AP Photo/Jon Super

Fellaini the hero as Man Utd advances

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 5:01 PM EST
Samson, he ain’t.

Newly-shorn Marouane Fellaini scored a stoppage time winner to send Manchester United into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League following a 1-0 win over Young Boys at Old Trafford.

The win means United will not need a result against Valencia in Spain, as Jose Mourinho’s men left it extremely late. Mourinho smashed a drink container in celebration.

David De Gea made an insane save in the second half, as United needed every minute to outlast its Swiss visitors.

Jesse Lingard almost had United on the board when his deflected shot wrongfooted goalkeeper David von Ballmoos but missed the frame.

And Fred had a chance to make it 1-0 before halftime, but Marcus Rashford‘s terrific dribble was not met by an equal pass and Fred couldn’t get his effort on goal.

Marouane Fellaini skyed a chance over goal in the second half after Lingard’s work led to an open goal.

Young Boys felt it possible to get a winner as the scoreless match continued, with David De Gea making an outstanding deflected save on Michel Aebischer.

Man City clinches Champions League knockout round berth

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
  • Lyon takes 5 of 6 pts from City
  • City clinches knockout round spot
  • Laporte, Aguero score equalizers

Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero each scored as Manchester City overcame a pair of Maxwel Cornet goals to reach the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with a 2-2 draw at Lyon on Tuesday.

City will host Hoffenheim in the final group stage match, but will likely show a second-choice side as the match in sandwiched between Premier League encounters against Chelsea and Everton.

Lyon had two big early chances, the more alarming when Maxwel Cornet’s faulty first touch while unmarked atop the six allowed Aymeric Laporte to block his shot for a corner.

Cornet hit the frame in the 43rd minute with a bounding scissor kick. Man City came through with a good chance just before halftime, as  Anthony Lopes stretched to collect Riyad Mahrez‘s low effort.

Cornet made amends for his early miss with a thriller of a finish in the 55th minute, giving Lyon a deserved advantage.

A quick restart put memphis Memphis Depay atop the 18, and his cross to the other side of the box was settled by Cornet. His long distance shot to a slight turn around a flying Ederson to make it 1-0.

Sergio Aguero saw a 58th minute header saved by Lopes as City found a moment, and Laporte got his equalizer when David Silva passed the ball across goal. The header was far from simple, as Laporte craned his neck to power a header past Lopes.

The Lyon goalkeeper nearly spilled a rebound over the line within a minute, but it remained 1-1.

But Cornet did it again, shouldering off Laporte to beat Ederson off a terrific through ball.

That’s when Man City answered a second time, with Aguero’s remarkable header off a Mahrez corner kick leaving Lopes out to dry.

Arsenal’s Europa League match in Ukraine moved due to Russian attack

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
Stay safe, Arsenal fans who chose to travel for Thursday’s Europa League match against FC Vorskla in Ukraine.

The Russian military has attacked Ukrainian ships, leading to martial law in parts of Ukraine, and UEFA has stepped in to move the match to a safer part of the nation.

From UEFA.com:

UEFA’s Emergency Panel has today taken the decision to relocate FC Vorskla’s UEFA Europa League group stage match against Arsenal FC from the city of Poltava, following the introduction of martial law into certain regions in Ukraine.

Arsenal says it’s working to make sure supporters are directed safely.

“We are currently working closely with UEFA and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of all our supporters who have, and will be travelling to Ukraine for this match.”

Problems for soccer clubs in Ukraine due to conflicts with Russia are nothing new.

WATCH: Electrifying solo goal paces Robben’s brace

Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
Arjen Robben’s still embarrassing defenders at age 34.

The Dutch wizard scored a pair of first-half goals in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match with Benfica, and both were top class.

Four players had a shot to thwart Robben’s dribble a dozen minutes into the match, but he made his way through all of them before taking a cut away from the goal to swerve a shot across and into the goal.

We mean, wow.

The second was more about his shot than how he got there, with Robben again coming from the left to deliver a 15-yard shot inside the near post.

UCL, LIVE: Man United, Man City can reach last 16

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 27, 2018, 1:54 PM EST
Both Manchester clubs are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday, and both can secure their place in the knockout rounds.

Manchester City head to Lyon knowing a draw will secure a spot in the last 16 and a win will hand them top spot in Group F. Man United host Young Boys of Bern knowing a win coupled with anything other than Valencia beating Juventus will see them out of the group stage.

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have had great success in this competition before and despite United’s struggles in the Premier League and City on top and still unbeaten, both will be aiming to make a deep run in Europe this season.

Elsewhere, Roma host Real Madrid in what promises to be a great game and Juventus clash with Valencia with the latter knowing they must win to set up a potentially huge final group game with Manchester United

Click on the link above to follow the action live. While below is the look at the full schedule for Tuesday, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

