UCL, LIVE: Man United, Man City can reach last 16

Both Manchester clubs are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday, and both can secure their place in the knockout rounds.
Manchester City head to Lyon knowing a draw will secure a spot in the last 16 and a win will hand them top spot in Group F. Man United host Young Boys of Bern knowing a win coupled with anything other than Valencia beating Juventus will see them out of the group stage.
Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have had great success in this competition before and despite United’s struggles in the Premier League and City on top and still unbeaten, both will be aiming to make a deep run in Europe this season.
Elsewhere, Roma host Real Madrid in what promises to be a great game and Juventus clash with Valencia with the latter knowing they must win to set up a potentially huge final group game with Manchester United
Click on the link above to follow the action live. While below is the look at the full schedule for Tuesday, with all games kicking off at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Tuesday, UCL group stage schedule
Group E
Bayern Munich v. Benfica
Group F
Hoffenheim v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Lyon v. Manchester City
Group G
Roma v. Real Madrid
Group H
Manchester United v. Young Boys
Juventus v. Valencia
With his contract up with the Los Angeles Galaxy, Ashley Cole is now a free man.
The Galaxy declined their option to keep Cole, 37, as the former Arsenal, Chelsea and AS Roma left back will now decide whether to continue his career in MLS, move elsewhere or call it quits.
As per leg rules, LA announced on Monday which players it has exercized its option on and which had their options declined. Michael Ciani, Brian Sylvestre, Ariel Lassiter, Sheanon Williams, Rolf Feltscher, Baggio Husidic and Servando Carrasco have also had their option declined.
The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Giovani dos Santos and Jonathan dos Santos, Ole Kamara, Romain Alessandrini, Sebastian Lletget, Bradford Jamieson IV and Perry Kitchen are all part of LA’s roster for 2019.
Cole has become an influential figure for LA in recent years, wearing the captains armband for the 2018 season. However, it wasn’t a successful one as the five-time MLS Cup champs blew a 2-0 lead on the final day of the season to lose 3-2 and miss out on making the postseason. With no current head coach after the departure of Sigi Schmid in the final months of the season, it appears the Galaxy are clearing house.
With plenty of talented attacking players such as Zlatan, Gio dos Santos and Alessandrini around, sorting out their defense (the fourth worst in 2018 in the West with 64 goals conceded) should be the main offseason project for a franchise which has now failed to make the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American soccer, have announced that if the 2018 Copa Libertadores final second leg does take place, it will do so outside of Argentina on either December 8 or 9.
Boca are refusing to play the game and want the Copa Libertadores, the top continental club competition in South America, to be awarded to them due to River Plate not being able to control their fans.
It appears that will not be the case and CONMEBOL want the second leg to go ahead.
Saturday’s second leg between arch rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors — the first leg at Boca ended 2-2 after an initial one-day delay due to heavy rain in Buenos Aires — at River’s Monumental was delayed until Sunday after River’s fans attacked the Boca team bus.
The game was then postponed on Sunday as CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez met with both clubs to try and find a solution.
For extra context as to how big this game is, imagine Liverpool playing Manchester United or Real Madrid facing Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final. River versus Boca was billed as the biggest game in the 127-year history of Argentine soccer.
In a statement released on their website, CONMEBOL said that the game would take place “as soon as possible” and they will make the arrangements regarding safety.
Miami is vying to host the game, while Paraguay, Brazil and Italy have also said they would be willing to stage the huge match. Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium hosts a Dolphins game against the New England Patriots in the NFL on Dec. 9, so the game would have to be on Dec. 8.
Below is the statement from CONMEBOL in full.
Our latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings are here, as the PL action came at us thick and fast over the past few days.
Plenty of stars from in-form Tottenham, Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal make our list, but nobody from Chelsea and Manchester United does…
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
- Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) – Up 8
- Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) – New entry
- Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry
- Raheem Sterling (Man City – Down 6
- David Silva (Man City) – Down 1
- Fernandinho (Man City) – Down 5
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
- Bernd Leno (Arsenal) – Down 5
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
- Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 2
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
- Aymeric Laporte (Man City) – New entry
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 4
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
- Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) – New entry
- Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) – New entry
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Ex-South Korea international Jang Hak-yong has received a lifetime ban from the Korea Football Association (KFA) after an attempt to fix a domestic league game.
Jang, a left-back who played five times for South Korea and more than 300 domestic games before he retired in 2017, was arrested in September and sentenced to 10 months in jail. After Jang’s release he will be barred from participating in any soccer-related activities.
The 37-year-old Jang met Lee Han-saem, a player with Asan Mugunghwa in the second division of the K-League, in September. He was found guilty of offering Lee 50 million won ($44,300) to receive a red card within the first 20 minutes of a game against Busan I’Park on Sept.22.
Lee refused, informed the authorities and Jang was subsequently arrested. Lee received a reward of 70 million won ($62,000) from the KFA, which announced the sanction for Jang on Monday.
Korean soccer is still recovering from a damaging match-fixing scandal during the 2011 K-League season that involved more than 50 players or former players.
Other sports have been caught up in corruption. In 2016 police charged 21 people, including two pitchers, involved in South Korea’s professional baseball league.
There have also been issues in the volleyball league with four players banned for life in 2012.