches staged Friday and Saturday.
The fact that a 2-1 win from leaders Borussia Dortmund gets pushed down to the “Elsewhere” portion of our wrap-up shows you the nutty nature of the day.
Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Bayern is now nine points off of first place BVB following a Dodi Lukebakio-inspired loss at the Allianz Arena.
Thomas Muller scored twice as Bayern held 2-0 and 3-1 leads, the latter with just over a half-hour to play.
But Lukebakio finished off his hat trick with goals in the 77th minute and third minute of stoppage time to send Bayern’s winless league run to three matches.
Augsburg 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
There’s a new second place side, at least until Sunday, as Eintracht built a three-goal lead starting with a first minute goal from Canadian midfielder Jonathan De Guzman. Star strikers Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic also scored in the win.
Schalke 5-2 Nurnberg
It was 2-1 to the hosts when Nurnberg went down a man through Robery Bauer’s second yellow card. Schalke took further control through Guido Burgstaller, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes to salt away a fourth win of the season.
American winger Haji Wright made his Schalke senior debut in the 88th minute, getting three touches and completing both of his passes in the cameo. The 20-year-old has six goals and three assists for Schalke II, earning his first spot in a match day 18 since 2017.
Elsewhere
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart — Friday
Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg 1-0 RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin 3-3 Hoffenheim
Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hannover 96 — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|12
|9
|3
|0
|35
|13
|22
|5-1-0
|4-2-0
|30
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|12
|7
|2
|3
|29
|14
|15
|3-1-1
|4-1-2
|23
|Mönchengladbach
|11
|7
|2
|2
|26
|13
|13
|5-0-0
|2-2-2
|23
|RB Leipzig
|12
|6
|4
|2
|22
|10
|12
|4-2-0
|2-2-2
|22
|Bayern Munich
|12
|6
|3
|3
|23
|17
|6
|2-3-1
|4-0-2
|21
|1899 Hoffenheim
|12
|6
|2
|4
|27
|18
|9
|3-1-2
|3-1-2
|20
|Werder Bremen
|11
|5
|2
|4
|19
|19
|0
|2-2-2
|3-0-2
|17
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|12
|4
|5
|3
|19
|20
|-1
|3-2-1
|1-3-2
|17
|VfL Wolfsburg
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|17
|-1
|2-2-3
|2-1-2
|15
|FSV Mainz 05
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|3-2-2
|1-1-3
|15
|Bayer Leverkusen
|12
|4
|2
|6
|18
|24
|-6
|2-1-3
|2-1-3
|14
|FC Augsburg
|12
|3
|4
|5
|20
|21
|-1
|1-3-2
|2-1-3
|13
|SC Freiburg
|11
|3
|4
|4
|15
|19
|-4
|2-2-2
|1-2-2
|13
|FC Schalke 04
|12
|4
|1
|7
|13
|17
|-4
|3-0-3
|1-1-4
|13
|1. FC Nürnberg
|12
|2
|4
|6
|13
|29
|-16
|2-2-2
|0-2-4
|10
|Hannover 96
|11
|2
|3
|6
|14
|22
|-8
|2-1-2
|0-2-4
|9
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|12
|2
|3
|7
|13
|28
|-15
|2-0-4
|0-3-3
|9
|VfB Stuttgart
|12
|2
|2
|8
|8
|26
|-18
|1-1-3
|1-1-5
|8