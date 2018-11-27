More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP

Premier League player Power Rankings: Week 13

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 27, 2018, 10:45 AM EST
Our latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings are here, as the PL action came at us thick and fast over the past few days.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Plenty of stars from in-form Tottenham, Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal make our list, but nobody from Chelsea and Manchester United does…

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

  1. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  2. Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
  3. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) –  Up 8
  4. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) – New entry
  5. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry
  6. Raheem Sterling (Man City –  Down 6
  7. David Silva (Man City) – Down 1
  8. Fernandinho (Man City) – Down 5
  9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
  10. Bernd Leno (Arsenal) – Down 5
  11. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
  12. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 2
  13. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4
  14. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
  15. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  16. Aymeric Laporte (Man City) – New entry
  17. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 4
  18. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  19. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) – New entry
  20. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) – New entry

Ex-Korea international Jang gets life ban for match-fixing

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 27, 2018, 9:49 AM EST
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Ex-South Korea international Jang Hak-yong has received a lifetime ban from the Korea Football Association (KFA) after an attempt to fix a domestic league game.

Jang, a left-back who played five times for South Korea and more than 300 domestic games before he retired in 2017, was arrested in September and sentenced to 10 months in jail. After Jang’s release he will be barred from participating in any soccer-related activities.

The 37-year-old Jang met Lee Han-saem, a player with Asan Mugunghwa in the second division of the K-League, in September. He was found guilty of offering Lee 50 million won ($44,300) to receive a red card within the first 20 minutes of a game against Busan I’Park on Sept.22.

Lee refused, informed the authorities and Jang was subsequently arrested. Lee received a reward of 70 million won ($62,000) from the KFA, which announced the sanction for Jang on Monday.

Korean soccer is still recovering from a damaging match-fixing scandal during the 2011 K-League season that involved more than 50 players or former players.

Other sports have been caught up in corruption. In 2016 police charged 21 people, including two pitchers, involved in South Korea’s professional baseball league.

There have also been issues in the volleyball league with four players banned for life in 2012.

Report: Dortmund ready to accept offers for Pulisic

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 27, 2018, 8:45 AM EST
Christian Pulisic’s time at Borussia Dortmund appears to be coming towards an end.

The 20-year-old U.S. men’s national team star has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs (Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United to name a few) in the past few transfer windows, and it appears there could be somewhat of a breakthrough in his situation.

Pulisic is out of contract in the summer of 2020, meaning he has just over 18 months left on his current deal. With that in mind, Dortmund know his transfer value will fall rapidly as soon as he has one year or less on his deal.

A report from The Telegraph states that Dortmund are now ready to listen to offers to sell Pulisic in January for around $90 million with both Chelsea and Liverpool interested in signing the Pennsylvania native. Per the report, Dortmund want to agree the deal in January but keep Pulisic until the end of the 2018-19 season.

That transfer fee seems a little steep for a sensational player who will be a lot cheaper in six months time, but the option of signing Pulisic in January before other competitors offer the same transfer fee is why Dortmund will ask for $90 million when the window reopens in just over a month.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Pulisic if his situation had changed following the USMNT’s recently friendly defeat to Italy in Genk, Belgium.

“I’m still focused on Dortmund. We are doing great this season. Once the break comes [in January], that is always when I will have to discuss with Dortmund and see about my future,” Pulisic said.

Is now the right time for Pulisic to move on?

If he leaves Dortmund at the end of the season as a Bundesliga title winner and a player that was key to BVB’s first title success since 2012, he’d have the blessing of the majority of their fans. After joining the club as a 16-year-old, he’s seen as one of their own and although Dortmund will be sad to lose him, Pulisic has had increasing competition in recent weeks just to get into the starting lineup.

The emergence of Jadon Sancho has seen Pulisic start on the bench in Dortmund’s last two Bundesliga games, as he was an unused sub for their big Der Klassiker win against Bayern Munich before the international break.

Pulisic became the youngest captain of the USMNT in the modern era over the most recent international break but he seemed a little agitated as his future is clearly up in the air right now. You can’t blame him. This next move will likely be the biggest of his career and he has a huge decision to make. Liverpool or Chelsea? Stay at Dortmund? Either way he’s going to be on a top team which will challenge for trophies throughout his career.

Still, it seems the likelihood of a move to the Premier League is gathering momentum and is becoming more and more likely.

Liverpool could be without Sadio Mane

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 27, 2018, 7:45 AM EST
Liverpool could be without star forward Sadio Mane for their crucial UEFA Champions League trip to face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Mane is suffering from an illness ahead of Liverpool flying to Paris on Tuesday.

Mane was seen taking part in a light session on Tuesday and he will travel with the squad to Paris despite his illness.

It is believed Mane could still play in the game at PSG as Liverpool will give him as long as possible to recover for the huge Group C clash.

A win for Liverpool coupled with a win for Napoli against Red Star Belgrade would mean Jurgen Klopp‘s side reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Mane signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool last week and the Senegalese winger has been a revelation since he arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2016, while this season he has scored seven goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.

His raw pace and direct style of play compliments Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah perfectly and if one of Liverpool’s fab three are missing against PSG, the French giants will fancy their chances in the Parcs des Princes a little more.

FIFA panel urges tough line on Iran’s ban of female fans

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 26, 2018, 11:03 PM EST
ZURICH (AP) FIFA-appointed human rights experts want the soccer body to set Iran a deadline for ending a ban on women attending games.

The FIFA Human Rights Advisory Board says “FIFA should be explicit” giving the Iranian soccer federation a timetable to comply, and should warn of “anticipated sanctions if it does not.”

[ MORE: Newcastle wins again ]

FIFA’s statutes prohibit gender discrimination, though its leaders typically avoid publicly criticizing Iran’s government. This month, several hundred mostly selected women were allowed to watch the Asian Champions League final in Tehran.

In the board’s annual report, FIFA says it will extend the eight-member panel’s mandate through 2020.

The expert group points to “consistent progress that FIFA is making across a range of issues,” and plans to focus its next report on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports