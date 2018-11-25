Reports: Inter to tempt Man Utd with Pogba for players, cash

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Several reports are linking Paul Pogba with a move back to Italy, and the destination would not be limited to Turin.

Inter Milan is said to want Pogba at the San Siro as it attempts to again become a rival for the scudetto. Inter is level on points with second place Napoli, who has a match-in-hand, and nine points back of leaders Juventus.

Several back page reports have claimed that Inter chief Beppe Marotta would like to tempt Manchester United with money and a pair of players, including one that embattled manager Jose Mourinho has chased in the past.

The deal could fit the bill for both Mourinho, should he stay at Old Trafford, and chairman Ed Woodward.

Mourinho wanted Ivan Perisic, but Woodward is said to be unwilling to sanction a big money move for a 29-year-old player.

Certainly both men would have no problem with the addition of the second player, Milan Skriniar.

The 23-year-old Slovakia center back has been outstanding for a few years at Inter, and has been linked with a $90 million move to Chelsea in recent days.

