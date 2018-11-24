Watch Live: Liverpool, Man City, Man United in action at 10am ET

The Premier League is back with a bang on Saturday, as six games take place at 10 a.m. ET with three big boys all in action.
Man City head to West Ham, Liverpool travel to Watford and Man United host Crystal Palace all aiming to avoid upsets, will a basement battle between Fulham and Southampton should be intriguing as Claudio Ranieri takes charge of his first game. Everton host Cardiff and Leicester head to Brighton elsewhere in a packed Saturday schedule.
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.
The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]