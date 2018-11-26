Preview: Burnley v. Newcastle United

Burnley have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games

Newcastle are winless in their last five top-flight matches against Burnley

Magpies aiming for third-straight PL win

Burnley host Newcastle United on Monday at Turf Moor (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two teams meet in very different form.

The Clarets have failed to win any of their last five games in the Premier League and Sean Dyche‘s men will be concerned by plenty of teams below them in the table picking up wins over the past few days. Burnley are 13 points worse off than they were at this point last season, with the Clarets just one point above the relegation zone.

As for Newcastle, Rafael Benitez’s men have won two on the spin after failing to win any of their opening 10 matches of the season and they’ll look to Salomon Rondon to be the spearhead of their attack.

In team news Burnley will be without center back James Tarkowski who had hernia surgery over the international break, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour should be fit to feature.

Newcastle will be without Paul Dummett, while Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles and Yoshinori Muto all face fitness tests.

What they’re saying…

Sean Dyche on Burnley’s draw with Leicester before the break: “I thought the structure of the side was better. I thought it looked more like what we look like on a consistent level of performance. There’s still more to come. I think we showed a lot of signs of continued belief in the growth, and literal growth in performances, last season, that’s stuttered a bit at the beginning of this season, for many different reasons I feel.”

Rafael Benitez on Newcastle not winning a PL game on a Monday since 2012: “The records are there to be broken, so we have to change that. You change the manager, you change the players, you change the environment, you change the league, you change everything. The record is fine, but it doesn’t matter.”

Prediction

We can expect this to be a physical battle between two teams who will fancy their chances of scoring from set pieces. Newcastle may have a few players with better individual quality than Burnley, but the Clarets have shown signs of shoring things up defensively in recent weeks. A 1-1 draw seems about right for this game.

