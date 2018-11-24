More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Everton prevails over stubbon Cardiff

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
  • Toffees have 71 percent possession
  • Richarlison very lively for hosts
  • Sigurdsson scores again

Marco Silva‘s Everton only found one goal, but controlled the game, as the Toffees topped Cardiff City 1-0 on Saturday at Goodison Park.

The Toffees now sit sixth after Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s winner, five points back of the Top Four. Cardiff is 18th with eight points.

The hosts were the better threat to score during a first half which was mostly tame, with Richarlison nodding a Sigurdsson free kick to Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge.

Sigurdsson’s outstanding season continued when he put the Toffees on the board. The Icelandic midfielder was in fine position to slot a rebound home when Etheridge pushed away a Theo Walcott effort set up by Richarlison.

Pep: Struggles of Man Utd, Real, Bayern reinforce quality of Man City win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 1:41 PM EST
Pep Guardiola rubbed a little salt in the wounds of his Mancunian neighbors following another big win for Manchester City, this one a 4-0 triumph at West Ham United on a day rivals Manchester United failed to get a goal and drew Crystal Palace.

Man City was far from perfect on the day, opening the door for West Ham early, but settled into a groove in a match that was 3-0 for some time before Leroy Sane completed his brace in stoppage time.

Guardiola, as he does, raised a clever notion in his post-match comments, happily at the expense of some rivals and former employers after Real Madrid was embarrassed at Eibar and both Bayern Munich and Manchester United drew at home.

He says City wasn’t at its best, but that training for a week of international play, with different tactics and responsibilities, breaks rhythm for clubs. From the BBC:

“If you see the result which was 0-4 especially after the international break, it is good. You see Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, they struggle.

“The players train in a different way, so it is difficult to come back, I give a lot of credit for win but was not our best performance, West Ham have chances and they don’t score we were quite lucky but we will come back to our best.”

It’s a point to keep in mind for future international breaks when considering why things don’t always look great despite the time off for several players who don’t feature nearly as much (if at all) for their nations as clubs, or vice versa. Still, City rolled, and a chance for vengeance against Lyon is next.

Claudio Ranieri is working his magic at Fulham

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 24, 2018, 1:18 PM EST
LONDON — Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League and the much-loved Italian is already working his magic at Fulham.

Without a Premier League win since August, Fulham beat Southampton 3-2 at Craven Cottage on Saturday in Ranieri’s first game in charge.

Wearing a broad smile and applauding the home fans at the final whistle, it just feels right to have Ranieri back in England.

And this game showed us not only the size of the task ahead for the former Chelsea and Leicester manager at Fulham, but also that Ranieri has already had an impact on his current squad.

Speaking after the thrilling encounter, Ranieri wasn’t happy with the way his team defended but he has already seen something he likes: his players fighting until the end.

“For us it was an important match, Everyone is very pleased but it is a little step because it is not easy job for everybody. But I believe until the end,” Ranieri said. “I ask the players to fight until the end. We played a good match but we conceded too many chances to the opponent. We have to improve a lot. We have to work hard to improve tactically.”

Similarities will no doubt be drawn to the job Ranieri did at Leicester as he took them from relegation favorites to Premier League title winners in the incredible 2015-16 season. And while nobody is expecting this to be the case this season, Ranieri knows he faces a huge battle to improve the Cottagers defensively.

Is improving Fulham’s defense (the leakiest in the top-flight this season with 33 goals against) the toughest task he’s had?

“Yes, yes, yes. All the team have to maintain the right position,” Ranieri said. “It is very, very important. In this case they run less and they are always in a good position and for the opponent it is more difficult.”

There’s no doubt that shoring up this Fulham side which was assembled to be free-flowing and attacking will take time, and Ranieri said it would take all season and probably next season to figure that out.

That said, the character they showed to fight back from 1-0 down and then being dragged back to 2-2 was certainly befitting of the fight we’ve seen from Ranieri’s teams in the past.

“Fantastic character. Fantastic fighting spirit. I ask just this. Never, never give up,” Ranieri said. “Work hard until the end and at the end we see the result. After the first goal I wanted to see our reaction, it was amazing. At 2-2 we again wanted to score a goal. I think it was a good match because Southampton also had the chance to score a goal and Sergio Rico made a fantastic save. That is not good because I want less chances for the opponent. Too many chances.”

Similar to his time at Leicester, Ranieri has two star attackers who will improve his chances of keeping Fulham up this season: Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andre Schurrle.

Mitrovic scored twice and Schurrle added the other, and Ranieri was full of praise for his powerful Serbian striker.

“For me Mitrovic is one of the best strikers in Europe, and when I say Europe I mean all of the world,” Ranieri said. “he is only 24 years old. He is a fantastic player and it is important to give the ball to him because he can play and give us a platform and he’s also a goalscorer when the ball arrives in the box. When he is very close to the goal it is important to give him a lot of chances to score.”

Mitrovic told Sky Sports after the game that the gameplan from the new manager is clear: get balls into the box.

“Two terrific goals for me. This is what the manager wants – the balls into the box,” Mitrovic said. “We have worked hard. There has been just 10 days with the manager and we need to continue like this.”

Scurrle added that Fulham have “worked a lot on tactical and shape and the way he [Ranieri] wants to play” and although they must improve “today was all about winning.”

Fulham got the win in Ranieri’s first game in charge, even if it wasn’t perfect, and next up he has games against the two Premier League teams he has formerly managed: Chelsea and Leicester in the space of four days.

The Italian is a happy man to be back in the thick of things in the Premier League.

“The emotion was high. I make this job because I live for emotion,” Ranieri said. “For me to come back to Premier League is an emotion. For me to come back to Fulham is an emotion, because it is one of the most historical clubs. I’m at a good family club at Fulham and I am very, very pleased.”

The Premier League seems pleased to have the Italian back on the sidelines after a near two-year absence.

Mourinho, Smalling stew after Manchester United falters again

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 1:07 PM EST
Manchester United is simmering after the celebrated side failed to generate much of anything in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Veteran Chris Smalling sounded an alarm after the game, putting a timetable on the Red Devils’ bid to qualify for the UEFA Champions League via the league route.

“We knew before this game all the home games we have,” Smalling said. “We knew we had to be in the top four by Christmas. We cannot have any more days like this.”

Manager Jose Mourinho agreed with Smalling’s assessment that the match was a total failure (And, yes, despite the clean sheet; Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt and Andros Townsend should’ve each scored).

“We did not win one point, we lost two,” Mourinho said.

The Portuguese manager insists his men were well-prepared for what Palace was going to do as visitors. From the BBC:

“We knew where they close down and knew where the spaces were, we did not have enough aggression or intensity to kill. We gave the opponent time to have he ball and did not press enough. We gave them moments to breath, relax and for the time to go. We did not press enough.”

10-man Leicester battle for point at Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 24, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
  • Brighton’s Glenn Murray has scored six goals in his six home PL games this season
  • Jamie Vardy scores late penalty kick
  • Leicester 4 PL games unbeaten

10-man Leicester City fought back to draw 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Glenn Murray gave Brighton the lead with a flicked header, but Jamie Vardy’s late penalty kick secured a point for Leicester.

The Foxes now have 18 points for the season and sit in 10th, while Brighton are in 12th on 15.

Leicester had a penalty shout early on as Shinji Okazaki went down in the box but nothing was given.

Brighton almost took the lead after nicking the ball back in a dangerous area, then Beram Kayal‘s shot was tipped wide by Kasper Schmeichel.

Soon after the Seagulls were ahead as veteran striker Murray flicked home a near post header from a corner into the net to continue his fine start to the season.

It got worse for Leicester before half time as Madisson was shown a red card after two yellows in quick succession. First he was booked for fouling Anthony Knockaert, then he went down in the box and was shown a second yellow for simulation.

In the second half Leicester battled their way back into the game and they were handed a perfect opportunity to grab a point.

Kayal lunged into a tackle in the box on Kelechi Iheanacho and Vardy stepped up to slam the spot kick home.

That equalizer led to wild celebrations in the away end, as Leicester’s players battled until the final whistle for a point.