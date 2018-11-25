Arsenal breaks through at Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kolasinac, Aubameyang team up winner

Arsenal a point back of 4th

Cherries lose third-striaght

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s league-leading 8th goal gave Arsenal a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

A Jefferson Lerma own goal put Arsenal in front, but Josh King gave Bournemouth a deserved deadlock before halftime.

Bournemouth remains eighth with 20 points, while Arsenal’s 27 points is one back of fourth-place Chelsea and three behind Spurs ahead of the North London Derby on Dec. 2.

Bournemouth started well, and David Brooks had the ball in the goal from an offside position before Arsenal launched its first real foray forward through Lucas Torreira‘s ninth minute striking of the post.

Callum Wilson nodded a Simon Francis cross into Bernd Leno‘s hands, as the Cherries continued to have more dangerous moments than Arsenal.

Leno made an outstanding flying save on Ryan Fraser‘s whirling free kick in the 27th, and Arsenal took the lead through an own goal in the 30th.

Ryan Gosling gave away the ball and Jefferson Lerma’s slide to clear the ball rocketed past Leno.

Bournemouth was justly rewarded for its attacking ways with a stoppage time equalizer. Fraser sprang a counter attack from his own box, with David Brooks playing a role in finding King on the right side of the box.

2 – Arsenal are one of only two teams still yet to lead at half time in a Premier League game this term (alongside Cardiff), failing to do so since the final day of last season (1-0 v Huddersfield). Issue. #BOUARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2018

Torreira saw a deflected rip from the right of the box pop over the bar for a corner in the 58th minute, but no one met Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s ensuing invitation via corner kick.

Arsenal found its lead when Sead Kolasinac‘s low cross evaded a sliding clearing bid to meet Aubameyang inside the six for a quick punch-in. 2-1.

Junior Stanislas had a low shot attempt turn off a defender’s leg to make Leno’s collection bid easy in the 81st as Bournemouth sought an equalizer. And Lerma hit the post three minutes later.

Bournemouth won a free kick just outside the 18 at the edge of stoppage time, but Stanislas gunned it over the bar.

