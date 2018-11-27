More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Jon Super

Fellaini the hero as Man United advances

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 5:01 PM EST
Samson, he ain’t.

Newly-shorn Marouane Fellaini scored a stoppage time winner to send Manchester United into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League following a 1-0 win over Young Boys at Old Trafford.

The win means United will not need a result against Valencia in Spain, as Jose Mourinho’s men left it extremely late. Mourinho smashed a drink container in celebration.

David De Gea made an insane save in the second half, as United needed every minute to outlast its Swiss visitors.

Jesse Lingard almost had United on the board when his deflected shot wrongfooted goalkeeper David von Ballmoos but missed the frame.

And Fred had a chance to make it 1-0 before halftime, but Marcus Rashford‘s terrific dribble was not met by an equal pass and Fred couldn’t get his effort on goal.

Marouane Fellaini skyed a chance over goal in the second half after Lingard’s work led to an open goal.

Young Boys felt it possible to get a winner as the scoreless match continued, with David De Gea making an outstanding deflected save on Michel Aebischer.

Leicester outlasts Saints, advances in League Cup

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 6:38 PM EST
Nampalys Mendy scored the decisive penalty kick as Leicester City beat Southampton in the League Cup, 6-5, after a scoreless 90 minutes.

Manolo Gabbiadini‘s kick was saved by Leicester’s Danny Ward before Mendy bagged the winner, setting up a date with Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

The match was delayed three weeks following the death of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Foxes will host City on either Dec. 18 or 19.

This year’s tournament is guaranteed to have a lower tier side in the semifinals, with Tony Pulis‘ Middlesbrough hosting League One’s Burton Albion on Dec. 18.

League Cup quarterfinals (Dec. 18-19)
Arsenal vs. Spurs
Leicester vs. Man City
Middlesbrough vs. Burton Albion
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Mourinho smashes drinks holder, preens after Man United triumph

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 5:32 PM EST
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is fired up, and he’s happy to tell his critics about his resume.

As if they didn’t know.

For a while, United looked set for a pressure-packed UEFA Champions League group stage finale at Valencia as Young Boys held firm against the hosts at Old Trafford, and the critics were indeed sharpening their knives as the 0-0 score line stretched into stoppage time.

But that’s when Mou’s old pal Marouane Fellaini scored to secure passage to the knockout rounds.

“For some of my lovers, I just want to say for the ones that like stats: 14 seasons in the Champions League, 14 times qualified through the group phases,” Mourinho said. “Never one of my teams stayed behind in the group phase. The season I didn’t play Champions League, I won the Europa League.”

To be fair to Mou, he also acknowledged David De Gea bailing United out with an unreal save. From the BBC:

“We lost too many chances, crucial ones in crucial moments. This is the kind of game if you score in the first minute you normally go for a different performance. You could pay with a draw and with a defeat too. David de Gea only had one save but it looks a phenomenal save, a save that best goalkeeper in the world does and gives his team the possibility to win the match.”

As if that wasn’t enough, his match-winning celebration was already inescapable on social media.

The energy drink-smashing Portuguese manager (see below) is ready for his next challenge, and his side will get to take it easy in Valencia on Dec. 12 and focus on a visit to Liverpool four days later.

Man City clinches Champions League knockout round berth

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
  • Lyon takes 5 of 6 pts from City
  • City clinches knockout round spot
  • Laporte, Aguero score equalizers

Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero each scored as Manchester City overcame a pair of Maxwel Cornet goals to reach the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with a 2-2 draw at Lyon on Tuesday.

City will host Hoffenheim in the final group stage match, but will likely show a second-choice side as the match in sandwiched between Premier League encounters against Chelsea and Everton.

Lyon had two big early chances, the more alarming when Maxwel Cornet’s faulty first touch while unmarked atop the six allowed Aymeric Laporte to block his shot for a corner.

Cornet hit the frame in the 43rd minute with a bounding scissor kick. Man City came through with a good chance just before halftime, as  Anthony Lopes stretched to collect Riyad Mahrez‘s low effort.

Cornet made amends for his early miss with a thriller of a finish in the 55th minute, giving Lyon a deserved advantage.

A quick restart put memphis Memphis Depay atop the 18, and his cross to the other side of the box was settled by Cornet. His long distance shot to a slight turn around a flying Ederson to make it 1-0.

Sergio Aguero saw a 58th minute header saved by Lopes as City found a moment, and Laporte got his equalizer when David Silva passed the ball across goal. The header was far from simple, as Laporte craned his neck to power a header past Lopes.

The Lyon goalkeeper nearly spilled a rebound over the line within a minute, but it remained 1-1.

But Cornet did it again, shouldering off Laporte to beat Ederson off a terrific through ball.

That’s when Man City answered a second time, with Aguero’s remarkable header off a Mahrez corner kick leaving Lopes out to dry.

Arsenal’s Europa League match in Ukraine moved due to Russian attack

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
Stay safe, Arsenal fans who chose to travel for Thursday’s Europa League match against FC Vorskla in Ukraine.

The Russian military has attacked Ukrainian ships, leading to martial law in parts of Ukraine, and UEFA has stepped in to move the match to a safer part of the nation.

From UEFA.com:

UEFA’s Emergency Panel has today taken the decision to relocate FC Vorskla’s UEFA Europa League group stage match against Arsenal FC from the city of Poltava, following the introduction of martial law into certain regions in Ukraine.

Arsenal says it’s working to make sure supporters are directed safely.

“We are currently working closely with UEFA and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of all our supporters who have, and will be travelling to Ukraine for this match.”

Problems for soccer clubs in Ukraine due to conflicts with Russia are nothing new.