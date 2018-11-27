Liverpool could be without Sadio Mane

Liverpool could be without star forward Sadio Mane for their crucial UEFA Champions League trip to face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
According to multiple reports, Mane is suffering from an illness ahead of Liverpool flying to Paris on Tuesday.
Mane was seen taking part in a light session on Tuesday and he will travel with the squad to Paris despite his illness.
It is believed Mane could still play in the game at PSG as Liverpool will give him as long as possible to recover for the huge Group C clash.
A win for Liverpool coupled with a win for Napoli against Red Star Belgrade would mean Jurgen Klopp‘s side reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
Mane signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool last week and the Senegalese winger has been a revelation since he arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2016, while this season he has scored seven goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.
His raw pace and direct style of play compliments Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah perfectly and if one of Liverpool’s fab three are missing against PSG, the French giants will fancy their chances in the Parcs des Princes a little more.
ZURICH (AP) FIFA-appointed human rights experts want the soccer body to set Iran a deadline for ending a ban on women attending games.
The FIFA Human Rights Advisory Board says “FIFA should be explicit” giving the Iranian soccer federation a timetable to comply, and should warn of “anticipated sanctions if it does not.”
FIFA’s statutes prohibit gender discrimination, though its leaders typically avoid publicly criticizing Iran’s government. This month, several hundred mostly selected women were allowed to watch the Asian Champions League final in Tehran.
In the board’s annual report, FIFA says it will extend the eight-member panel’s mandate through 2020.
The expert group points to “consistent progress that FIFA is making across a range of issues,” and plans to focus its next report on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Matchday 5 of the group stage begins Tuesday, with Groups E through H holding a possibility of nearly every knockout round berth getting sewn up.
Two Premier League clubs are included in that group, with Manchester City and Manchester United in different boats.
United needs a win over visiting Young Boys and Valencia to drop points at Juventus. Both of those possibilities are very real, though Young Boys managed a home draw with Valencia in addition to its blowouts losses.
Jose Mourinho is cranking up the pressure. Will his players thrive under it?
City is through with a win at Lyon, though a draw and Hoffenheim dropping points at home to Shakhtar Donetsk would also do the trick. Pep Guardiola insists that it isn’t about avenging City’s only loss of the season, but isn’t it?
Bayern Munich and Ajax can clinch spots coming out of Group E with a point each against Benfica and AEK Athens.
And in Group G, Real Madrid and Roma will either kickoff already safe or tangle knowing the winner is through while a loser could find trouble on the final day (though both are at home on Matchday 6).
Full schedule
AEK Athens vs. Ajax — 12:55 p.m. ET
CSKA Moscow vs. Viktoria Plzen — 12:55 p.m. ET
Roma vs. Real Madrid — 3 p.m. ET
Lyon vs. Man City — 3 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. Valencia — 3 p.m. ET
Manchester United vs. Young Boys — 3 p.m. ET
Bayern Munich vs. Benfica — 3 p.m. ET
Hoffenheim vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — 3 p.m. ET
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says Luis Suarez will be sidelined for two weeks because of a right knee injury.
The club said on Monday Suarez will undergo stem cell treatment on the injury.
Reserve goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and midfielder Arthur also are nursing injuries.
Cillessen has a small muscle tear in his right leg and will be out from two to three weeks. Arthur has an abductor strain that will keep him from playing at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Barcelona earlier said midfielder Rafinha will need surgery because of a torn ligament in his right knee and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.
Rafa Benitez is a happier man now that Newcastle United has rebounded from a historically-poor start to the season, but he’s sounding a lot of the same notes.
The level head which kept the Magpies above water, so to speak, when they opened the season with a murderers’ row of Top Four challengers, remains on a pretty even keel with Newcastle on a four-match unbeaten run which includes three-straight wins.
The latest, a 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday, required resolute defense and collective cool after Burnley pulled a goal back in front of a loud and desperate Turf Moor. From The Chronicle:
“I have said before it will be a long running race,” Benitez said. “It is long distance so we have to carry on.
“Now we have won three in a row. What does that mean? Nothing.”
Well, not really nothing…
“We’re happier and have more confidence, but we still have to keep winning games if we want to stay up. It is the same message now as when we were losing. Keep going, keep doing things in the same way.”
Only Wolves and the top six teams on the table have allowed fewer goals than Newcastle’s 16, and the Magpies now have a four-point advantage on 18th place (good for a little breathing room from the drop zone).
Next up is a challenging visit from West Ham and an even tougher trip to Everton before Wolves visit St. James’ Park. Getting four points from that group of games will be an achievement for Benitez.