UEFA Champions League preview: Manchester rivals can advance

Matchday 5 of the group stage begins Tuesday, with Groups E through H holding a possibility of nearly every knockout round berth getting sewn up.
Two Premier League clubs are included in that group, with Manchester City and Manchester United in different boats.
United needs a win over visiting Young Boys and Valencia to drop points at Juventus. Both of those possibilities are very real, though Young Boys managed a home draw with Valencia in addition to its blowouts losses.
Jose Mourinho is cranking up the pressure. Will his players thrive under it?
City is through with a win at Lyon, though a draw and Hoffenheim dropping points at home to Shakhtar Donetsk would also do the trick. Pep Guardiola insists that it isn’t about avenging City’s only loss of the season, but isn’t it?
Bayern Munich and Ajax can clinch spots coming out of Group E with a point each against Benfica and AEK Athens.
And in Group G, Real Madrid and Roma will either kickoff already safe or tangle knowing the winner is through while a loser could find trouble on the final day (though both are at home on Matchday 6).
Full schedule
AEK Athens vs. Ajax — 12:55 p.m. ET
CSKA Moscow vs. Viktoria Plzen — 12:55 p.m. ET
Roma vs. Real Madrid — 3 p.m. ET
Lyon vs. Man City — 3 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. Valencia — 3 p.m. ET
Manchester United vs. Young Boys — 3 p.m. ET
Bayern Munich vs. Benfica — 3 p.m. ET
Hoffenheim vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — 3 p.m. ET
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says Luis Suarez will be sidelined for two weeks because of a right knee injury.
The club said on Monday Suarez will undergo stem cell treatment on the injury.
Reserve goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and midfielder Arthur also are nursing injuries.
Cillessen has a small muscle tear in his right leg and will be out from two to three weeks. Arthur has an abductor strain that will keep him from playing at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Barcelona earlier said midfielder Rafinha will need surgery because of a torn ligament in his right knee and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.
Rafa Benitez is a happier man now that Newcastle United has rebounded from a historically-poor start to the season, but he’s sounding a lot of the same notes.
The level head which kept the Magpies above water, so to speak, when they opened the season with a murderers’ row of Top Four challengers, remains on a pretty even keel with Newcastle on a four-match unbeaten run which includes three-straight wins.
The latest, a 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday, required resolute defense and collective cool after Burnley pulled a goal back in front of a loud and desperate Turf Moor. From The Chronicle:
“I have said before it will be a long running race,” Benitez said. “It is long distance so we have to carry on.
“Now we have won three in a row. What does that mean? Nothing.”
Well, not really nothing…
“We’re happier and have more confidence, but we still have to keep winning games if we want to stay up. It is the same message now as when we were losing. Keep going, keep doing things in the same way.”
Only Wolves and the top six teams on the table have allowed fewer goals than Newcastle’s 16, and the Magpies now have a four-point advantage on 18th place (good for a little breathing room from the drop zone).
Next up is a challenging visit from West Ham and an even tougher trip to Everton before Wolves visit St. James’ Park. Getting four points from that group of games will be an achievement for Benitez.
Paris Saint-Germain, like Man City, has lost just once this season.
A perfect 14-0 in Ligue 1, PSG lost to Liverpool and twice drew Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.
REPORT: Steffen to Man City
That puts Thomas Tuchel behind the 8-ball, as PSG’s ambitions are as focused on the UCL as any club outside of Real Madrid.
Now Liverpool’s next, this time at the Parc des Princes, and Thiago Silva says it isn’t about revenge but about survival. From eng.psg.fr:
“I think that match changed our mentality. After that, we showed more concentration, more aggression and we have had more possession since then. In the Champions League, the little details make the difference. In the first leg, conceding that goal in the final seconds was a real shame because we’d played well in the second half. We deserved to equalize and that third goal really hurt.
“But we are not looking for revenge, but it will be a decisive match. Victory will put us in a very strong position. We never know what can happen in these matches. We saw Liverpool lose in Belgrade. We recorded a big win over Red Star in the first meeting. We have to be well-prepared.”
PSG are favored to get a result at home, but will be expecting more if Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are fit to pay following injuries that kept them out of the weekend’s league win. Both stars trained on Monday.
Is the next American goalkeeper to become a mainstay in the Premier League going to start the journey at Manchester City?
The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio reports that the Etihad Stadium side sees something in USMNT youngster Zack Steffen, 23, who plies his trade with the Columbus Crew.
The athletic backstop with a penchant for thwarting penalty kicks is said to have a price tag between $7-10 million, and would immediately give City an upgrade at the No. 2 position since Claudio Bravo is injured.
UPDATE: MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal has a response from current Crew coach Gregg Berhalter, “The Club has been approached regarding a potential transfer of goalkeeper Zack Steffen but no deal has been finalized and the club will not be commenting on the specifics of reported offers.”
That isn’t to say Guardiola and Co. wouldn’t send Steffen on loan and keep Arijet Muric as their No. 2, of course.
Reports in England indicate Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has plans to use Steffen as a back-up to Ederson in the second half of the Premier League campaign after a season-ending Achilles injury to Claudio Bravo in August.
The move will earn him some playing time, with Man City in the mix for at least four competitions presently (They’ll have to win a League Cup tie in December).
Whether he remains at City in 2019-20 is another question, especially with World Cup qualifying on the horizon. The 23-year-old had six caps for the USMNT.