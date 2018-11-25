More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Arsenal breaks through at Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
  • Kolasinac, Aubameyang team up winner
  • Arsenal a point back of 4th
  • Cherries lose third-striaght

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s league-leading 8th goal gave Arsenal a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

A Jefferson Lerma own goal put Arsenal in front, but Josh King gave Bournemouth a deserved deadlock before halftime.

Bournemouth remains eighth with 20 points, while Arsenal’s 27 points is one back of fourth-place Chelsea and three behind Spurs ahead of the North London Derby on Dec. 2.

Bournemouth started well, and David Brooks had the ball in the goal from an offside position before Arsenal launched its first real foray forward through Lucas Torreira‘s ninth minute striking of the post.

Callum Wilson nodded a Simon Francis cross into Bernd Leno‘s hands, as the Cherries continued to have more dangerous moments than Arsenal.

Leno made an outstanding flying save on Ryan Fraser‘s whirling free kick in the 27th, and Arsenal took the lead through an own goal in the 30th.

Ryan Gosling gave away the ball and Jefferson Lerma’s slide to clear the ball rocketed past Leno.

Bournemouth was justly rewarded for its attacking ways with a stoppage time equalizer. Fraser sprang a counter attack from his own box, with David Brooks playing a role in finding King on the right side of the box.

Torreira saw a deflected rip from the right of the box pop over the bar for a corner in the 58th minute, but no one met Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s ensuing invitation via corner kick.

Arsenal found its lead when Sead Kolasinac‘s low cross evaded a sliding clearing bid to meet Aubameyang inside the six for a quick punch-in. 2-1.

Junior Stanislas had a low shot attempt turn off a defender’s leg to make Leno’s collection bid easy in the 81st as Bournemouth sought an equalizer. And Lerma hit the post three minutes later.

Bournemouth won a free kick just outside the 18 at the edge of stoppage time, but Stanislas gunned it over the bar.

Boca Juniors request further postponement of Copa Libertadores final

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 11:38 AM EST
Boca Juniors have requested that the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Final be postponed again following Saturday’s chaotic day at El Monumental.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the match was delayed a few hours and eventually postponed to Sunday after River Plate fans attacked the Boca bus with tear gas, smashing windows which lead to a trip to the hospital for captain Pablo Perez.

Glass was removed from Perez’s eye and face, and Carlos Tevez was among the players reportedly willing to forfeit rather than play on Sunday as several players took ill.

Here’s how Perez described his injury, via BeINSports.com:

“I’m feeling hurt,” he said. “This was supposed to be a party and it seemed more like a war. I’ve got an irked eye. They told me I have some injured spots in my eye. That could be caused by the glass splinters they got out from there.”

Yeah, we guess it could be caused by that!

Boca’s request for further postponement, presumably to a neutral venue, was made to CONMEBOL, noting the hostile atmosphere at the stadium and the potential for more fan violence.

The neutral venue seems remarkably unlikely given the first leg was played at Boca’s home, but the restoration of “equal terms” would make sense. Boca’s players simply are not as healthy as they were before the events.

FIFPro is backing Boca.

The game, tied at 2 after the first leg, is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been on the scene for all decisions.

This is simply speculation, but we imagine this game will be played on Sunday unless there is further violence before the match. We’re not condoning it, but the money involved and the black eye the postponement has cause will make FIFA, CONMEBOL, and other invested parties want the Copa Libertadores over as soon as possible.

Watch Live: Wolves vs. Huddersfield Town

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 10:11 AM EST
Huddersfield Town seeks a win to take it out of the Bottom Three when it visits Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Town sits 20th with seven points and the Premier League’s second-worst goal differential, but the next six teams have eight or nine points.

Wolves have been strong against many of the league’s top sides, but have disappointed against lesser competition.

LINEUPS

Wolves: Patricio, Vinagre, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Cavaleiro, Costa, Jimenez. Subs: Ruddy, Gibbs-White, Jota, Saiss, Dendoncker, Bonatini, Adama.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Smith, Kongolo, Hogg, Billing, Mooy, Pritchard, Mounie, Schindler, Hadergjonaj, Durm. Subs: Hamer, Kachunga, Ramadan, Mbenza, Williams, Depoitre, Stankovic.

Tuchel “more optimistic” about Neymar, Mbappe fitness for Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 9:34 AM EST
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will return to Paris Saint-Germain training on Monday ahead of a crucial UEFA Champions League meeting with Liverpool at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Both players were injured on international duty and missed PSG’s 1-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1. Dani Alves returned to the lineup in the win.

“I am more optimistic than yesterday about Ney and Kylian,” said PSG manager Thomas Tuchel. “They will be able to train on Monday.”

Liverpool’s season is back on its upward trend following decisive wins at Watford and Fulham, but the Reds split their UCL series with Red Star Belgrade to put their knockout round status in question.

The Reds are level with Napoli on six points atop the group, a point better than PSG and two ahead of Red Star.

Napoli hosts Red Star on Wednesday. Group play concludes Dec. 11 with Napoli at Liverpool and Red Star home to PSG.

Reports: Inter to tempt Man Utd with Pogba for players, cash

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 8:59 AM EST
Several reports are linking Paul Pogba with a move back to Italy, and the destination would not be limited to Turin.

Inter Milan is said to want Pogba at the San Siro as it attempts to again become a rival for the scudetto. Inter is level on points with second place Napoli, who has a match-in-hand, and nine points back of leaders Juventus.

Several back page reports have claimed that Inter chief Beppe Marotta would like to tempt Manchester United with money and a pair of players, including one that embattled manager Jose Mourinho has chased in the past.

The deal could fit the bill for both Mourinho, should he stay at Old Trafford, and chairman Ed Woodward.

Mourinho wanted Ivan Perisic, but Woodward is said to be unwilling to sanction a big money move for a 29-year-old player.

Certainly both men would have no problem with the addition of the second player, Milan Skriniar.

The 23-year-old Slovakia center back has been outstanding for a few years at Inter, and has been linked with a $90 million move to Chelsea in recent days.