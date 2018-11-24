More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

FIFA urged to host World Cup every two years

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 24, 2018, 8:35 AM EST
FIFA have been urged to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four years.

CONMEBOL, soccer’s governing body of South America, has backed current FIFA president Gianni Infantino and has put forward some suggestions for his leadership moving forward. Reports suggests that Infantino is considering the proposal.

The headline suggestion is that due to the recent success of the UEFA Nations League, South America would love to have more competitive tournaments too.

Alejandro Dominguez, CONMEBOL’s president, has confirmed he is close friends with FIFA’s Infantino and UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin and that his federations wants a World Cup every two years.

“The proposal we have made to FIFA is to play the World Cup every two years and not every four,” Dominguez said. “Instead of having the Nations League in between we can just go ahead every two years and have a World Cup and that is for everyone. It’s for the players because they could play four World Cups if we move to a two-year cycle. If we stay with this format many players will not be able to play more than two. There are many solutions. We could hold the tournament in Europe, South America, North America, Africa and Asia without such a long wait. So we see an opportunity there and there is a proposal put forward to FIFA.”

Would this be possible?

With the success of the UEFA Nations League, it is hard to see UEFA agreeing to this move but the fact that South America would be open to competing in the new European competition is an intriguing option.

The plan to host a World Cup every two years would, in theory, put an end to many of the continental tournaments in world soccer. Surely, AFCON, Gold Cup, European Championships and CONCACAF would be no more and that could be an issue for some of the smaller nations who may see that as their only chance of playing at a major tournament.

Yet with an expanded World Cup field of 48 teams to come in 2026 and perhaps for 2022, more of the smaller nations in each federation will get the chance to play on the big stage.

The argument about players only having a few chances to play at a World Cup is a bit of a lazy one, with the current four-year cycle securing the prestige of the tournament worldwide. If that is your main argument, why not hold the World Cup every year?

Premier League Sunday: Arsenal hosts Cherries; Wolves aim to snap skid

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 6:07 PM EST
Two of the Premier League week’s three remaining matches take place Sunday morning, with potential movement at both ends of the table.

[ MORE: Chaos at Copa Libertadores final ]

Can Arsenal take advantage of Chelsea’s loss?
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Arsenal can move within a point of the Top Four by winning at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, but the hosts can breathe the rarefied air of sixth if they hold serve against the Gunners.

Bournemouth would move to within a point of the Gunners with a win, and the match is almost certain to entertain given both managers’ desire to play attacking football.

Terriers aim to get off the bottom versus inconsistent Wolves
Wolves vs. Huddersfield Town — 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolverhampton Wanderers have hung with the big dogs so far this season, but haven’t always shown up once handed the role of favorites.

That’s what they’ll be when Huddersfield Town heads into the Molineux on Sunday, with Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, and Joao Moutinho name quality players mostly absent from the Terriers set-up (with apologies to Aaron Mooy and Jonas Lossl).

Copa Libertadores second leg rescheduled after chaotic afternoon

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 5:39 PM EST
Common sense has prevailed after a chaotic day in Argentina, where the second leg of the Copa Libertadores between longtime rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate has been postponed.

A group of River Plate fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus en route to the match, and several Boca players needed medical treatment after tear gas invaded the vehicle.

[ MORE: Spurs beat Chelsea ]

Boca’s Pablo Perez needed medical treatment after getting glass in his eye, while several others were left sick to their stomach, and the match was initially postponed just a few hours.

Boca star Carlos Tevez admitted he could not believe the team would be forced to play, but planned on taking the field.

Reports claimed FIFA head Gianni Infantini told Boca it would forfeit the match if it did not take the field, but River did not want to play, either.

You can appreciate that the organizers would’ve feared what may happen outside the stadium if the match was suspended, but it also may’ve served to amplify the danger inside the venue as well.

The first leg was also suspended because of poor field conditions following a rain storm, and finished 2-2.

The final has now been set for 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

The entire day has been a black eye for FIFA and CONMEBOL, and every eye will be trained on how both organizations deal with Sunday’s events around and inside the stadium.

Messi, Dembele combine to give Barca late equalizer at Atleti

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
Barcelona may not finish the weekend atop La Liga’s table, but a dramatic late equalizer means Atletico Madrid won’t leapfrog their longtime foes.

Lionel Messi set up Ousmane Dembele for a 90th minute winner to cancel out Diego Costa‘s 77th minute opener, as Barca won a stingy affair at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

[ MORE: Real blown out at Eibar ]

Streaking toward the top of the 18, Messi trapped a cross with a thigh and used his second touch to play Dembele into the right side of the box. The young Frenchman than coolly fooled Jan Oblak to pot the match-tying goal.

Barca had 70 percent of the ball, and Costa’s goal was the only Atleti effort on goal.

The match was one of just five staged Saturday in La Liga, with five more on tap for Sunday. If Sevilla beats visiting Real Valladolid, it will go atop the table.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern falls, Eintracht rises, USMNT’s Wright debuts

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 4:08 PM EST
Goals, goals, goals: The Bundesliga returned from international break with a fury, with only 1-0 in the seven matches staged Friday and Saturday.

[ MORE: Spurs thump Chelsea ]

The fact that a 2-1 win from leaders Borussia Dortmund gets pushed down to the “Elsewhere” portion of our wrap-up shows you the nutty nature of the day.

Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bayern is now nine points off of first place BVB following a Dodi Lukebakio-inspired loss at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Muller scored twice as Bayern held 2-0 and 3-1 leads, the latter with just over a half-hour to play.

But Lukebakio finished off his hat trick with goals in the 77th minute and third minute of stoppage time to send Bayern’s winless league run to three matches.

Augsburg 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

There’s a new second place side, at least until Sunday, as Eintracht built a three-goal lead starting with a first minute goal from Canadian midfielder Jonathan De Guzman. Star strikers Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic also scored in the win.

Schalke 5-2 Nurnberg

It was 2-1 to the hosts when Nurnberg went down a man through Robery Bauer’s second yellow card. Schalke took further control through Guido Burgstaller, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes to salt away a fourth win of the season.

American winger Haji Wright made his Schalke senior debut in the 88th minute, getting three touches and completing both of his passes in the cameo. The 20-year-old has six goals and three assists for Schalke II, earning his first spot in a match day 18 since 2017.

Elsewhere
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart — Friday
Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg 1-0 RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin 3-3 Hoffenheim
Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hannover 96 — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 12 9 3 0 35 13 22 5-1-0 4-2-0 30
 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 7 2 3 29 14 15 3-1-1 4-1-2 23
 Mönchengladbach 11 7 2 2 26 13 13 5-0-0 2-2-2 23
 RB Leipzig 12 6 4 2 22 10 12 4-2-0 2-2-2 22
 Bayern Munich 12 6 3 3 23 17 6 2-3-1 4-0-2 21
 1899 Hoffenheim 12 6 2 4 27 18 9 3-1-2 3-1-2 20
 Werder Bremen 11 5 2 4 19 19 0 2-2-2 3-0-2 17
 Hertha BSC Berlin 12 4 5 3 19 20 -1 3-2-1 1-3-2 17
 VfL Wolfsburg 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1 2-2-3 2-1-2 15
 FSV Mainz 05 12 4 3 5 11 14 -3 3-2-2 1-1-3 15
 Bayer Leverkusen 12 4 2 6 18 24 -6 2-1-3 2-1-3 14
 FC Augsburg 12 3 4 5 20 21 -1 1-3-2 2-1-3 13
 SC Freiburg 11 3 4 4 15 19 -4 2-2-2 1-2-2 13
 FC Schalke 04 12 4 1 7 13 17 -4 3-0-3 1-1-4 13
 1. FC Nürnberg 12 2 4 6 13 29 -16 2-2-2 0-2-4 10
 Hannover 96 11 2 3 6 14 22 -8 2-1-2 0-2-4 9
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 12 2 3 7 13 28 -15 2-0-4 0-3-3 9
 VfB Stuttgart 12 2 2 8 8 26 -18 1-1-3 1-1-5 8