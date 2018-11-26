More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Newcastle beats Burnley at Turf Moor

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2018, 5:24 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Newcastle unbeaten in four
  • Burnley winless in six
  • Fernandez, Clark help 2-0 lead

Newcastle United won its third-straight match after riding two early goals to a 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday.

Ciaran Clark added a goal to a Ben Mee own goal, while Burnley’s only answer came via a long Sam Vokes header.

Unbeaten in four, Newcastle’s 12 points move them 13th. That’s level with its next opponent, West Ham.

Burnley is just a point above the drop in 17th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

A third-minute corner led to an awkward goal, with Federico Fernandez’s spinning side-footed effort taking a turn off Burnley back Ben Mee en route to the upper 90.

Clark then flicked the service of a short corner across goal and inside the back post.

Burnley scored out of nothing, with Vokes rising over Clark atop the 18 to nod a looping header over an uncharacteristically lost Martin Dubravka.

Chris Wood lashed into a bid to equalize just before the break, but Dubravka got full extension to punch the hard drive out for a corner.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

DeAndre Yedlin made an ingenious steal on the right flank, and Hart’s partial save looked to have goal written all over it only for Matt Ritchie to miss from within two yards of the near post.

An odd bounce allowed Wood to tee up a shot in the 68th minute, but Dubravka was in position to handle the rip. And Burnley put a pair of decent chances off frame in the next five minutes.

Newcastle substitute Joselu had two chances to make it 3-1, first hitting a far post drive off the iron before seeing an effort blocked at the other end.

Reports: USMNT GK Steffen off to Man City

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2018, 5:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Is the next American goalkeeper to become a mainstay in the Premier League going to start the journey at Manchester City?

The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio reports that the Etihad Stadium set sees something in USMNT youngster Zack Steffen, 23, who plies his trade with the Columbus Crew.

[ MORE: Newcastle wins again ]

The athletic backstop with a penchant for thwarting penalty kicks is said to have a price tag between $7-10 million, and would immediately give City an upgrade at the No. 2 position since Claudio Bravo is injured.

UPDATE: MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal has a response from current Crew coach Gregg Berhalter, “The Ccub has been approached regarding a potential transfer of goalkeeper Zack Steffen but no deal has been finalized and the club will not be commenting on the specifics of reported offers.”

That isn’t to say Guardiola and Co. wouldn’t send Steffen on loan and keep Arijet Muric as their No. 2, of course.

Reports in England indicate Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has plans to use Steffen as a back-up to Ederson in the second half of the Premier League campaign after a season-ending Achilles injury to Claudio Bravo in August.

The move will earn him some playing time, with Man City in the mix for at least four competitions presently (They’ll have to win a League Cup tie in December).

Whether he remains at City in 2019-20 is another question, especially with World Cup qualifying on the horizon. The 23-year-old had six caps for the USMNT.

What is “the best compliment” for Man City? Pep has an idea

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2018, 4:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side has plenty of energy as a busy fixture list gets even more grueling, and that the good-looking football will continue for his men.

[ MORE: Wenger to Bayern? ]

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League rematch with Lyon — City can clinch its spot in the next round in a number of ways — Guardiola says the team will focus on playing its game and let the long-term take care of itself.

And he knows there are plenty of people who would love to see it blow up in their faces. From the Manchester Evening News:

“For the people who don’t love us too much, who use money as an argument, then we have failed if we don’t win the Champions League.

“For the others, especially our fans who say they enjoy watching our games and enjoy what we are doing, I’m pretty sure they won’t have regrets about what these guys have been doing every three days for the last 15 months.

“That is the best compliment, the best success the team can have. But of course we want to qualify, continue our level in the Premier League and arrive in the best possible condition with everybody fit to challenge again to go quite far.”

Lyon is the only team to beat City this season, triumphing 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in September, and Guardiola’s men have only dropped points once since that loss (The 0-0 draw at Liverpool).

Report: Bayern opening would interest Wenger

Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2018, 3:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

As Unai Emery sorts the pieces at Arsenal, the club’s legendary boss is reportedly hoping to do the same for another European giant.

Arsene Wenger is hopeful that Bayern Munich will look its way should the Bavarians choose to part ways with new coach Niko Kovac early in its campaign, and Bild reports that Bayern is considering just that.

[ MORE: Arsenal beats Bournemouth ]

Bayern is nine points back of first place Borussia Dortmund and even two behind Kovac’s former side, Eintracht Frankfurt, after 12 matches of the Bundesliga season.

The latest setback at the Allianz Arena, a 3-3 draw to newly-promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf after holding leads of 2-0 and 3-1, has many thinking Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge could make a change.

Wenger last managed a club not named Arsenal in 1996 when we led Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight. Before that, he led Monaco and Nancy.

How would Wenger fare at a side like Bayern? It’s difficult to imagine he’d struggle given that the club’s defensive players are quite good, with Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich among those who are not the reason the Bavarians aren’t winning matches like they should.

Watch Live: Burnley v. Newcastle United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 2:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Burnley host Newcastle United on Monday at Turf Moor (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two teams meet in very different form.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

The hosts have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games, while Newcastle have won two on the trot as Rafael Benitez has turned things around in recent weeks.

Expect this to be a tough, physical battle as the two most northerly PL clubs clash on a chilly November evening.

In team news Burnley have Steven Defour and Robbie Brady in their starting lineup, while Newcastle make one change as Ciaran Clark comes in for Paul Dummett.

LINEUPS