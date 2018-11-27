More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Champions League preview: Liverpool, Spurs face giants

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Champions League could have 15 of 16 knockout round berths decided by the conclusion of Wednesday’s matches, though Tottenham Hotspur is certainly hoping that’s not the case.

Spurs host Inter Milan in a must-win match at Wembley Stadium, having lost at the San Siro on the second match day. Spurs are three points behind Inter in Group B, six behind Barcelona, and the first tiebreaker is head-to-head results.

[ MORE: Leicester advances in League Cup ]

Mauricio Pochettino is striking all the right notes as Spurs hope to build on a masterful victory over Chelsea on Saturday. From Spurs’ official site:

“The most important thing is to try to replicate the same performance and attitude that we had against Chelsea. We have no excuse not to behave or perform in the same way and with the same attitude.

“We know very well that it’s not easy to play every single game in your best way but with the right attitude, everything is possible. It should be a good example to keep going, to be consistent and it’s clear that playing that way we can achieve the things we want.”

Liverpool cannot be eliminated on Wednesday, but Jurgen Klopp‘s men can advance to the knockout rounds with a defeat of Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet a win is doubly important at the Parc des Princes; Not only would it mean that PSG cannot catch the Reds in Group C, it would open the door to equal footing with Manchester United the next match week.

The Red Devils head to Anfield on Dec. 16, four days after their final group stage match, but Manchester United knows it’s on to the next round and could only win Group H with a win and an unlikely Juventus loss to Young Boys in Switzerland.

Liverpool will have something big to play for in its midweek match against Napoli. It’ll either be for Group H, or the second spot in the group. But the former is obviously preferable to the latter, and Klopp may prioritize the league to being a seeded team for the knockout rounds.

Then again, there’s little need for motivation. This is the Champions League, in Paris, against star-studded PSG. Here is Klopp:

“We are here, we didn’t ever think negatively about it, we were looking forward to the game in Paris. We don’t play here very often and it’s a big task. It’s just really exciting and the more difficult it is, the more I enjoy the preparation because you have to think about pretty much everything: how to defend this and that, how to avoid this and that, and how to play football yourself because that’s the most important thing.

“It is a thing Paris is not used to that much in the league because they are so dominant – we have to make sure that they are not that dominant against us. When we have our possession we [have to] do something smart with that. That’s all in two training sessions, actually one, today. The weather was not too good in Liverpool but the boys were 100 per cent focused for 60, 70 minutes on the pitch, fully concentrated and hopefully you can see that tomorrow night.”

Full Wednesday slate

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Galatasaray — 12:55 p.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. AS Monaco — 12:55 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge — 3 p.m. ET
PSG vs. Liverpool — 3 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade — 3 p.m. ET
PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona — 3 p.m. ET
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Inter Milan — 3 p.m. ET
Porto vs. Schalke — 3 p.m. ET

Champions League wrap: Onward for 7 dreamers

AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 7:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Seven of eight potential knockout round berths were sewn up Tuesday on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bayern Munich 5-1 Benfica

The old guard was roaring for Bayern, as the first of Robert Lewandowski’s two goals was his 50th Champions League goal for Bayern. He joined Arjen Robben in recording a double, and Franck Ribery also scored in the win.

Benfica will head to the Europa League.

AEK Athens 0-2 Ajax

Ajax is back in the knockout rounds after a Dusan Tadic double gave them an away win and second place in the group after of a Dec. 12 visit from leaders Bayern.

Group E
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 12 2 10 2-1-0 2-0-0 13
Ajax 5 3 2 0 8 2 6 2-0-0 1-2-0 11
Benfica 5 1 1 3 5 11 -6 0-1-1 1-0-2 4
AEK Athens 5 0 0 5 2 12 -10 0-0-3 0-0-2 0

Lyon 2-2 Manchester CityRECAP

End-to-end action in France, where Pep Guardiola‘s men twice trailed to Maxwel Cornet goals (the first one a stunner). But Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero headed home equalizers off set pieces as Man City avoided a series sweep and advanced to the knockout rounds along with their hosts.

Hoffenheim 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Taison’s second goal of the match marched Shakhtar Donetsk into third place in the group as Hoffenheim’s rally from a 2-0 deficit wasn’t enough in the end. Ismaily and Taison scored a minute apart in the first half, but Andrej Kramaric had it 2-1 two minutes later and Steven Zuber leveled the score before halftime.

Group F
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Manchester City 5 3 1 1 14 5 9 1-0-1 2-1-0 10
Lyon 5 1 4 0 11 10 1 0-3-0 1-1-0 7
Shakhtar Donetsk 5 1 2 2 7 15 -8 0-1-1 1-1-1 5
1899 Hoffenheim 5 0 3 2 10 12 -2 0-1-2 0-2-0 3

CSKA Moscow 1-2 Viktoria Plzen

Nikola Vlasic‘s 10th minute penalty was all the hosts could muster, as Roman Prochazka and Lukas Hejda scored second half goals to keep Viktoria’s Europa League hopes alive.

Roma 0-2 Real Madrid

CSKA’s loss was Roma’s and Real’s gain, as both clubs knew they had qualified for the knockout rounds before they kicked off in Italy. Gareth Bale scored just after halftime then helped Lucas Vazquez put the match to bed in the 59th minute.

Group G
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Real Madrid 5 4 0 1 12 2 10 2-0-0 2-0-1 12
Roma 5 3 0 2 10 6 4 2-0-1 1-0-1 9
Viktoria Plzen 5 1 1 3 5 15 -10 0-1-1 1-0-2 4
CSKA Moscow 5 1 1 3 5 9 -4 1-0-2 0-1-1 4

Juventus 1-0 Valencia

Mario Mandzukic’s 59th minute goal made sure Valencia dropped the points necessary to open the door for Manchester United.

Manchester United 1-0 Young BoysRECAP

David De Gea made a spectacular reaction save minutes before Marouane Fellaini saved United blushes and clinched a spot in the next round for the Red Devils.

Group H
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away  

PTS
Juventus 5 4 0 1 8 2 6 2-0-1 2-0-0 12
Manchester United 5 3 1 1 6 2 4 1-1-1 2-0-0 10
València 5 1 2 2 4 5 -1 1-0-1 0-2-1 5
Young Boys 5 0 1 4 2 11 -9 0-1-1 0-0-3 1

Leicester outlasts Saints, advances in League Cup

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 6:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

Nampalys Mendy scored the decisive penalty kick as Leicester City beat Southampton in the League Cup, 6-5, after a scoreless 90 minutes.

[ MORE: Man Utd beats Young Boys ]

Manolo Gabbiadini‘s kick was saved by Leicester’s Danny Ward before Mendy bagged the winner, setting up a date with Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

The match was delayed three weeks following the death of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Foxes will host City on either Dec. 18 or 19.

This year’s tournament is guaranteed to have a lower tier side in the semifinals, with Tony Pulis‘ Middlesbrough hosting League One’s Burton Albion on Dec. 18.

League Cup quarterfinals (Dec. 18-19)
Arsenal vs. Spurs
Leicester vs. Man City
Middlesbrough vs. Burton Albion
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Mourinho smashes drinks holder, preens after Man United triumph

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 5:32 PM EST
1 Comment

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is fired up, and he’s happy to tell his critics about his resume.

As if they didn’t know.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 1-0 Young Boys ]

For a while, United looked set for a pressure-packed UEFA Champions League group stage finale at Valencia as Young Boys held firm against the hosts at Old Trafford, and the critics were indeed sharpening their knives as the 0-0 score line stretched into stoppage time.

But that’s when Mou’s old pal Marouane Fellaini scored to secure passage to the knockout rounds.

“For some of my lovers, I just want to say for the ones that like stats: 14 seasons in the Champions League, 14 times qualified through the group phases,” Mourinho said. “Never one of my teams stayed behind in the group phase. The season I didn’t play Champions League, I won the Europa League.”

To be fair to Mou, he also acknowledged David De Gea bailing United out with an unreal save. From the BBC:

“We lost too many chances, crucial ones in crucial moments. This is the kind of game if you score in the first minute you normally go for a different performance. You could pay with a draw and with a defeat too. David de Gea only had one save but it looks a phenomenal save, a save that best goalkeeper in the world does and gives his team the possibility to win the match.”

As if that wasn’t enough, his match-winning celebration was already inescapable on social media.

The energy drink-smashing Portuguese manager (see below) is ready for his next challenge, and his side will get to take it easy in Valencia on Dec. 12 and focus on a visit to Liverpool four days later.

Fellaini the hero as Man United advances

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 5:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Samson, he ain’t.

Newly-shorn Marouane Fellaini scored a stoppage time winner to send Manchester United into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League following a 1-0 win over Young Boys at Old Trafford.

The win means United will not need a result against Valencia in Spain, as Jose Mourinho’s men left it extremely late. Mourinho smashed a drink container in celebration.

David De Gea made an insane save in the second half, as United needed every minute to outlast its Swiss visitors.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Jesse Lingard almost had United on the board when his deflected shot wrongfooted goalkeeper David von Ballmoos but missed the frame.

And Fred had a chance to make it 1-0 before halftime, but Marcus Rashford‘s terrific dribble was not met by an equal pass and Fred couldn’t get his effort on goal.

Marouane Fellaini skyed a chance over goal in the second half after Lingard’s work led to an open goal.

Young Boys felt it possible to get a winner as the scoreless match continued, with David De Gea making an outstanding deflected save on Michel Aebischer.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]