Reports: USMNT GK Steffen off to Man City

Is the next American goalkeeper to become a mainstay in the Premier League going to start the journey at Manchester City?

The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio reports that the Etihad Stadium set sees something in USMNT youngster Zack Steffen, 23, who plies his trade with the Columbus Crew.

The athletic backstop with a penchant for thwarting penalty kicks is said to have a price tag between $7-10 million, and would immediately give City an upgrade at the No. 2 position since Claudio Bravo is injured.

UPDATE: MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal has a response from current Crew coach Gregg Berhalter, “The Ccub has been approached regarding a potential transfer of goalkeeper Zack Steffen but no deal has been finalized and the club will not be commenting on the specifics of reported offers.”

That isn’t to say Guardiola and Co. wouldn’t send Steffen on loan and keep Arijet Muric as their No. 2, of course.

Reports in England indicate Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has plans to use Steffen as a back-up to Ederson in the second half of the Premier League campaign after a season-ending Achilles injury to Claudio Bravo in August.

The move will earn him some playing time, with Man City in the mix for at least four competitions presently (They’ll have to win a League Cup tie in December).

Whether he remains at City in 2019-20 is another question, especially with World Cup qualifying on the horizon. The 23-year-old had six caps for the USMNT.

I can confirm this. Can also confirm that Paul ruined my Monday afternoon. Lol. https://t.co/QnkjtZEaQn — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) November 26, 2018

