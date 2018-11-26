More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Preview: Burnley v. Newcastle United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
  • Burnley have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games
  • Newcastle are winless in their last five top-flight matches against Burnley
  • Magpies aiming for third-straight PL win

Burnley host Newcastle United on Monday at Turf Moor (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two teams meet in very different form.

The Clarets have failed to win any of their last five games in the Premier League and Sean Dyche‘s men will be concerned by plenty of teams below them in the table picking up wins over the past few days. Burnley are 13 points worse off than they were at this point last season, with the Clarets just one point above the relegation zone.

As for Newcastle, Rafael Benitez’s men have won two on the spin after failing to win any of their opening 10 matches of the season and they’ll look to Salomon Rondon to be the spearhead of their attack.

In team news Burnley will be without center back James Tarkowski who had hernia surgery over the international break, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour should be fit to feature.

Newcastle will be without Paul Dummett, while Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles and Yoshinori Muto all face fitness tests.

What they’re saying…

Sean Dyche on Burnley’s draw with Leicester before the break: “I thought the structure of the side was better. I thought it looked more like what we look like on a consistent level of performance. There’s still more to come. I think we showed a lot of signs of continued belief in the growth, and literal growth in performances, last season, that’s stuttered a bit at the beginning of this season, for many different reasons I feel.”

Rafael Benitez on Newcastle not winning a PL game on a Monday since 2012: “The records are there to be broken, so we have to change that. You change the manager, you change the players, you change the environment, you change the league, you change everything. The record is fine, but it doesn’t matter.”

Prediction
We can expect this to be a physical battle between two teams who will fancy their chances of scoring from set pieces. Newcastle may have a few players with better individual quality than Burnley, but the Clarets have shown signs of shoring things up defensively in recent weeks. A 1-1 draw seems about right for this game.

Premier League clubs ranked by highest average salaries

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 10:33 AM EST
When it comes to who has the biggest wage bill in the Premier League, you may be a little surprised to see where some of the teams stack up.

As part of Sporting Intel’s Global Sports Salaries Survey, a list of the average annual wage each PL club pays it players has been released.

Unlike Major League Soccer and other sports leagues in the U.S., salary information for clubs in the UK and across Europe are generally kept secret and not released. So, this list below is an estimate from Sporting Intel on what information they’ve been able to acquire.

Manchester United pay the highest average salary on annual basis, with Man City in second, and the two Manchester giants are way ahead of Chelsea in third, Liverpool in fourth and Arsenal in fifth. There is then huge drop (almost $2 million) to Tottenham, Everton and West Ham. That underlines the fantastic job Spurs are doing in consistently finishing in the top four, while the Hammers have underachieved but have to pay players a premium for living in London.

Some of the biggest surprises include Brighton, Burnley, Huddersfield and Wolves punching well above their weight, while the likes of Southampton and Crystal Palace are paying big bucks but not getting a lot in return as both clubs struggle at the wrong end of the PL table. Cardiff and Huddersfield are cut adrift at the bottom in terms of the average annual salary, with a significant drop of nearly $1 million after 11th placed Southampton to 12th placed Bournemouth.

In terms of the global sports scene, United pay the 10th highest average wage of any club on the planet as they rose from 23rd last year, Man City are up to 20th from 24th and Arsenal are up to 39th from 48th.

Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester have all remained at around the same spot globally, while Southampton have jumped a huge 27 places in the global rankings and are the biggest climbers in terms of average salary in the PL with only Bournemouth (up 24 places) close to them when it comes to a year-on-year increase.

Take a look at the list in full below.

Arsenal reveal why Mesut Ozil was dropped

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 9:36 AM EST
Arsenal left out their highest-paid player and superstar Mesut Ozil for the win at Bournemouth on Sunday and manager Unai Emery has explained why.

Ozil, 30, was left on the bench and didn’t come on as Arsenal won 2-1 in a tight, tense clash down on the South Coast.

Asked if leaving Ozil out of the team was a tactical decision, Emery explained that he was looking for more physicality and intensity from the Gunners.

“We thought about how we could be better with a very demanding match with physicality and intensity and we decided [to not play him],” Emery said. “Also, today we played with three centre-backs, like some moments in the season we will work like this and it’s another possibility for improvement, to find our best performance in the squad.”

Emery appeared to also suggest, when pressed further by reporters for an answer, that he may have a lack of trust in Ozil. 

“In the beginning of the season we were speaking every day, saying ‘we need to be competitive, we need to be organised and we need individual quality to better our performance’, it is the same today,” Emery added. 

Does this decision make sense? Arsenal won at Bournemouth, who had been flying high, to stretch their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions, so you can’t argue with Emery leaving Ozil out. Arsenal seemed better balanced than they have been in a recent run of three-straight draws in the PL against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Wolves.

But it does suggest that the German playmaker is not valued as highly by Emery as he was by the club when he was handed a new $450,000 per week contract back in January. Ozil didn’t warm up during the game and the likes of Aaron Ramsey (who will be free to leave the club in the summer) and youngsters Mateo Guendouzi and Eddie Nketiah came on instead of Ozil.

Emery has hooked Ozil off early in games so far this season and despite his status as one of the biggest superstars in Europe, the playmaker isn’t an automatic selection for Arsenal, especially in this more defensive 3-4-3 system.

That is refreshing from Emery and sends out a clear message to the rest of the squad: pull your weight or you aren’t playing.

Hazard admits he could leave Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 8:43 AM EST
Get ready to hide behind your sofa, Chelsea fans. Eden Hazard has once again been talking about his future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea lost 3-1 at Tottenham on Saturday, as Maurizio Sarri‘s men suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions. That terrible performance and result aside, Hazard has yet to sign a new contract at Chelsea and as links with a move to Real Madrid continue the Belgian star has admitted he could leave the Blues in the summer.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Hazard did seem to rule out a move to PSG and said he would only return to his former club Lille if he moved to France.

“For now I’m staying at Chelsea,” Hazard said. “I have one year left in June. If I don’t extend, it [a move] is possible. I can’t see myself leaving in January. I wouldn’t do that to the club, to the fans. Next summer it’s a possibility, but it’s also possible that I spend the rest of my career at Chelsea. There has been contact in the past with PSG but I haven’t been tempted. If I have to go back to France one day, it would be to Lille. But today, there is no chance that I’ll come back in the French league.”

Okay, so at least Hazard isn’t going to leave in January and once again he’s left a carrot dangling in front of the noses of Chelsea’s hierarchy as he admitted he could remain in west London for the rest of his career.

But his admission, once again, that he could leave Chelsea with one year left on his contract suggests that Real and other European giants will be licking their lips at the prospect of signing the star attacker in a cut-price deal.

Hazard, 27, has been in fine form in the early months of this season but has suffered a few small injuries and his playing time has been managed by Sarri, which is only natural after he led Belgium to a third-place finish at the World Cup in the summer.

Even though Hazard says he will not move on in January, expect the gossip columns to be full of talk surrounding the pint-sized winger. His latest comments are the biggest indication yet that he is looking at other options and after seven years at Chelsea, he could well believe the time for a fresh start is here.

With Real Madrid’s shambolic season hitting a new low over the weekend as they miss the influence of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, their need to bring in someone of Hazard’s nature is growing by the week. Chelsea, and Hazard, knows this and this kind of talk seems to suggest he fancies sealing his “dream” move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

VIDEO: Maradona’s hilarious post-game interview

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
Diego Maradona is doing a fine job in charge of Mexican second-tier side Dorados de Sinaloa.

When it comes to post-game interviews, he could probably do a little better than this…

Following their 1-0 defeat to Juarez in the first leg of the Apertura semifinals on Saturday, Maradona was asked what he thought about the level of play in the Mexican league.

His answer? Well, it will no doubt become legendary and played over and over again.

This is another addition to the highlight reel from Maradona’s wild actions off the pitch after his incredible career on it.

Oh, Diego.