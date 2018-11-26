More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

What is “the best compliment” for Man City? Pep has an idea

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2018, 4:51 PM EST
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side has plenty of energy as a busy fixture list gets even more grueling, and that the good-looking football will continue for his men.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League rematch with Lyon — City can clinch its spot in the next round in a number of ways — Guardiola says the team will focus on playing its game and let the long-term take care of itself.

And he knows there are plenty of people who would love to see it blow up in their faces. From the Manchester Evening News:

“For the people who don’t love us too much, who use money as an argument, then we have failed if we don’t win the Champions League.

“For the others, especially our fans who say they enjoy watching our games and enjoy what we are doing, I’m pretty sure they won’t have regrets about what these guys have been doing every three days for the last 15 months.

“That is the best compliment, the best success the team can have. But of course we want to qualify, continue our level in the Premier League and arrive in the best possible condition with everybody fit to challenge again to go quite far.”

Lyon is the only team to beat City this season, triumphing 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in September, and Guardiola’s men have only dropped points once since that loss (The 0-0 draw at Liverpool).

Report: Bayern opening would interest Wenger

Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2018, 3:50 PM EST
As Unai Emery sorts the pieces at Arsenal, the club’s legendary boss is reportedly hoping to do the same for another European giant.

Arsene Wenger is hopeful that Bayern Munich will look its way should the Bavarians choose to part ways with new coach Niko Kovac early in its campaign, and Bild reports that Bayern is considering just that.

Bayern is nine points back of first place Borussia Dortmund and even two behind Kovac’s former side, Eintracht Frankfurt, after 12 matches of the Bundesliga season.

The latest setback at the Allianz Arena, a 3-3 draw to newly-promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf after holding leads of 2-0 and 3-1, has many thinking Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge could make a change.

Wenger last managed a club not named Arsenal in 1996 when we led Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight. Before that, he led Monaco and Nancy.

How would Wenger fare at a side like Bayern? It’s difficult to imagine he’d struggle given that the club’s defensive players are quite good, with Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich among those who are not the reason the Bavarians aren’t winning matches like they should.

Watch Live: Burnley v. Newcastle United

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 2:36 PM EST
Burnley host Newcastle United on Monday at Turf Moor (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two teams meet in very different form.

The hosts have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games, while Newcastle have won two on the trot as Rafael Benitez has turned things around in recent weeks.

Expect this to be a tough, physical battle as the two most northerly PL clubs clash on a chilly November evening.

In team news Burnley have Steven Defour and Robbie Brady in their starting lineup, while Newcastle make one change as Ciaran Clark comes in for Paul Dummett.

LINEUPS

Moody Mourinho cranks up pressure on Man United

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2018, 2:01 PM EST
Jose Mourinho has been talking ahead of Manchester United’s pivotal UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday at Old Trafford and he wasn’t particularly happy.

‘What’s new?’ I hear you cry…

Before focusing on the clash against their Swiss opponents, Mourinho was asked in his press conference about the disappointing 0-0 draw at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday as his team are now seven points off the top four in the Premier League.

Following the draw against Palace he criticized the hunger of his players and he has stood by those comments.

“When you see amazing things that the players did that demands that spirit, ambition and pride you believe they have it,” Mourinho said. “But then sometimes you have matches where the profile is a little bit different and obviously you are frustrated. For me it was a pleasure, even against Manchester City where we didn’t recover from the 2-0. Even in that match, you score the first goal and fight for the second and you leave the stadium in a situation where everybody feels that anything could happen. Okay, you lose, but you go with that spirit until the end. When you compare against Crystal Palace it is frustrating.”

“What I want is a team to start strong, not waiting,” Mourinho added. “People think that ‘Jose told them to start slow, Jose told them to play nice and easy to wait and see what happens or to be losing for them to react.’ It is exactly the opposite. I want them to start strong and have a go almost immediately.”

But United’s slow starts have continued to hamper them this season as they are well off the pace in the PL. And although they’re on the verge of reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, it is largely thanks to an improbable away win at Juventus where they rode their luck big time.

With United able to qualify for the knockout rounds tomorrow if they beat Young Boys and Juventus don’t lose to Valencia, Mourinho wants his players to go all-out for victory and treat the game as a knockout match.

“It is not a crucial match because if we don’t win tomorrow, we still don’t depend on other results. We just depend on ourselves. It is not a crucial game. But I want to play from minute one like it is the last chance we have to qualify,” Mourinho said.  I want to play this game as a knockout game, that we have to win tomorrow. The team that I will play tomorrow, I want to put out a team where they can cope well with that happiness with a decisive game. Let’s play this game like a game we have to win.”

Mourinho confirmed that Victor Lindelof will be out for a few weeks, as the Swedish defender needs a scan on a muscle injury and could be out until after the festive period. Matteo Darmian is also missing, but it will be intriguing to look at the lineup Mourinho selects as he suggested there was a lack of physicality in central midfield against Palace. Could the likes of Fred or Marouane Fellaini return?

The combative Portuguese coach also confirmed that United should have no problem when it comes to getting to this home game. They’ve been late for both of their UCL clashes against Valencia and Juventus at Old Trafford this season (due to bad traffic in Manchester) and were fined by UEFA.

“We decide to change hotel. We are not coming from the city center. We are staying at a hotel a few metres away. Information is that things will be much better than last time. If it is not better I walk,” Mourinho added.

As he plans to crank up the pressure on his players to secure a victory against Young Boys, Mourinho was asked if his players prefer to play away rather than at home due to the expectations of United’s 75,000-plus supporters at Old Trafford.

“If you feel pressure, stay at home,” Mourinho said. “If you feel pressure to play matches at home where the people come to support, come on? I never felt pressure to play at home.”

Rafinha to undergo surgery after tearing knee ligament

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 26, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says midfielder Rafinha will need knee surgery and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

The club says tests have confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Rafinha’s left knee. He will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Rafinha got hurt in the team’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The Brazilian had torn a ligament in his right knee in 2015, and had a meniscus injury in the same leg in 2017.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports