Getty Images

Serie A: Lazio rescues Milan draw, Napoli held, Empoli wins late

By Kyle BonnNov 25, 2018, 3:02 PM EST
Napoli and Lazio both took the field on Sunday hoping to entrench themselves in a top four position, but came away with disappointing draws. Napoli was held off the scoreboard, while Lazio needed a stoppage time goal just to earn the lone point.

It was especially disappointing for Napoli, who hosted basement-dwellers Chievo Verona and failed to find the scoresheet. Napoli ripped off 21 total shots, including eight on net, but could not find an opener. Lorenzo Insigne missed a huge opportunity just minutes after halftime as he ripped wide on a turn-and-shoot behind the defense. It looked like Insigne expected the offside flag to go up, but it correctly never did. With ticks left on the clock, Amadou Diawara attempted an audacious overhead kick and nearly won it in spectacular fashion, but his was just wide right.

Lazio found the back of the net, but it took 94 minutes to do so as they drew 1-1 with AC Milan. It was quite a cheap goal for Milan to concede, as Lazio lumped the ball forward, and while Christian Zapata cleared the initial ball with his head, it wasn’t nearly far enough, and it fell to Joaquin Correa who flicked it up in the air and then volleyed a speculative effort on net that squeaked past Gianluigi Donnarumma. That canceled out Franck Kessie’s opener that had come in the 78th minute, a deflected effort that banged hard off the tucked arm of Lazio defender Wallace. The draw leaves Lazio in fourth, unable to extend their one-point above fifth-place Milan.

Empoli picked up a huge three points by downing 10-man Atalanta 3-2 with a goal from Matias Silvestre in the 92nd minute. The 34-year-old Argentinian headed in off a corner for a huge victory, moving Empoli out of the relegation zone and into 17th position with 12 points. Serbian midfielder Josip Ilicic had been stupidly sent off in the 84th minute, earning a yellow card for a tackle in transition, and then immediately sent off for dissent. That left Empoli to go for the win in the dying minutes with the game level at 2-2.

Parma moved into 6th in the table with a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Parma going two-up on a 25th minute winner from 36-year-old Portuguese defender Bruno Alves, the first Parma goal for Alves who joined this summer on a free transfer from Rangers. It’s the fourth one-goal victory for Parma this season, jumping a point above Roma in the league table.

Elsewhere, Genoa and Sampdoria drew 1-1 after early goals from Krzystof Piatek and Fabio Quagliarella cancelled out. Fiorentina popped off 19 shots on a visit to Bologna, but only managed five of those on target as they drew 0-0.

Nice weekend for Vieira’s Nice, Henry’s Monaco

Graham Hughes /The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 2:13 PM EST
PSG is running away with Ligue 1, but MLS and Arsenal fans have had a couple of reasons to follow the French top flight this season.

Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira are in their first European managerial adventures, and both have had good weekends.

That’s been a rarity in the case of Henry, who took over a shockingly under-performing AS Monaco and oversaw just two draws in his first six matches.

On Saturday at Caen, a Radamel Falcao free kick was enough to get Henry that first win. Monaco is now two points back of safety, in 19th place.

Vieira’s run with Nice started slow but has picked up serious steam, and his men are within four points back of second place Lyon.

Nice got goals from Wylan Cyprien and Allan Saint-Maximin in a 2-0 win over Lille, stretching the club’s winning run to five matches. Four of those matches have come in the league, and all are clean sheets.

Both Henry and Vieira have been unafraid to speak their minds, with the latter calling out Mario Balotelli a couple of weeks ago.

Their sides meet Dec. 7 in Monaco.

PSG has a 15-point lead on second, and is 14-0-0 on the season. They have that going for them, which is nice.

Mooy leads Terriers to big away win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
  • Mooy scores in each half
  • Wolves floundering after hot start
  • Terriers unbeaten in three

Aaron Mooy scored twice and Huddersfield Town moved out of the drop zone with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves have taken just one point from their last available 15, last week’s draw with Arsenal, and remain 11th with 16 points.

American midfielder Danny Williams returned to the field as a stoppage time sub following a long injury layoff, as Huddersfield moves 14th with the win.

It’s also the first time in 22 chances that Town has scored multiple goals in a Premier League match.

Erik Durm set up Mooy for the opener, the Australian guiding a low shot home for a fine opener.

Wolves looked ready to equalize through Raul Jimenez in the 10th minute, but Terrence Kongolo slid to deny the chance.

Steven Mounie had a strong stoppage time header blocked inside the 18 in the next best opportunity of the half.

Wolves were a constant threat to level the score line in the first quarter hour of the second half, with Philip Billing denying Jimenez a goal by millimeters (NBC’s Arlo White claimed it was exactly 1.8 centimeters!).

Rui Patricio did very well to deny Mooy a second following a back heeled set-up in the 71st minute.

Mooy got his second 120 seconds later, though, with a free kick around the wall and inside the near post.

WATCH: USMNT’s Wood scores 20 seconds into Bundesliga match

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 12:16 PM EST
American striker Bobby Wood has given Hannover 96 a shock lead over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 26-year-old Honululu-born striker ran onto a flicked through ball and held off a mark to blast the ball home after just 20 seconds on Sunday at Borussia-Park.

The goal is Wood’s third for Hannover in Bundesliga play, and comes in his sixth-straight start.

Hannover is bidding to climb out of the relegation places, but there’s some bad news: Thorgan Hazard equalized for the hosts within six minutes of Wood’s opener.

Copa Libertadores final postponed at Boca Juniors request

Photo by Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 11:38 AM EST
Boca Juniors have requested that the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Final be postponed again following Saturday’s chaotic day at El Monumental.

UPDATE: Boca’s request has been granted.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the match was delayed a few hours and eventually postponed to Sunday after River Plate fans attacked the Boca bus with tear gas, smashing windows which lead to a trip to the hospital for captain Pablo Perez.

Glass was removed from Perez’s eye and face, and Carlos Tevez was among the players reportedly willing to forfeit rather than play on Sunday as several players took ill.

Here’s how Perez described his injury, via BeINSports.com:

“I’m feeling hurt,” he said. “This was supposed to be a party and it seemed more like a war. I’ve got an irked eye. They told me I have some injured spots in my eye. That could be caused by the glass splinters they got out from there.”

Yeah, we guess it could be caused by that!

Boca’s request for further postponement, presumably to a neutral venue, was made to CONMEBOL, noting the hostile atmosphere at the stadium and the potential for more fan violence.

The neutral venue seems remarkably unlikely given the first leg was played at Boca’s home, but the restoration of “equal terms” would make sense. Boca’s players simply are not as healthy as they were before the events.

FIFPro is backing Boca.

The game, tied at 2 after the first leg, is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been on the scene for all decisions.