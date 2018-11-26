More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Watch Live: Burnley v. Newcastle United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 2:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Burnley host Newcastle United on Monday at Turf Moor (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two teams meet in very different form.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

The hosts have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games, while Newcastle have won two on the trot as Rafael Benitez has turned things around in recent weeks.

Expect this to be a tough, physical battle as the two most northerly PL clubs clash on a chilly November evening.

In team news Burnley have Steven Defour and Robbie Brady in their starting lineup, while Newcastle make one change as Ciaran Clark comes in for Paul Dummett.

LINEUPS

Moody Mourinho cranks up pressure on Man United

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 2:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho has been talking ahead of Manchester United’s pivotal UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday at Old Trafford and he wasn’t particularly happy.

‘What’s new?’ I hear you cry…

[ MORE: UCL predictions, Week 5

Before focusing on the clash against their Swiss opponents, Mourinho was asked in his press conference about the disappointing 0-0 draw at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday as his team are now seven points off the top four in the Premier League.

Following the draw against Palace he criticized the hunger of his players and he has stood by those comments.

“When you see amazing things that the players did that demands that spirit, ambition and pride you believe they have it,” Mourinho said. “But then sometimes you have matches where the profile is a little bit different and obviously you are frustrated. For me it was a pleasure, even against Manchester City where we didn’t recover from the 2-0. Even in that match, you score the first goal and fight for the second and you leave the stadium in a situation where everybody feels that anything could happen. Okay, you lose, but you go with that spirit until the end. When you compare against Crystal Palace it is frustrating.”

“What I want is a team to start strong, not waiting,” Mourinho added. “People think that ‘Jose told them to start slow, Jose told them to play nice and easy to wait and see what happens or to be losing for them to react.’ It is exactly the opposite. I want them to start strong and have a go almost immediately.”

But United’s slow starts have continued to hamper them this season as they are well off the pace in the PL. And although they’re on the verge of reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, it is largely thanks to an improbable away win at Juventus where they rode their luck big time.

With United able to qualify for the knockout rounds tomorrow if they beat Young Boys and Juventus don’t lose to Valencia, Mourinho wants his players to go all-out for victory and treat the game as a knockout match.

“It is not a crucial match because if we don’t win tomorrow, we still don’t depend on other results. We just depend on ourselves. It is not a crucial game. But I want to play from minute one like it is the last chance we have to qualify,” Mourinho said.  I want to play this game as a knockout game, that we have to win tomorrow. The team that I will play tomorrow, I want to put out a team where they can cope well with that happiness with a decisive game. Let’s play this game like a game we have to win.”

Mourinho confirmed that Victor Lindelof will be out for a few weeks, as the Swedish defender needs a scan on a muscle injury and could be out until after the festive period. Matteo Darmian is also missing, but it will be intriguing to look at the lineup Mourinho selects as he suggested there was a lack of physicality in central midfield against Palace. Could the likes of Fred or Marouane Fellaini return?

The combative Portuguese coach also confirmed that United should have no problem when it comes to getting to this home game. They’ve been late for both of their UCL clashes against Valencia and Juventus at Old Trafford this season (due to bad traffic in Manchester) and were fined by UEFA.

“We decide to change hotel. We are not coming from the city center. We are staying at a hotel a few metres away. Information is that things will be much better than last time. If it is not better I walk,” Mourinho added.

As he plans to crank up the pressure on his players to secure a victory against Young Boys, Mourinho was asked if his players prefer to play away rather than at home due to the expectations of United’s 75,000-plus supporters at Old Trafford.

“If you feel pressure, stay at home,” Mourinho said. “If you feel pressure to play matches at home where the people come to support, come on? I never felt pressure to play at home.”

Rafinha to undergo surgery after tearing knee ligament

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 26, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says midfielder Rafinha will need knee surgery and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

The club says tests have confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Rafinha’s left knee. He will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Rafinha got hurt in the team’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The Brazilian had torn a ligament in his right knee in 2015, and had a meniscus injury in the same leg in 2017.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Champions League predictions: Week 5

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

The penultimate week of the UEFA Champions League group stage is here, and there is still plenty to be decided.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool have yet to seal their spot in the UCL last 16, with Liverpool facing a tough trip to PSG in a crunch group game.

Only one spot in the last 16 has been secured across Europe (Barcelona has Group B locked down) as the link below shows you how the tables look with two games to go in each group. For United, Liverpool and Spurs, their participation in the UCL beyond the group stage is in real jeopardy, while Man City know a win in Lyon on Tuesday will secure top spot in the group, while a draw guarantees them a place in the knockout rounds.

[ MORE: Champions League standings

Below are the score predictions for the UCL games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TUESDAY

Group E
Bayern Munich 3-1 Benfica
Athens 0-2 Ajax

Group F
Lyon 2-2 Manchester City
Hoffenheim 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G
CSKA Moscow 2-0 Viktoria Plzen
Roma 2-2 Real Madrid

Group H
Juventus 2-1 Valencia
Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys

WEDNESDAY

Group A
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Monaco
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Club Brugge

Group B
PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Barcelona
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Inter Milan

Group C
Napoli 3-2 Red Star Belgrade
PSG 3-1 Liverpool

Group D
FC Porto 1-1 Schalke
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-1 Galatasaray

Preview: Burnley v. Newcastle United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Burnley have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games
  • Newcastle are winless in their last five top-flight matches against Burnley
  • Magpies aiming for third-straight PL win

Burnley host Newcastle United on Monday at Turf Moor (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two teams meet in very different form.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

The Clarets have failed to win any of their last five games in the Premier League and Sean Dyche‘s men will be concerned by plenty of teams below them in the table picking up wins over the past few days. Burnley are 13 points worse off than they were at this point last season, with the Clarets just one point above the relegation zone.

As for Newcastle, Rafael Benitez’s men have won two on the spin after failing to win any of their opening 10 matches of the season and they’ll look to Salomon Rondon to be the spearhead of their attack.

In team news Burnley will be without center back James Tarkowski who had hernia surgery over the international break, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour should be fit to feature.

Newcastle will be without Paul Dummett, while Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles and Yoshinori Muto all face fitness tests.

What they’re saying…

Sean Dyche on Burnley’s draw with Leicester before the break: “I thought the structure of the side was better. I thought it looked more like what we look like on a consistent level of performance. There’s still more to come. I think we showed a lot of signs of continued belief in the growth, and literal growth in performances, last season, that’s stuttered a bit at the beginning of this season, for many different reasons I feel.”

Rafael Benitez on Newcastle not winning a PL game on a Monday since 2012: “The records are there to be broken, so we have to change that. You change the manager, you change the players, you change the environment, you change the league, you change everything. The record is fine, but it doesn’t matter.”

Prediction
We can expect this to be a physical battle between two teams who will fancy their chances of scoring from set pieces. Newcastle may have a few players with better individual quality than Burnley, but the Clarets have shown signs of shoring things up defensively in recent weeks. A 1-1 draw seems about right for this game.