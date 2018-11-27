UCL, LIVE: Man United, Man City can reach last 16

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Manchester clubs are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday, and both can secure their place in the knockout rounds.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Manchester City head to Lyon knowing a draw will secure a spot in the last 16 and a win will hand them top spot in Group F. Man United host Young Boys of Bern knowing a win coupled with anything other than Valencia beating Juventus will see them out of the group stage.

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have had great success in this competition before and despite United’s struggles in the Premier League and City on top and still unbeaten, both will be aiming to make a deep run in Europe this season.

Elsewhere, Roma host Real Madrid in what promises to be a great game and Juventus clash with Valencia with the latter knowing they must win to set up a potentially huge final group game with Manchester United

Click on the link above to follow the action live. While below is the look at the full schedule for Tuesday, with all games kicking off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, UCL group stage schedule

Group E

Bayern Munich v. Benfica

Group F

Hoffenheim v. Shakhtar Donetsk

Lyon v. Manchester City

Group G

Roma v. Real Madrid

Group H

Manchester United v. Young Boys

Juventus v. Valencia

Follow @JPW_NBCSports