Portland 0-0 Sporting KC: Scrappy game ends goalless

By Kyle BonnNov 25, 2018, 9:44 PM EST
A physical, spunky game ended goalless at Providence Park after both teams had pockets of chances, but neither could create moments of true opportunity as the Portland Timbers and Sporting KC head to the second leg yet to find an opener.

The game was sizzling from start to finish, as Portland nearly grabbed the opener just five minutes in. A poor clear fell to Sebastian Blanco at the top-left corner of the box and he hit a speculative low effort on net that was aimed perfectly at the far post, but it struck the woodwork and skidded just out, along the face of goal.

Things slowed after that, and Portland lost Larrys Mabiala to a right leg injury, with the French defender forced off in the 19th minute. He was assisted off without putting any weight on his right leg, and had to be stretchered to the locker room. Portland remained in the ascendency, pressing the visitors into making mistakes in possession.

The game grew in physicality as both teams looked to use strength to retain possession. Portland again had a chance as some beautiful build-up play from one end to the other, including a back-heel from Jeremy Ebobisse that sprung Dairon Asprilla down the right. His cross to Diego Valeri was just under hit, and under challenge from a defender the chance evaporated on the break. The Timbers pummeled Tim Meila’s net towards the end of the first half, but the game reached the break scoreless.

Right out of halftime, KC had its best chance yet, and flubbed it. Johnny Russell came charging onto a loose ball into the box, and with the goal gaping, blasted it miles over the bar. Daniel Salloi had acres of space to shoot in the 57th minute on the break, but three Portland defenders closed it down and blocked the eventual effort. Down the other end, Jorge Villafana went down in the box under pressure from Russell but the referee waved play on, confirmed by VAR.

It appeared that Portland had the opener in the 70th minute as a set-piece turned into mayhem at the far post before David Guzman tapped it into the back of the net, but the assistant referee’s flag went up for offside, which replay confirmed was the correct call. The hosts had another huge chance in the 81st minute on a corner, as substitute Bill Tuiloma powered a thumping header towards the top-left corner, but Meila was there for a spectacular leaping save.

KC had one big chance right at the end of regulation, but Salloi’s effort in gobs of space to the right of the penalty spot was blocked on its way in. That would be the final opportunity, as the teams combined for 23 shots, seven on target, numbers that felt low for the flow of the game. The Timbers will feel they missed a chance to gain an advantage despite a shot disparity of 6-1 on target, but they held Kansas City without an away goal.

Atlanta 3-0 New York: Hosts decisive after VAR denies BWP

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 25, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
For a moment, it appeared Atlanta was truly snake-bitten against the New York Red Bulls. After a dominant first half found them 1-0 up, it appeared Bradley Wright-Phillips had grabbed an away goal soon after the break and given New York life. VAR wiped off the goal, and the hosts went on to a deserved 3-0 victory.

The decision – a correct one by the letter of the law – was surely an enormous moment in this two-legged matchup, and paved the way for a 3-0 Atlanta victory that left Tata Martino with 90 minutes between he and a spot in the MLS playoff final.

Martinez struck just past the half-hour mark, as Tim Parker midjudged a ball into the box from Jeff Larentowicz, and as it floated over the head of the New York defender, it fell to Martinez who settled and finished calmly. Atlanta held over 60% possession in the first half, and held New York to just one shot, with Bradley Wright-Phillips neutralized.

After the break, New York proved far more threatening, and they looked to have drawn level. In the 54th minute, a free-kick flew into the box and eventually came to Wright-Phillips at the top of the box. BWP fired low and to the left, past a helpless Brad Guzan and into the back of the net. After a long delay, VAR ruled out the goal, and while it took some time deducing the reason for the call, it became clear that Alex Muyl was in an offside position and screening Guzan. While the Atlanta goalkeeper likely would not have reached the shot regardless of Muyl’s positioning, the rule was clear and the call was correct.

New York began to slowly work down the possessional advantage for the home side, but struggled to create more big chances. Midfield giveaways proved deadly, and Atlanta used a turnover to move two goals in front. Miguel Almiron threaded in a streaking Julian Gressel who came flying down the left flank, and his cutback across the space in the box was just behind Martinez but came to Franco Escobar who unleashed a howitzer into the top-right corner.

The hosts came close to a third on multiple occasions. Almiron fired across the face of goal wide on a breakaway with nine minutes remaining. Robles also had to make a near-post save in the 87th minute to deny substitute Hector Villalba. Then, the best chance just fell short as Villalba hit the post after toasting two defenders on the break. Finally, the third came in added time as Escobar fed a great through-ball to Villalba who struck with his left foot and slid it inside the left post.

It’s the first victory for Atlanta United in five tries all-time against New York, and a huge one as New York will need a massive comeback to find a way into the MLS final. The second leg will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WATCH: Josef Martinez puts Atlanta up on New York

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 25, 2018, 6:17 PM EST
Atlanta United has never beaten the New York Red Bulls, but they have struck first at home in the 2018 Eastern Conference finals as Josef Martinez grabbed yet another goal, his 34th of the season.

Despite Atlanta’s hefty possessional advantage through the first half-hour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the goal came on a long cross into the box with only Martinez lurking. The ball from Jeff Larentowicz came in from the deep right flank, and Tim Parker midjudged the flight, letting it sneak over his head. There was Martinez waiting, and he collected with his chest before finishing past Luis Robles on an island.

The lead is the first Atlanta has enjoyed this season against New York, and gives Atlanta a significant advantage this season, with just one loss all season after scoring first. Atlanta took that lead into the break, owning 62% possession through the first 45 minutes and holding New York to just one shot, zero on target. Bradley Wright-Phillips was completely neutralized, with just six passes received, only two in the attacking third.

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 25, 2018, 5:11 PM EST
The Major League Soccer playoff finals will take the first step towards determining its participants today as Atlanta meets New York and Portland takes on Sporting KC.

It has been chalk the whole way, with the exception of the 5-seed Portland who knocked off 4th-seeded FC Dallas in the knockout round before taking care of rivals Seattle in penalties.

First up is the East at 5:00 p.m. ET, as Atlanta hosts New York hoping to beat the Red Bulls for the first time this season on the third try. New York has been a thorn in Atlanta’s side, winning the first two meetings a combined 5-1. In fact, they’ve never beaten the Red Bulls, losing once and drawing once last season.

Sporting KC visits Portland at 7:30 p.m. ET, looking for its first road playoff win in eight years, without a victory on the road in the postseason in eight tries.

La Liga: Sevilla moves top, Girona tops Espanyol in Barcelona

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnNov 25, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
1 Comment

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid drew on Saturday, and now see a new league leader as a result.

Andre Silva scored the game’s lone goal as Sevilla beat Real Valladolid 1-0 to move back into the lead in the Spanish top flight. Silva headed home from close range on the half-hour mark for his eighth league goal of the season in 12 matches, including his first since late September. Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik preserved the win in added time with an acrobatic save to tip the ball over the bar as Enas Unal ripped a scissor kick on net.

Girona earned a big win thanks to a double from Cristhian Stuani inside the first six minutes, topping Espanyol on the road 3-1. His first came on a corner four minutes in, rising high near the penalty area and powering a header into the ground and inside the far post. Just two minutes later, he powered home another header on another corner as Girona went 2-0 up immediately. Borja Iglesias brought Espanyol back within one with 16 minutes to go, but Seydou Doumbia put the game away at the end of regulation.

Stuani’s brace moved him into the La Liga goalscoring lead, with 10 goals in 11 matches. That puts him one ahead of Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The win also moves Girona into the top half, into seventh on 20 points as they jump Eibar, Valencia, and Levante.

Athletic Bilbao couldn’t hold a lead and slumped to a 1-1 draw as Jaime Mata scored in the 77th minute to share the points and leave Athletic in the relegation zone. Peru Nolaskoain flicked in a set-piece header on 67 minutes, but Mata was there to equalize 10 minutes later and earn the point.

Villareal, meanwhile, pulled off the relegation zone by beating Real Betis 2-1 at home, as the three points pushed them to 16th, three points above Athletic. Gerard Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze scored for the home side despite less than 40% possession for Villareal.