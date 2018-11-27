Leicester outlasts Saints, advances in League Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is fired up, and he’s happy to tell his critics about his resume.

As if they didn’t know.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 1-0 Young Boys ]

For a while, United looked set for a pressure-packed UEFA Champions League group stage finale at Valencia as Young Boys held firm against the hosts at Old Trafford, and the critics were indeed sharpening their knives as the 0-0 score line stretched into stoppage time.

But that’s when Mou’s old pal Marouane Fellaini scored to secure passage to the knockout rounds.

“For some of my lovers, I just want to say for the ones that like stats: 14 seasons in the Champions League, 14 times qualified through the group phases,” Mourinho said. “Never one of my teams stayed behind in the group phase. The season I didn’t play Champions League, I won the Europa League.”

To be fair to Mou, he also acknowledged David De Gea bailing United out with an unreal save. From the BBC:

“We lost too many chances, crucial ones in crucial moments. This is the kind of game if you score in the first minute you normally go for a different performance. You could pay with a draw and with a defeat too. David de Gea only had one save but it looks a phenomenal save, a save that best goalkeeper in the world does and gives his team the possibility to win the match.”

As if that wasn’t enough, his match-winning celebration was already inescapable on social media.

The energy drink-smashing Portuguese manager (see below) is ready for his next challenge, and his side will get to take it easy in Valencia on Dec. 12 and focus on a visit to Liverpool four days later.

