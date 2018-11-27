More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Pep pleased as scrappy Man City moves on

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Pep Guardiola was pretty happy with his Manchester City after they came back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to draw Lyon on Tuesday and earn a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

“Always you think ‘how will we react in that situation?’ [going behind] and always we have shown a huge personality,” he said. “We did it. We were strong in this situation.”

Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero were the goal scorers for City, which is atop Lyon by three points and five ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Lyon is the only team to beat City this year, and the French side has taken 4 of 6 points home and away.

“People say the French league is just PSG, PSG – people all the time say that, but people are so wrong. Always in my career when I play against French teams always, they are so physical. That’s why they are World Cup winners.

“All of them are so strong; They’re fast and it is so complicated. That’s why I give a lot of credit on our performance today. The Champions League is so complicated. Important teams like, for example, Inter, or Tottenham or Liverpool or Napoli or PSG…one of them will be out. That shows how tough it is.”

City was certainly missing Kevin De Bruyne on Tuesday, and the match had a breakneck feel. The point was a solid one for Pep’s men.

Steffen to Man City would be worth the risk for USMNT GK

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 10:03 PM EST
Zack Steffen is 23 years old, the winner of the 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award, and ready to take a second shot at success in a top European league.

The Columbus Crew and USMNT backstop seems likely to join Manchester City on Jan. 1, a destination which has caused significant (and misunderstood) consternation amongst American fans.

The question uttered most often seems to be, “Why would the presumed No. 1 USMNT goalkeeper go somewhere to be a No. 2?”

The other criticism of the move seems to be, “He’s just going to go on loan to” one of City’s sister clubs like NAC Breda in the Eredivisie.

The answer to the first question is easy. The second? Maybe just as much so.

First off, Manchester City is in a goalkeeping quandary. It has already had to recall Arijanet Muric from a loan stint after losing Claudio Bravo to injury on the heels of selling Angus Gunn to Southampton in August.

Should City defeat Leicester in December’s League Cup quarterfinals, the club will be in four competitions once Steffen arrives and get up to speed. Even if Guardiola is cautious, it’s likely that Steffen will play in League Cup and FA Cup matches during a time he would otherwise be on his proverbial, or actual, couch.

He’ll also be training every day with one of the best teams in the world, something certain to improve his footwork in distribution as he looks to fend off challenges to his No. 1 national team spot from Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath and others.

It’s been well-noted that Tim Howard was 23 when he began his 13-year European journey with Manchester United and Everton, although it’s much different as Alex Ferguson was ready to take the No. 1 shirt from Fabian Barthez and give it to Howard (although he pulled it back one year later).

Steffen left the University of Maryland to join Freiburg in the Bundesliga, but couldn’t get playing time. Now he goes back a bit wiser and with a lot more experience.

It’s a tough road for goalkeepers unless they are entrenched somewhere. It’s unlikely that Steffen is going unseat Ederson, but you can be sure City is only going to loan him to a place where he’ll have a legit chance at winning the No. 1.

And if he can’t win the No. 1 job there? Well, guess what USMNT fans? You’ve got much bigger problems if no one can unseat him.

Finally, what if he stays the backup at City, and isn’t playing week-in and week-out? Bravo is 35, and could be gone. Muric is no guarantee to improve enough to unseat him, and Bravo played 19 matches as a healthy backup to Ederson last season.

Finally, he’s going to get a massive raise. That’s not a small thing, and certainly nothing anyone should begrudge him.

Champions League preview: Liverpool, Spurs face giants

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
The Champions League could have 15 of 16 knockout round berths decided by the conclusion of Wednesday’s matches, though Tottenham Hotspur is certainly hoping that’s not the case.

Spurs host Inter Milan in a must-win match at Wembley Stadium, having lost at the San Siro on the second match day. Spurs are three points behind Inter in Group B, six behind Barcelona, and the first tiebreaker is head-to-head results.

Mauricio Pochettino is striking all the right notes as Spurs hope to build on a masterful victory over Chelsea on Saturday. From Spurs’ official site:

“The most important thing is to try to replicate the same performance and attitude that we had against Chelsea. We have no excuse not to behave or perform in the same way and with the same attitude.

“We know very well that it’s not easy to play every single game in your best way but with the right attitude, everything is possible. It should be a good example to keep going, to be consistent and it’s clear that playing that way we can achieve the things we want.”

Liverpool cannot be eliminated on Wednesday, but Jurgen Klopp‘s men can advance to the knockout rounds with a defeat of Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet a win is doubly important at the Parc des Princes; Not only would it mean that PSG cannot catch the Reds in Group C, it would open the door to equal footing with Manchester United the next match week.

The Red Devils head to Anfield on Dec. 16, four days after their final group stage match, but Manchester United knows it’s on to the next round and could only win Group H with a win and an unlikely Juventus loss to Young Boys in Switzerland.

Liverpool will have something big to play for in its midweek match against Napoli. It’ll either be for Group H, or the second spot in the group. But the former is obviously preferable to the latter, and Klopp may prioritize the league to being a seeded team for the knockout rounds.

Then again, there’s little need for motivation. This is the Champions League, in Paris, against star-studded PSG. Here is Klopp:

“We are here, we didn’t ever think negatively about it, we were looking forward to the game in Paris. We don’t play here very often and it’s a big task. It’s just really exciting and the more difficult it is, the more I enjoy the preparation because you have to think about pretty much everything: how to defend this and that, how to avoid this and that, and how to play football yourself because that’s the most important thing.

“It is a thing Paris is not used to that much in the league because they are so dominant – we have to make sure that they are not that dominant against us. When we have our possession we [have to] do something smart with that. That’s all in two training sessions, actually one, today. The weather was not too good in Liverpool but the boys were 100 per cent focused for 60, 70 minutes on the pitch, fully concentrated and hopefully you can see that tomorrow night.”

Full Wednesday slate

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Galatasaray — 12:55 p.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. AS Monaco — 12:55 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge — 3 p.m. ET
PSG vs. Liverpool — 3 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade — 3 p.m. ET
PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona — 3 p.m. ET
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Inter Milan — 3 p.m. ET
Porto vs. Schalke — 3 p.m. ET

Champions League wrap: Onward for 7 dreamers

AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 7:48 PM EST
Seven of eight potential knockout round berths were sewn up Tuesday on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Bayern Munich 5-1 Benfica

The old guard was roaring for Bayern, as the first of Robert Lewandowski’s two goals was his 50th Champions League goal for Bayern. He joined Arjen Robben in recording a double, and Franck Ribery also scored in the win.

Benfica will head to the Europa League.

AEK Athens 0-2 Ajax

Ajax is back in the knockout rounds after a Dusan Tadic double gave them an away win and second place in the group after of a Dec. 12 visit from leaders Bayern.

Group E
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 12 2 10 2-1-0 2-0-0 13
Ajax 5 3 2 0 8 2 6 2-0-0 1-2-0 11
Benfica 5 1 1 3 5 11 -6 0-1-1 1-0-2 4
AEK Athens 5 0 0 5 2 12 -10 0-0-3 0-0-2 0

Lyon 2-2 Manchester CityRECAP

End-to-end action in France, where Pep Guardiola‘s men twice trailed to Maxwel Cornet goals (the first one a stunner). But Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero headed home equalizers off set pieces as Man City avoided a series sweep and advanced to the knockout rounds along with their hosts.

Hoffenheim 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Taison’s second goal of the match marched Shakhtar Donetsk into third place in the group as Hoffenheim’s rally from a 2-0 deficit wasn’t enough in the end. Ismaily and Taison scored a minute apart in the first half, but Andrej Kramaric had it 2-1 two minutes later and Steven Zuber leveled the score before halftime.

Group F
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Manchester City 5 3 1 1 14 5 9 1-0-1 2-1-0 10
Lyon 5 1 4 0 11 10 1 0-3-0 1-1-0 7
Shakhtar Donetsk 5 1 2 2 7 15 -8 0-1-1 1-1-1 5
1899 Hoffenheim 5 0 3 2 10 12 -2 0-1-2 0-2-0 3

CSKA Moscow 1-2 Viktoria Plzen

Nikola Vlasic‘s 10th minute penalty was all the hosts could muster, as Roman Prochazka and Lukas Hejda scored second half goals to keep Viktoria’s Europa League hopes alive.

Roma 0-2 Real Madrid

CSKA’s loss was Roma’s and Real’s gain, as both clubs knew they had qualified for the knockout rounds before they kicked off in Italy. Gareth Bale scored just after halftime then helped Lucas Vazquez put the match to bed in the 59th minute.

Group G
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Real Madrid 5 4 0 1 12 2 10 2-0-0 2-0-1 12
Roma 5 3 0 2 10 6 4 2-0-1 1-0-1 9
Viktoria Plzen 5 1 1 3 5 15 -10 0-1-1 1-0-2 4
CSKA Moscow 5 1 1 3 5 9 -4 1-0-2 0-1-1 4

Juventus 1-0 Valencia

Mario Mandzukic’s 59th minute goal made sure Valencia dropped the points necessary to open the door for Manchester United.

Manchester United 1-0 Young BoysRECAP

David De Gea made a spectacular reaction save minutes before Marouane Fellaini saved United blushes and clinched a spot in the next round for the Red Devils.

Group H
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away  

PTS
Juventus 5 4 0 1 8 2 6 2-0-1 2-0-0 12
Manchester United 5 3 1 1 6 2 4 1-1-1 2-0-0 10
València 5 1 2 2 4 5 -1 1-0-1 0-2-1 5
Young Boys 5 0 1 4 2 11 -9 0-1-1 0-0-3 1

Leicester outlasts Saints, advances in League Cup

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2018, 6:38 PM EST
Nampalys Mendy scored the decisive penalty kick as Leicester City beat Southampton in the League Cup, 6-5, after a scoreless 90 minutes.

Manolo Gabbiadini‘s kick was saved by Leicester’s Danny Ward before Mendy bagged the winner, setting up a date with Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

The match was delayed three weeks following the death of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Foxes will host City on either Dec. 18 or 19.

This year’s tournament is guaranteed to have a lower tier side in the semifinals, with Tony Pulis‘ Middlesbrough hosting League One’s Burton Albion on Dec. 18.

League Cup quarterfinals (Dec. 18-19)
Arsenal vs. Spurs
Leicester vs. Man City
Middlesbrough vs. Burton Albion
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth