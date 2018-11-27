Liverpool could be without Sadio Mane

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool could be without star forward Sadio Mane for their crucial UEFA Champions League trip to face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Mane is suffering from an illness ahead of Liverpool flying to Paris on Tuesday.

Mane was seen taking part in a light session on Tuesday and he will travel with the squad to Paris despite his illness.

Sadio Mane training at Melwood ahead of #LFC travelling to Paris. Joe Gomez is out there too. pic.twitter.com/kNCP08nlCe — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) November 27, 2018

It is believed Mane could still play in the game at PSG as Liverpool will give him as long as possible to recover for the huge Group C clash.

A win for Liverpool coupled with a win for Napoli against Red Star Belgrade would mean Jurgen Klopp‘s side reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Mane signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool last week and the Senegalese winger has been a revelation since he arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2016, while this season he has scored seven goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.

His raw pace and direct style of play compliments Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah perfectly and if one of Liverpool’s fab three are missing against PSG, the French giants will fancy their chances in the Parcs des Princes a little more.

