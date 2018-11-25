More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

WATCH: USMNT’s Wood scores 20 seconds into Bundesliga match

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 12:16 PM EST
American striker Bobby Wood has given Hannover 96 a shock lead over Borussia Monchengladbach.



The 26-year-old Honululu-born striker ran onto a flicked through ball and held off a mark to blast the ball home after just 20 seconds on Sunday at Borussia-Park.

The goal is Wood’s third for Hannover in Bundesliga play, and comes in his sixth-straight start.

Hannover is bidding to climb out of the relegation places, but there’s some bad news: Thorgan Hazard equalized for the hosts within six minutes of Wood’s opener.

Nice weekend for Vieira’s Nice, Henry’s Monaco

Graham Hughes /The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 2:13 PM EST
PSG is running away with Ligue 1, but MLS and Arsenal fans have had a couple of reasons to follow the French top flight this season.

Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira are in their first European managerial adventures, and both have had good weekends.



That’s been a rarity in the case of Henry, who took over a shockingly under-performing AS Monaco and oversaw just two draws in his first six matches.

On Saturday at Caen, a Radamel Falcao free kick was enough to get Henry that first win. Monaco is now two points back of safety, in 19th place.

Vieira’s run with Nice started slow but has picked up serious steam, and his men are within four points back of second place Lyon.

Nice got goals from Wylan Cyprien and Allan Saint-Maximin in a 2-0 win over Lille, stretching the club’s winning run to five matches. Four of those matches have come in the league, and all are clean sheets.

Both Henry and Vieira have been unafraid to speak their minds, with the latter calling out Mario Balotelli a couple of weeks ago.

Their sides meet Dec. 7 in Monaco.

PSG has a 15-point lead on second, and is 14-0-0 on the season. They have that going for them, which is nice.

Mooy leads Terriers to big away win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 12:54 PM EST
  • Mooy scores in each half
  • Wolves floundering after hot start
  • Terriers unbeaten in three

Aaron Mooy scored twice and Huddersfield Town moved out of the drop zone with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves have taken just one point from their last available 15, last week’s draw with Arsenal, and remain 11th with 16 points.

American midfielder Danny Williams returned to the field as a stoppage time sub following a long injury layoff, as Huddersfield moves 14th with the win.

It’s also the first time in 22 chances that Town has scored multiple goals in a Premier League match.



Erik Durm set up Mooy for the opener, the Australian guiding a low shot home for a fine opener.

Wolves looked ready to equalize through Raul Jimenez in the 10th minute, but Terrence Kongolo slid to deny the chance.

Steven Mounie had a strong stoppage time header blocked inside the 18 in the next best opportunity of the half.





Wolves were a constant threat to level the score line in the first quarter hour of the second half, with Philip Billing denying Jimenez a goal by millimeters (NBC’s Arlo White claimed it was exactly 1.8 centimeters!).

Rui Patricio did very well to deny Mooy a second following a back heeled set-up in the 71st minute.

Mooy got his second 120 seconds later, though, with a free kick around the wall and inside the near post.

Copa Libertadores final postponed at Boca Juniors request

Photo by Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 11:38 AM EST
Boca Juniors have requested that the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Final be postponed again following Saturday’s chaotic day at El Monumental.

UPDATE: Boca’s request has been granted.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the match was delayed a few hours and eventually postponed to Sunday after River Plate fans attacked the Boca bus with tear gas, smashing windows which lead to a trip to the hospital for captain Pablo Perez.



Glass was removed from Perez’s eye and face, and Carlos Tevez was among the players reportedly willing to forfeit rather than play on Sunday as several players took ill.

Here’s how Perez described his injury, via BeINSports.com:

“I’m feeling hurt,” he said. “This was supposed to be a party and it seemed more like a war. I’ve got an irked eye. They told me I have some injured spots in my eye. That could be caused by the glass splinters they got out from there.”

Yeah, we guess it could be caused by that!

Boca’s request for further postponement, presumably to a neutral venue, was made to CONMEBOL, noting the hostile atmosphere at the stadium and the potential for more fan violence.

The neutral venue seems remarkably unlikely given the first leg was played at Boca’s home, but the restoration of “equal terms” would make sense. Boca’s players simply are not as healthy as they were before the events.

FIFPro is backing Boca.

The game, tied at 2 after the first leg, is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been on the scene for all decisions.

Arsenal breaks through at Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
  • Kolasinac, Aubameyang team up winner
  • Arsenal a point back of 4th
  • Cherries lose third-striaght

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s league-leading 8th goal gave Arsenal a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

A Jefferson Lerma own goal put Arsenal in front, but Josh King gave Bournemouth a deserved deadlock before halftime.

Bournemouth remains eighth with 20 points, while Arsenal’s 27 points is one back of fourth-place Chelsea and three behind Spurs ahead of the North London Derby on Dec. 2.



Bournemouth started well, and David Brooks had the ball in the goal from an offside position before Arsenal launched its first real foray forward through Lucas Torreira‘s ninth minute striking of the post.

Callum Wilson nodded a Simon Francis cross into Bernd Leno‘s hands, as the Cherries continued to have more dangerous moments than Arsenal.

Leno made an outstanding flying save on Ryan Fraser‘s whirling free kick in the 27th, and Arsenal took the lead through an own goal in the 30th.

Ryan Gosling gave away the ball and Jefferson Lerma’s slide to clear the ball rocketed past Leno.

Bournemouth was justly rewarded for its attacking ways with a stoppage time equalizer. Fraser sprang a counter attack from his own box, with David Brooks playing a role in finding King on the right side of the box.





Torreira saw a deflected rip from the right of the box pop over the bar for a corner in the 58th minute, but no one met Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s ensuing invitation via corner kick.

Arsenal found its lead when Sead Kolasinac‘s low cross evaded a sliding clearing bid to meet Aubameyang inside the six for a quick punch-in. 2-1.

Junior Stanislas had a low shot attempt turn off a defender’s leg to make Leno’s collection bid easy in the 81st as Bournemouth sought an equalizer. And Lerma hit the post three minutes later.

Bournemouth won a free kick just outside the 18 at the edge of stoppage time, but Stanislas gunned it over the bar.