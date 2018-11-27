Arsenal’s Europa League match in Ukraine moved due to Russian attack

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stay safe, Arsenal fans who chose to travel for Thursday’s Europa League match against FC Vorskla in Ukraine.

The Russian military has attacked Ukrainian ships, leading to martial law in parts of Ukraine, and UEFA has stepped in to move the match to a safer part of the nation.

From UEFA.com:

UEFA’s Emergency Panel has today taken the decision to relocate FC Vorskla’s UEFA Europa League group stage match against Arsenal FC from the city of Poltava, following the introduction of martial law into certain regions in Ukraine.

Arsenal says it’s working to make sure supporters are directed safely.

“We are currently working closely with UEFA and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of all our supporters who have, and will be travelling to Ukraine for this match.”

Problems for soccer clubs in Ukraine due to conflicts with Russia are nothing new.

