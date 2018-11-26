Hazard admits he could leave Chelsea

Get ready to hide behind your sofa, Chelsea fans. Eden Hazard has once again been talking about his future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea lost 3-1 at Tottenham on Saturday, as Maurizio Sarri‘s men suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions. That terrible performance and result aside, Hazard has yet to sign a new contract at Chelsea and as links with a move to Real Madrid continue the Belgian star has admitted he could leave the Blues in the summer.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Hazard did seem to rule out a move to PSG and said he would only return to his former club Lille if he moved to France.

“For now I’m staying at Chelsea,” Hazard said. “I have one year left in June. If I don’t extend, it [a move] is possible. I can’t see myself leaving in January. I wouldn’t do that to the club, to the fans. Next summer it’s a possibility, but it’s also possible that I spend the rest of my career at Chelsea. There has been contact in the past with PSG but I haven’t been tempted. If I have to go back to France one day, it would be to Lille. But today, there is no chance that I’ll come back in the French league.”

Okay, so at least Hazard isn’t going to leave in January and once again he’s left a carrot dangling in front of the noses of Chelsea’s hierarchy as he admitted he could remain in west London for the rest of his career.

But his admission, once again, that he could leave Chelsea with one year left on his contract suggests that Real and other European giants will be licking their lips at the prospect of signing the star attacker in a cut-price deal.

Hazard, 27, has been in fine form in the early months of this season but has suffered a few small injuries and his playing time has been managed by Sarri, which is only natural after he led Belgium to a third-place finish at the World Cup in the summer.

Even though Hazard says he will not move on in January, expect the gossip columns to be full of talk surrounding the pint-sized winger. His latest comments are the biggest indication yet that he is looking at other options and after seven years at Chelsea, he could well believe the time for a fresh start is here.

With Real Madrid’s shambolic season hitting a new low over the weekend as they miss the influence of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, their need to bring in someone of Hazard’s nature is growing by the week. Chelsea, and Hazard, knows this and this kind of talk seems to suggest he fancies sealing his “dream” move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

