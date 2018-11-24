More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Sarri “didn’t like anybody” on Chelsea on Saturday

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 3:26 PM EST
A reporter tried to give Maurizio Sarri a silver lining to Chelsea’s miserable 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday by asking about Ross Barkley‘s late play off the bench.

“No,” Sarri replied. “Today I didn’t like anybody.”

Chelsea was second-best in every area at Wembley Stadium, a fact emphasized by Heung-Min Son‘s torching of Jorginho, David Luiz, and Kepa Arrizabalaga en route to Spurs’ third goal of the afternoon.

The goal effectively sealed Chelsea’s first loss of the season in all competitions, and boosted Spurs above their London rivals.

“I am disappointed because we played very badly. I think we played very badly in all directions – physically, mentally, technically and tactically. I knew we had some problems and with this performance today it was clear to everybody we have problems to solve. I think in the last three or four matches we have started not really very well.”

Chelsea has a chance to find its form with consecutive home matches against PAOK in the Europa League and Fulham in the PL.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern falls, Eintracht rises, USMNT’s Wright debuts

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 4:08 PM EST
Goals, goals, goals: The Bundesliga returned from international break with a fury, with only 1-0 in the seven matches staged Friday and Saturday.

The fact that a 2-1 win from leaders Borussia Dortmund gets pushed down to the “Elsewhere” portion of our wrap-up shows you the nutty nature of the day.

Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bayern is now nine points off of first place BVB following a Dodi Lukebakio-inspired loss at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Muller scored twice as Bayern held 2-0 and 3-1 leads, the latter with just over a half-hour to play.

But Lukebakio finished off his hat trick with goals in the 77th minute and third minute of stoppage time to send Bayern’s winless league run to three matches.

Augsburg 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

There’s a new second place side, at least until Sunday, as Eintracht built a three-goal lead starting with a first minute goal from Canadian midfielder Jonathan De Guzman. Star strikers Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic also scored in the win.

Schalke 5-2 Nurnberg

It was 2-1 to the hosts when Nurnberg went down a man through Robery Bauer’s second yellow card. Schalke took further control through Guido Burgstaller, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes to salt away a fourth win of the season.

American winger Haji Wright made his Schalke senior debut in the 88th minute, getting three touches and completing both of his passes in the cameo. The 20-year-old has six goals and three assists for Schalke II, earning his first spot in a match day 18 since 2017.

Elsewhere
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart — Friday
Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg 1-0 RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin 3-3 Hoffenheim
Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hannover 96 — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 12 9 3 0 35 13 22 5-1-0 4-2-0 30
 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 7 2 3 29 14 15 3-1-1 4-1-2 23
 Mönchengladbach 11 7 2 2 26 13 13 5-0-0 2-2-2 23
 RB Leipzig 12 6 4 2 22 10 12 4-2-0 2-2-2 22
 Bayern Munich 12 6 3 3 23 17 6 2-3-1 4-0-2 21
 1899 Hoffenheim 12 6 2 4 27 18 9 3-1-2 3-1-2 20
 Werder Bremen 11 5 2 4 19 19 0 2-2-2 3-0-2 17
 Hertha BSC Berlin 12 4 5 3 19 20 -1 3-2-1 1-3-2 17
 VfL Wolfsburg 12 4 3 5 16 17 -1 2-2-3 2-1-2 15
 FSV Mainz 05 12 4 3 5 11 14 -3 3-2-2 1-1-3 15
 Bayer Leverkusen 12 4 2 6 18 24 -6 2-1-3 2-1-3 14
 FC Augsburg 12 3 4 5 20 21 -1 1-3-2 2-1-3 13
 SC Freiburg 11 3 4 4 15 19 -4 2-2-2 1-2-2 13
 FC Schalke 04 12 4 1 7 13 17 -4 3-0-3 1-1-4 13
 1. FC Nürnberg 12 2 4 6 13 29 -16 2-2-2 0-2-4 10
 Hannover 96 11 2 3 6 14 22 -8 2-1-2 0-2-4 9
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 12 2 3 7 13 28 -15 2-0-4 0-3-3 9
 VfB Stuttgart 12 2 2 8 8 26 -18 1-1-3 1-1-5 8

River Plate fans attack Boca Juniors bus, 2nd leg delayed (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 2:57 PM EST
A number of Boca Juniors players have been reportedly exposed to tear gas after River Plate fans attacked the team bus as it arrived for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between the legendary rivals.

The match was scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. ET, with Boca and River square at 2 after one leg, but now it has been delayed several hours (though there’s precedence to suggest that River may have to forfeit).

From The Independent:

South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) officials are currently meeting to discuss whether or not the final should go ahead, after reports that a number of Boca players – including Carlos Tevez – were taken unwell in the club’s dressing room following the attack.

CONMEBOL announced the final would be delayed three hours, though some reports say multiple Boca players have been transported to hospital.

If the match is not suspended, it would be stunning, but CONMEBOL is apparently insisting that the match must be staged on Saturday.

Footage before the match showed an adult strapping flares under the shirt of a child.

Super Spurs end Chelsea’s unbeaten run

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 2:26 PM EST
As odd as this sounds, Tottenham Hotspur was wasteful in a 3-1 demolition of Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Ascendant all afternoon, Mauricio Pochettino‘s men missed several chances to further a score line which would not have deceived anyone who watched Spurs climb over their London rivals and into third place.

Tottenham now has 30 points, five back of first, thanks to goals from Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, and Dele Alli.

Chelsea will finish the weekend fourth, with 28 points.

Kepa Arrizabalaga had a pair of early moments, including a collection of a ball Harry Kane nodded off the head of his marker.

It was a precursor to the opener, as Arrizabalaga could not handle Dele’s header to the back post. The effort was enough to throw off the keeper, as Christian Eriksen‘s free kick was on a similar trajectory before the turn.

Eriksen was in the richest vein of form, chipping an effort over three backs for Heung-min Son to hammer just over the frame.

Son then cooked Antonio Rudiger to force Arrizabalaga into a leg save.

Kane was shown acres of space and Arrizabalaga was nowhere to be found when Luiz moved to stop the Spurs’ man shot from hitting his backside. 2-0 after 16 minutes.

Eden Hazard sprung to life as the match reached the latter stages of the first half, forcing Hugo Lloris into a couple interventions.

And then, my goodness, an exclamation point from Son.

The South Korean star torched Jorginho for pace, rounded the corner, and cut back David Luiz before beating Arrizabalaga low inside the far post.

Magical stuff.

Kane missed a chance to make it 4-0 in the 68th, firing an 8-yard effort well over the bar.

Chelsea substitute Olivier Giroud rose above Serge Aurier to pound a header off the ground and past Lloris in the 85th minute to ruin the clean sheet.

WATCH: Heung-min Son’s solo goal is pure magnificence

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 2:11 PM EST
Heung-Min Son‘s goal is the highlight of Tottenham Hotspur’s Saturday demolition of London rivals Chelsea.

The South Korean star scored his 50th Spurs goal in fantastic fashion, blazing down the right wing to give the hosts a 3-0 lead at Wembley Stadium.

Watch as Son torches Jorginho for pace, rounds the corner, and cuts an out-of-control David Luiz before beating Arrizabalaga low inside the far post.

Magical stuff.