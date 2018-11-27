Report: Dortmund ready to accept offers for Pulisic

Christian Pulisic’s time at Borussia Dortmund appears to be coming towards an end.

The 20-year-old U.S. men’s national team star has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs (Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United to name a few) in the past few transfer windows, and it appears there could be somewhat of a breakthrough in his situation.

Pulisic is out of contract in the summer of 2020, meaning he has just over 18 months left on his current deal. With that in mind, Dortmund know his transfer value will fall rapidly as soon as he has one year or less on his deal.

A report from The Telegraph states that Dortmund are now ready to listen to offers to sell Pulisic in January for around $90 million with both Chelsea and Liverpool interested in signing the Pennsylvania native. Per the report, Dortmund want to agree the deal in January but keep Pulisic until the end of the 2018-19 season.

That transfer fee seems a little steep for a sensational player who will be a lot cheaper in six months time, but the option of signing Pulisic in January before other competitors offer the same transfer fee is why Dortmund will ask for $90 million when the window reopens in just over a month.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Pulisic if his situation had changed following the USMNT’s recently friendly defeat to Italy in Genk, Belgium.

“I’m still focused on Dortmund. We are doing great this season. Once the break comes [in January], that is always when I will have to discuss with Dortmund and see about my future,” Pulisic said.

Is now the right time for Pulisic to move on?

If he leaves Dortmund at the end of the season as a Bundesliga title winner and a player that was key to BVB’s first title success since 2012, he’d have the blessing of the majority of their fans. After joining the club as a 16-year-old, he’s seen as one of their own and although Dortmund will be sad to lose him, Pulisic has had increasing competition in recent weeks just to get into the starting lineup.

The emergence of Jadon Sancho has seen Pulisic start on the bench in Dortmund’s last two Bundesliga games, as he was an unused sub for their big Der Klassiker win against Bayern Munich before the international break.

Pulisic became the youngest captain of the USMNT in the modern era over the most recent international break but he seemed a little agitated as his future is clearly up in the air right now. You can’t blame him. This next move will likely be the biggest of his career and he has a huge decision to make. Liverpool or Chelsea? Stay at Dortmund? Either way he’s going to be on a top team which will challenge for trophies throughout his career.

Still, it seems the likelihood of a move to the Premier League is gathering momentum and is becoming more and more likely.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports