Copa Libertadores second leg rescheduled after chaotic afternoon

Common sense has prevailed after a chaotic day in Argentina, where the second leg of the Copa Libertadores between longtime rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate has been postponed.
A group of River Plate fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus en route to the match, and several Boca players needed medical treatment after tear gas invaded the vehicle.
Boca’s Pablo Perez needed medical treatment after getting glass in his eye, while several others were left sick to their stomach, and the match was initially postponed just a few hours.
Boca star Carlos Tevez admitted he could not believe the team would be forced to play, but planned on taking the field.
Reports claimed FIFA head Gianni Infantini told Boca it would forfeit the match if it did not take the field, but River did not want to play, either.
You can appreciate that the organizers would’ve feared what may happen outside the stadium if the match was suspended, but it also may’ve served to amplify the danger inside the venue as well.
The first leg was also suspended because of poor field conditions following a rain storm, and finished 2-2.
The final has now been set for 3 p.m. ET Sunday.
The entire day has been a black eye for FIFA and CONMEBOL, and every eye will be trained on how both organizations deal with Sunday’s events around and inside the stadium.
Two of the Premier League week’s three remaining matches take place Sunday morning, with potential movement at both ends of the table.
Can Arsenal take advantage of Chelsea’s loss?
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Arsenal can move within a point of the Top Four by winning at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, but the hosts can breathe the rarefied air of sixth if they hold serve against the Gunners.
Bournemouth would move to within a point of the Gunners with a win, and the match is almost certain to entertain given both managers’ desire to play attacking football.
Terriers aim to get off the bottom versus inconsistent Wolves
Wolves vs. Huddersfield Town — 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolverhampton Wanderers have hung with the big dogs so far this season, but haven’t always shown up once handed the role of favorites.
That’s what they’ll be when Huddersfield Town heads into the Molineux on Sunday, with Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, and Joao Moutinho name quality players mostly absent from the Terriers set-up (with apologies to Aaron Mooy and Jonas Lossl).
Barcelona may not finish the weekend atop La Liga’s table, but a dramatic late equalizer means Atletico Madrid won’t leapfrog their longtime foes.
Lionel Messi set up Ousmane Dembele for a 90th minute winner to cancel out Diego Costa‘s 77th minute opener, as Barca won a stingy affair at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.
Streaking toward the top of the 18, Messi trapped a cross with a thigh and used his second touch to play Dembele into the right side of the box. The young Frenchman than coolly fooled Jan Oblak to pot the match-tying goal.
Barca had 70 percent of the ball, and Costa’s goal was the only Atleti effort on goal.
The match was one of just five staged Saturday in La Liga, with five more on tap for Sunday. If Sevilla beats visiting Real Valladolid, it will go atop the table.
Goals, goals, goals: The Bundesliga returned from international break with a fury, with only 1-0 in the seven matches staged Friday and Saturday.
The fact that a 2-1 win from leaders Borussia Dortmund gets pushed down to the “Elsewhere” portion of our wrap-up shows you the nutty nature of the day.
Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Bayern is now nine points off of first place BVB following a Dodi Lukebakio-inspired loss at the Allianz Arena.
Thomas Muller scored twice as Bayern held 2-0 and 3-1 leads, the latter with just over a half-hour to play.
But Lukebakio finished off his hat trick with goals in the 77th minute and third minute of stoppage time to send Bayern’s winless league run to three matches.
Augsburg 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
There’s a new second place side, at least until Sunday, as Eintracht built a three-goal lead starting with a first minute goal from Canadian midfielder Jonathan De Guzman. Star strikers Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic also scored in the win.
Schalke 5-2 Nurnberg
It was 2-1 to the hosts when Nurnberg went down a man through Robery Bauer’s second yellow card. Schalke took further control through Guido Burgstaller, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes to salt away a fourth win of the season.
American winger Haji Wright made his Schalke senior debut in the 88th minute, getting three touches and completing both of his passes in the cameo. The 20-year-old has six goals and three assists for Schalke II, earning his first spot in a match day 18 since 2017.
Elsewhere
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart — Friday
Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg 1-0 RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin 3-3 Hoffenheim
Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hannover 96 — Noon ET Sunday
A reporter tried to give Maurizio Sarri a silver lining to Chelsea’s miserable 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday by asking about Ross Barkley‘s late play off the bench.
“No,” Sarri replied. “Today I didn’t like anybody.”
Chelsea was second-best in every area at Wembley Stadium, a fact emphasized by Heung-Min Son‘s torching of Jorginho, David Luiz, and Kepa Arrizabalaga en route to Spurs’ third goal of the afternoon.
The goal effectively sealed Chelsea’s first loss of the season in all competitions, and boosted Spurs above their London rivals.
“I am disappointed because we played very badly. I think we played very badly in all directions – physically, mentally, technically and tactically. I knew we had some problems and with this performance today it was clear to everybody we have problems to solve. I think in the last three or four matches we have started not really very well.”
Chelsea has a chance to find its form with consecutive home matches against PAOK in the Europa League and Fulham in the PL.