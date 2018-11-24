PSG to face disciplinary board for racial profiling

PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain is facing possible disciplinary action by the French league for its scouts’ use of racial profiling.
The French Football Federation ethics board said after hearings on Friday with PSG director general Jean-Claude Blanc and others that it decided to forward the case to the French league’s disciplinary commission.
The federation’s statement said the hearings established “that files mentioning an ethnic origin were indeed used in PSG recruitment cells until 2018.”
But the ethics board also backed PSG’s position that there was no proven case of discrimination.
French law prohibits the collection of personal data that shows the racial or ethnic origins of individuals.
PSG has acknowledged that forms with “illegal content were used between 2013 and 2018.” But it declined responsibility for implementing the policy after the Mediapart news website reported that, up until this year, scouts were asked by PSG to mention the origin of possible recruits according to four categories: “Francais” (French), “Maghrebin” (North African), “Antillais” (West Indian), and “Afrique noire” (Black African).
Yahoo Sports’ Doug McIntyre has added a second name to the list of people interviewed for the USMNT opening.
McIntyre reports that Oscar Pareja had an in-person interview with U.S. Soccer general manager Earnie Stewart, joining presumed favorite Gregg Berhalter in a fairly exclusive group of four.
The post, which also says Berhalter has a lot of leverage in negotiations thanks to interest in LA and his current home of Columbus, has this to offer:
I’m hearing that Berhalter and Pareja were among four finalists identified by Stewart. I don’t know the identity of the others, at least not yet, but am told that the list included at least one international candidate from outside MLS.
So it’s going to end up being Berhalter, Pareja, David Moyes, and Tab Ramos, right?
Again, this process stinks, but it would be very wrong of USMNT supporters to grade Berhalter as anything other than a strong candidate. He’s succeeded with low resources, and respects the overseas standard of the game.
McIntyre also says Ramos is a prime candidate to take over for Pareja in FC Dallas, raising the question of whether the U.S. U-20 coach would be granted leave for the U-20 World Cup during Dallas’ season. It would be nice to see, but a lot of pro clubs wouldn’t risk showing their sides as anything but the only thing that matters to a coach. That said, the team could hold its pre-tournament in Dallas, and is likely to have at least two FCD youths (Brandon Servania, Paxton Pomykal) on the roster.
Pareja spent all but four of the past 20 years in Dallas, but left for Club Tijuana this month.
As salaries rise in Major League Soccer, it’s no surprise that more CONCACAF players grow more interested in playing closer to home.
The latest player linked with an MLS move, via his own words, is Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Marco Fabian.
Fabian, 29, has only played twice this season due to injuries and, of course, selection, but has eight goals and seven assists in 50 appearances for the Bundesliga side since leaving Mexico for Germany in 2016.
The 42-times capped Mexican international can play left and right mid but is more regularly used as a playmaking center mid. He played 25 minutes at the World Cup and has since captained El Tri in one of his two post-tournament friendly appearances.
It should be noted that Fabian is also interested in another European stop and isn’t simply angling for a return to the North America. But he has spent the majority of his career in the hemisphere and players of his ilk have taken decent European careers and turned them into MLS star shows on a regular basis in recent seasons (Victor Vazquez and Carlos Vela fit this bill, though Vela had some downright phenomenal seasons in La Liga several years before heading to MLS).
- Man City has won five-straight vs. West Ham
- Boasts 18-3 combined score line in those matches
- Man City leads all-time 53W-17D-37L
Longtime Man City men Manuel Pellegrini and Pablo Zabaleta welcome their old club to the London Stadium on Saturday when West Ham United looks to boost its unbeaten run to four (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
West Ham has drawn Leicester City and Huddersfield Town while defeating Burnley on its current run, though Man City is a different animal.
Pep Guardiola‘s City sits atop the Premier League and has won its last four by a combined score of 15-2.
Pellegrini led Man City to the 2013-14 Premier League title and two League Cups, while Zabaleta claimed two PL crowns, a League Cup, and an FA Cup from his 333 appearances in City’s colors.
What they’re saying
West Ham United’s Pablo Zabaleta on playing his former club: “It’s special, but it is hard as well because I know most of the lads. When you play against some former teammates it’s difficult, but now I am a West Ham player and I want West Ham to win the game.”
Pep Guardiola on facing former Man City boss Pellegrini: “His career speaks for itself in terms of the quality. When you see the teams of Manuel Pellegrini, when you are blind you recognize his style. He put this team on another level. The way they played and created a style was impressive. He went to Real Madrid [in 2009] and made 96 points. It was good. Here he won the league and helped this club be where we are right now. He will do well at West Ham where there are many good supporters.”
Prediction
The Hammers are improving for sure, but they aren’t quite ready to overturn their City fortunes. Man City 3-0.
- Man Utd 10W-1D in last 11 vs. Palace
- Palace’s last win at Old Trafford came in 2011 League Cup
- Man Utd leads all-time 36W-10D-7L
Will Manchester United’s young players respond to the latest hail of public criticism from boss Jose Mourinho when the Red Devils host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com)?
The United manager used part of his prematch press conference to question the character of and rip into the “spoilt” nature of young players like Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, and Marcus Rashford.
United lost its last match before the break, a two-goal defeat in the Manchester Derby no less, and will be itching to get back in the win column after slipping seven points back of the Top Four.
Palace has earned just one point from the last 18 available, though plenty of that is aided by a fixture list which sees United at the end of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs.
What they’re saying
Manchester United’s Juan Mata on Palace: “When they play away also because they defend quite compact and they go for the counter-attack, so we need to be ready for that and we need to know what we’re going to face. We need to try to score, try to win and try to enjoy it. Obviously, we’re always respecting the opponent, and Crystal Palace deserves that respect.”
Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson on Wilfried Zaha: “I think that his attitude to each and every game, be it a home game here at Selhurst Park against a team lower in the league or whether it’s a top match against the Manchester Uniteds, Cities and Liverpools is that he goes out each time to give a performance, to go and do what he knows he’s good at doing. We try to profit from that as best we can by getting the ball to him and hoping he can weave that magic which he’s capable of and win us the matches. I believe in his abilities.”
Prediction
Who knows what Mourinho is doing with his comments, but United is facing a wounded Palace? The Eagles would be forgiven for looking ahead to Burnley and Brighton, but might Zaha have enough magic to get them a result at Old Trafford? We’ll hand a 3-1 to United.