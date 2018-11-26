Newcastle beats Burnley at Turf Moor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle unbeaten in four

Burnley winless in six

Fernandez, Clark help 2-0 lead

Newcastle United won its third-straight match after riding two early goals to a 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday.

Ciaran Clark added a goal to a Ben Mee own goal, while Burnley’s only answer came via a long Sam Vokes header.

Unbeaten in four, Newcastle’s 12 points move them 13th. That’s level with its next opponent, West Ham.

Burnley is just a point above the drop in 17th.

A third-minute corner led to an awkward goal, with Federico Fernandez’s spinning side-footed effort taking a turn off Burnley back Ben Mee en route to the upper 90.

Clark then flicked the service of a short corner across goal and inside the back post.

Burnley scored out of nothing, with Vokes rising over Clark atop the 18 to nod a looping header over an uncharacteristically lost Martin Dubravka.

Chris Wood lashed into a bid to equalize just before the break, but Dubravka got full extension to punch the hard drive out for a corner.

17.65 – Sam Vokes’ goal was scored from 17.65 yards out, the furthest distance for a headed Premier League goal since Jamie Vardy for Leicester against Sunderland in August 2015 (18.03). Neck. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2018

DeAndre Yedlin made an ingenious steal on the right flank, and Hart’s partial save looked to have goal written all over it only for Matt Ritchie to miss from within two yards of the near post.

An odd bounce allowed Wood to tee up a shot in the 68th minute, but Dubravka was in position to handle the rip. And Burnley put a pair of decent chances off frame in the next five minutes.

Newcastle substitute Joselu had two chances to make it 3-1, first hitting a far post drive off the iron before seeing an effort blocked at the other end.

