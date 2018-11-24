Sarri “didn’t like anybody” on Chelsea on Saturday

A reporter tried to give Maurizio Sarri a silver lining to Chelsea’s miserable 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday by asking about Ross Barkley‘s late play off the bench.
“No,” Sarri replied. “Today I didn’t like anybody.”
Chelsea was second-best in every area at Wembley Stadium, a fact emphasized by Heung-Min Son‘s torching of Jorginho, David Luiz, and Kepa Arrizabalaga en route to Spurs’ third goal of the afternoon.
The goal effectively sealed Chelsea’s first loss of the season in all competitions, and boosted Spurs above their London rivals.
“I am disappointed because we played very badly. I think we played very badly in all directions – physically, mentally, technically and tactically. I knew we had some problems and with this performance today it was clear to everybody we have problems to solve. I think in the last three or four matches we have started not really very well.”
Chelsea has a chance to find its form with consecutive home matches against PAOK in the Europa League and Fulham in the PL.