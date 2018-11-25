Mooy leads Terriers to big away win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mooy scores in each half

Wolves floundering after hot start

Terriers unbeaten in three

Aaron Mooy scored twice and Huddersfield Town moved out of the drop zone with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves have taken just one point from their last available 15, last week’s draw with Arsenal, and remain 11th with 16 points.

American midfielder Danny Williams returned to the field as a stoppage time sub following a long injury layoff, as Huddersfield moves 14th with the win.

It’s also the first time in 22 chances that Town has scored multiple goals in a Premier League match.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Erik Durm set up Mooy for the opener, the Australian guiding a low shot home for a fine opener.

Wolves looked ready to equalize through Raul Jimenez in the 10th minute, but Terrence Kongolo slid to deny the chance.

Steven Mounie had a strong stoppage time header blocked inside the 18 in the next best opportunity of the half.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

17% – Wolves have scored a league-low 17% of their Premier League goals in the first half of games this season (2/12), while Huddersfield have scored a league-low 17% of theirs in the second half (1/6). Zigzag. #WOLHUD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Wolves were a constant threat to level the score line in the first quarter hour of the second half, with Philip Billing denying Jimenez a goal by millimeters (NBC’s Arlo White claimed it was exactly 1.8 centimeters!).

Rui Patricio did very well to deny Mooy a second following a back heeled set-up in the 71st minute.

Mooy got his second 120 seconds later, though, with a free kick around the wall and inside the near post.

Follow @NicholasMendola