River Plate fans attack Boca Juniors bus, 2nd leg delayed (video)

A number of Boca Juniors players have been reportedly exposed to tear gas after River Plate fans attacked the team bus as it arrived for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between the legendary rivals.

The match was scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. ET, with Boca and River square at 2 after one leg, but now it has been delayed several hours (though there’s precedence to suggest that River may have to forfeit).

From The Independent:

South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) officials are currently meeting to discuss whether or not the final should go ahead, after reports that a number of Boca players – including Carlos Tevez – were taken unwell in the club’s dressing room following the attack.

CONMEBOL announced the final would be delayed three hours, though some reports say multiple Boca players have been transported to hospital.

If the match is not suspended, it would be stunning, but CONMEBOL is apparently insisting that the match must be staged on Saturday.

Footage before the match showed an adult strapping flares under the shirt of a child.

Two Boca players have just left via ambulance. Pablo Pérez and Jara. @Conmebol stands by their decision to postpone match until 1800. — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) November 24, 2018

Here's what the Boca bus looked like after the attack pic.twitter.com/TQ3eORlsXV — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) November 24, 2018

