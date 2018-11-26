Silva says Liverpool loss “changed our mentality” as PSG aims for home win

Paris Saint-Germain, like Man City, has lost just once this season.

A perfect 14-0 in Ligue 1, PSG lost to Liverpool and twice drew Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

[ REPORT: Steffen to Man City ]

That puts Thomas Tuchel behind the 8-ball, as PSG’s ambitions are as focused on the UCL as any club outside of Real Madrid.

Now Liverpool’s next, this time at the Parc des Princes, and Thiago Silva says it isn’t about revenge but about survival. From eng.psg.fr:

“I think that match changed our mentality. After that, we showed more concentration, more aggression and we have had more possession since then. In the Champions League, the little details make the difference. In the first leg, conceding that goal in the final seconds was a real shame because we’d played well in the second half. We deserved to equalize and that third goal really hurt. “But we are not looking for revenge, but it will be a decisive match. Victory will put us in a very strong position. We never know what can happen in these matches. We saw Liverpool lose in Belgrade. We recorded a big win over Red Star in the first meeting. We have to be well-prepared.”

PSG are favored to get a result at home, but will be expecting more if Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are fit to pay following injuries that kept them out of the weekend’s league win. Both stars trained on Monday.

Follow @NicholasMendola