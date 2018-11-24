VIDEO: Armstrong scores stunner for Southampton

FIFA have been urged to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four years.

CONMEBOL, soccer’s governing body of South America, has backed current FIFA president Gianni Infantino and has put forward some suggestions for his leadership moving forward. Reports suggests that Infantino is considering the proposal.

The headline suggestion is that due to the recent success of the UEFA Nations League, South America would love to have more competitive tournaments too.

Alejandro Dominguez, CONMEBOL’s president, has confirmed he is close friends with FIFA’s Infantino and UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin and that his federations wants a World Cup every two years.

“The proposal we have made to FIFA is to play the World Cup every two years and not every four,” Dominguez said. “Instead of having the Nations League in between we can just go ahead every two years and have a World Cup and that is for everyone. It’s for the players because they could play four World Cups if we move to a two-year cycle. If we stay with this format many players will not be able to play more than two. There are many solutions. We could hold the tournament in Europe, South America, North America, Africa and Asia without such a long wait. So we see an opportunity there and there is a proposal put forward to FIFA.”

Would this be possible?

With the success of the UEFA Nations League, it is hard to see UEFA agreeing to this move but the fact that South America would be open to competing in the new European competition is an intriguing option.

The plan to host a World Cup every two years would, in theory, put an end to many of the continental tournaments in world soccer. Surely, AFCON, Gold Cup, European Championships and CONCACAF would be no more and that could be an issue for some of the smaller nations who may see that as their only chance of playing at a major tournament.

Yet with an expanded World Cup field of 48 teams to come in 2026 and perhaps for 2022, more of the smaller nations in each federation will get the chance to play on the big stage.

The argument about players only having a few chances to play at a World Cup is a bit of a lazy one, with the current four-year cycle securing the prestige of the tournament worldwide. If that is your main argument, why not hold the World Cup every year?

