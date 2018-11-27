Fellaini the hero as Man United advances

Samson, he ain’t.
Newly-shorn Marouane Fellaini scored a stoppage time winner to send Manchester United into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League following a 1-0 win over Young Boys at Old Trafford.
The win means United will not need a result against Valencia in Spain, as Jose Mourinho’s men left it extremely late. Mourinho smashed a drink container in celebration.
David De Gea made an insane save in the second half, as United needed every minute to outlast its Swiss visitors.
Jesse Lingard almost had United on the board when his deflected shot wrongfooted goalkeeper David von Ballmoos but missed the frame.
And Fred had a chance to make it 1-0 before halftime, but Marcus Rashford‘s terrific dribble was not met by an equal pass and Fred couldn’t get his effort on goal.
Marouane Fellaini skyed a chance over goal in the second half after Lingard’s work led to an open goal.
Young Boys felt it possible to get a winner as the scoreless match continued, with David De Gea making an outstanding deflected save on Michel Aebischer.
