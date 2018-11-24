More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 11:35 AM EST
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur look to keep pace with the leaders with a London Derby at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Wins from Man City and Liverpool mean that the team or teams that drop points at Wembley will dip a minimum of six points back of the top of the table.

LINEUPS

Spurs: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Winks, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Hazard, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud.

VIDEO: Armstrong scores stunner for Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 24, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
Stuart Armstrong is having himself a day.

The Scottish international scored his first two Premier League goals for Southampton against Fulham, and the second was a beauty.

Armstrong curled home a lovely finish after a fine flick from Cedric to make it 2-2.

Click play on the video above to watch.

Real Madrid struggles magnified in Eibar blowout (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2018, 10:02 AM EST
Eibar took advantage of poor, poor defending, even getting the better of Raphael Varane as Real Madrid’s struggle of a season continued with a 3-0 loss at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Gonzalo Escalante, Sergi Enrich, and Kike scored for Eibar, as Real moved to 6W-2D-5L to start the season.

Gareth Bale was out there, as was Toni Kroos. This was a full-strength Real Madrid side which continues its poor play in La Liga. And yes, Thibaut Courtois was between the sticks for all three Eibar goals.

Remember: Real finished third in La Liga last season, closer to fifth than first, but saw its problems under Zinedine Zidane masked by a historic UEFA Champions League win.

Eibar moves two points back of sixth place Real, who is four points back of leaders Barcelona. Barca faces third place Atletico Madrid later.

Watch Live: Liverpool, Man City, Man United in action at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 24, 2018, 9:21 AM EST
The Premier League is back with a bang on Saturday, as six games take place at 10 a.m. ET with three big boys all in action.

Man City head to West Ham, Liverpool travel to Watford and Man United host Crystal Palace all aiming to avoid upsets, will a basement battle between Fulham and Southampton should be intriguing as Claudio Ranieri takes charge of his first game. Everton host Cardiff and Leicester head to Brighton elsewhere in a packed Saturday schedule.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

FIFA urged to host World Cup every two years

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 24, 2018, 8:35 AM EST
FIFA have been urged to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four years.

CONMEBOL, soccer’s governing body of South America, has backed current FIFA president Gianni Infantino and has put forward some suggestions for his leadership moving forward. Reports suggests that Infantino is considering the proposal.

The headline suggestion is that due to the recent success of the UEFA Nations League, South America would love to have more competitive tournaments too.

Alejandro Dominguez, CONMEBOL’s president, has confirmed he is close friends with FIFA’s Infantino and UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin and that his federations wants a World Cup every two years.

“The proposal we have made to FIFA is to play the World Cup every two years and not every four,” Dominguez said. “Instead of having the Nations League in between we can just go ahead every two years and have a World Cup and that is for everyone. It’s for the players because they could play four World Cups if we move to a two-year cycle. If we stay with this format many players will not be able to play more than two. There are many solutions. We could hold the tournament in Europe, South America, North America, Africa and Asia without such a long wait. So we see an opportunity there and there is a proposal put forward to FIFA.”

Would this be possible?

With the success of the UEFA Nations League, it is hard to see UEFA agreeing to this move but the fact that South America would be open to competing in the new European competition is an intriguing option.

The plan to host a World Cup every two years would, in theory, put an end to many of the continental tournaments in world soccer. Surely, AFCON, Gold Cup, European Championships and CONCACAF would be no more and that could be an issue for some of the smaller nations who may see that as their only chance of playing at a major tournament.

Yet with an expanded World Cup field of 48 teams to come in 2026 and perhaps for 2022, more of the smaller nations in each federation will get the chance to play on the big stage.

The argument about players only having a few chances to play at a World Cup is a bit of a lazy one, with the current four-year cycle securing the prestige of the tournament worldwide. If that is your main argument, why not hold the World Cup every year?