Sarri “didn’t like anybody” on Chelsea on Saturday

Goals, goals, goals: The Bundesliga returned from international break with a fury, with only 1-0 in the seven matches staged Friday and Saturday.

The fact that a 2-1 win from leaders Borussia Dortmund gets pushed down to the “Elsewhere” portion of our wrap-up shows you the nutty nature of the day.

Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bayern is now nine points off of first place BVB following a Dodi Lukebakio-inspired loss at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Muller scored twice as Bayern held 2-0 and 3-1 leads, the latter with just over a half-hour to play.

But Lukebakio finished off his hat trick with goals in the 77th minute and third minute of stoppage time to send Bayern’s winless league run to three matches.

LUKEBAKIO WITH THE HAT TRICK! 🎩 He scores his 5th goal of the season and ties the game for Düsseldorf! 👏 pic.twitter.com/NDrleDRVtl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2018

Augsburg 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

There’s a new second place side, at least until Sunday, as Eintracht built a three-goal lead starting with a first minute goal from Canadian midfielder Jonathan De Guzman. Star strikers Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic also scored in the win.

Schalke 5-2 Nurnberg

It was 2-1 to the hosts when Nurnberg went down a man through Robery Bauer’s second yellow card. Schalke took further control through Guido Burgstaller, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes to salt away a fourth win of the season.

American winger Haji Wright made his Schalke senior debut in the 88th minute, getting three touches and completing both of his passes in the cameo. The 20-year-old has six goals and three assists for Schalke II, earning his first spot in a match day 18 since 2017.

Elsewhere

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart — Friday

Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Wolfsburg 1-0 RB Leipzig

Hertha Berlin 3-3 Hoffenheim

Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hannover 96 — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

