Premier League Sunday: Arsenal hosts Cherries; Wolves aim to snap skid

Two of the Premier League week’s three remaining matches take place Sunday morning, with potential movement at both ends of the table.

Can Arsenal take advantage of Chelsea’s loss?

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Arsenal can move within a point of the Top Four by winning at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, but the hosts can breathe the rarefied air of sixth if they hold serve against the Gunners.

Bournemouth would move to within a point of the Gunners with a win, and the match is almost certain to entertain given both managers’ desire to play attacking football.

Terriers aim to get off the bottom versus inconsistent Wolves

Wolves vs. Huddersfield Town — 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolverhampton Wanderers have hung with the big dogs so far this season, but haven’t always shown up once handed the role of favorites.

That’s what they’ll be when Huddersfield Town heads into the Molineux on Sunday, with Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, and Joao Moutinho name quality players mostly absent from the Terriers set-up (with apologies to Aaron Mooy and Jonas Lossl).

