Watch Live: Wolves vs. Huddersfield Town

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boca Juniors have requested that the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Final be postponed again following Saturday’s chaotic day at El Monumental.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the match was delayed a few hours and eventually postponed to Sunday after River Plate fans attacked the Boca bus with tear gas, smashing windows which lead to a trip to the hospital for captain Pablo Perez.

[ MORE: Arsenal beats Bournemouth ]

Glass was removed from Perez’s eye and face, and Carlos Tevez was among the players reportedly willing to forfeit rather than play on Sunday as several players took ill.

Here’s how Perez described his injury, via BeINSports.com:

“I’m feeling hurt,” he said. “This was supposed to be a party and it seemed more like a war. I’ve got an irked eye. They told me I have some injured spots in my eye. That could be caused by the glass splinters they got out from there.”

Yeah, we guess it could be caused by that!

Boca’s request for further postponement, presumably to a neutral venue, was made to CONMEBOL, noting the hostile atmosphere at the stadium and the potential for more fan violence.

The neutral venue seems remarkably unlikely given the first leg was played at Boca’s home, but the restoration of “equal terms” would make sense. Boca’s players simply are not as healthy as they were before the events.

FIFPro is backing Boca.

Our solidarity with Carlos Tevez and @BocaJrsOficial players who should not have been pressured by organizers to play before yesterday's Copa Libertadores final was postponed. Player health and wellbeing comes first. pic.twitter.com/8nsoDa43VI — FIFPro (@FIFPro) November 25, 2018

The game, tied at 2 after the first leg, is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been on the scene for all decisions.

This is simply speculation, but we imagine this game will be played on Sunday unless there is further violence before the match. We’re not condoning it, but the money involved and the black eye the postponement has cause will make FIFA, CONMEBOL, and other invested parties want the Copa Libertadores over as soon as possible.

Still can’t believe this actually happened yesterday. https://t.co/cq1aNd5k83 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 25, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola