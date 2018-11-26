UEFA Champions League preview: Manchester rivals can advance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Matchday 5 of the group stage begins Tuesday, with Groups E through H holding a possibility of nearly every knockout round berth getting sewn up.

[ MORE: Newcastle wins again ]

Two Premier League clubs are included in that group, with Manchester City and Manchester United in different boats.

United needs a win over visiting Young Boys and Valencia to drop points at Juventus. Both of those possibilities are very real, though Young Boys managed a home draw with Valencia in addition to its blowouts losses.

Jose Mourinho is cranking up the pressure. Will his players thrive under it?

City is through with a win at Lyon, though a draw and Hoffenheim dropping points at home to Shakhtar Donetsk would also do the trick. Pep Guardiola insists that it isn’t about avenging City’s only loss of the season, but isn’t it?

[ MORE: JPW’s UCL predictions ]

Bayern Munich and Ajax can clinch spots coming out of Group E with a point each against Benfica and AEK Athens.

And in Group G, Real Madrid and Roma will either kickoff already safe or tangle knowing the winner is through while a loser could find trouble on the final day (though both are at home on Matchday 6).

Full schedule

AEK Athens vs. Ajax — 12:55 p.m. ET

CSKA Moscow vs. Viktoria Plzen — 12:55 p.m. ET

Roma vs. Real Madrid — 3 p.m. ET

Lyon vs. Man City — 3 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Valencia — 3 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Young Boys — 3 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica — 3 p.m. ET

Hoffenheim vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — 3 p.m. ET

Follow @NicholasMendola