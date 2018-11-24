Copa Libertadores second leg rescheduled after chaotic afternoon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Common sense has prevailed after a chaotic day in Argentina, where the second leg of the Copa Libertadores between longtime rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate has been postponed.

A group of River Plate fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus en route to the match, and several Boca players needed medical treatment after tear gas invaded the vehicle.

Boca’s Pablo Perez needed medical treatment after getting glass in his eye, while several others were left sick to their stomach, and the match was initially postponed just a few hours.

Boca star Carlos Tevez admitted he could not believe the team would be forced to play, but planned on taking the field.

Reports claimed FIFA head Gianni Infantini told Boca it would forfeit the match if it did not take the field, but River did not want to play, either.

You can appreciate that the organizers would’ve feared what may happen outside the stadium if the match was suspended, but it also may’ve served to amplify the danger inside the venue as well.

Según el presidente de Conmebol, River también se sintió afectado por la demora y pidió no jugar. Bien por ellos. — ANDRES CANTOR (@AndresCantorGOL) November 24, 2018

The first leg was also suspended because of poor field conditions following a rain storm, and finished 2-2.

The final has now been set for 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

The entire day has been a black eye for FIFA and CONMEBOL, and every eye will be trained on how both organizations deal with Sunday’s events around and inside the stadium.

Rubber bullets being fired outside of the Monumental now as tensions rise between River fans and riot police. — Dan Colasimone (@DanColasimone) November 24, 2018

News breaks game is off. pic.twitter.com/co52rH1D6H — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) November 24, 2018

