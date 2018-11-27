Copa Libertadores final to be played outside of Argentina

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American soccer, have announced that if the 2018 Copa Libertadores final second leg does take place, it will do so outside of Argentina on either December 8 or 9.

Boca are refusing to play the game and want the Copa Libertadores, the top continental club competition in South America, to be awarded to them due to River Plate not being able to control their fans.

It appears that will not be the case and CONMEBOL want the second leg to go ahead.

Saturday’s second leg between arch rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors — the first leg at Boca ended 2-2 after an initial one-day delay due to heavy rain in Buenos Aires — at River’s Monumental was delayed until Sunday after River’s fans attacked the Boca team bus.

The game was then postponed on Sunday as CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez met with both clubs to try and find a solution.

For extra context as to how big this game is, imagine Liverpool playing Manchester United or Real Madrid facing Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final. River versus Boca was billed as the biggest game in the 127-year history of Argentine soccer.

In a statement released on their website, CONMEBOL said that the game would take place “as soon as possible” and they will make the arrangements regarding safety.

Miami is vying to host the game, while Paraguay, Brazil and Italy have also said they would be willing to stage the huge match. Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium hosts a Dolphins game against the New England Patriots in the NFL on Dec. 9, so the game would have to be on Dec. 8.

Below is the statement from CONMEBOL in full.

Nota entregada por el Presidente de la CONMEBOL a los presidentes de los clubes River Plate y Boca Juniors en la reunión del martes 27 en la sede la de CONMEBOL, en Paraguay. pic.twitter.com/qNBYTRZXx6 — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) November 27, 2018

